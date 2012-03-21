Asia Distillates-Medium sulphur gasoil premiums at 1 1/2-mth high

SINGAPORE, March 21 (Reuters) - Cash premiums for 500 ppm sulphur gasoil in Asia rose for a second straight session on Wednesday on firm demand from Saudi Arabia and Tanzania. Premiums for the grade were up 15 cents to $2 a barrel over Singapore quotes, the highest since Feb. 10, Reuters data showed. PetroChina's firm bid for an April 8-12 loading cargo at $1.90 a barrel premium was left standing with no interested sellers by the end of trade. Saudi Aramco and Tanzania are in the market seeking large volumes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil, where supply is already tight amid refinery turnarounds in Asia and the Middle East. This in turn has pushed up premiums for the grade in recent tenders issued by Formosa Petrochemicals, Kuwait Petroleum Corp and Bahrain Petroleum, traders said. Saudi Aramco is expected to import higher-than-usual volumes of gasoil in March and April to plug a supply shortage caused by refinery maintenance and firming demand ahead of summer season. Saudi Aramco has been aggressively seeking gasoil in the spot market after having already bought about 20 percent more volumes in March, traders said. Exact volumes purchased, however, were not known. "They're buying a lot. Surprisingly a lot more than anticipated," said another middle distillates trader. Tanzania has tendered for more than 400,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for delivery over May and June through an industry tender, traders said. Meanwhile, some support for the 0.25 percent sulphur was seen in Singapore with at least three bids placed for the grade to be loaded in early to mid April in the Platts window. Brightoil, Unipec and PetroChina were seeking a total of 550,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil, which could likely be due to demand from Vietnam. * TENDERS: Tanzania is seeking 416,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for delivery over May and June. The tender closes on Mar. 26. * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil deal. - Shell sold 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Apr. 6-10 to Total at a discount of 30 cents to the average of Apr. 3-10 Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 136.99 -0.21 -0.15 137.20 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.23 0.04 -14.81 -0.27 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 138.22 -0.24 -0.17 138.46 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.00 0.00 0.00 1.00 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 139.22 -0.09 -0.06 139.31 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.00 0.10 5.26 1.90 <GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 140.22 -0.24 -0.17 140.46 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.00 0.00 0.00 3.00 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 136.93 -0.23 -0.17 137.16 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.40 0.00 0.00 -0.40 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Brent M1 124.45 -0.04 -0.03 124.49 Gasoil M1 137.24 -0.25 -0.18 137.49 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.21 -0.01 5.00 -0.20 Gasoil M2 137.45 -0.24 -0.17 137.69 Regrade M1 0.11 0.01 10.00 0.10 Regrade M2 0.15 -0.01 -6.25 0.16 Jet M1 137.35 -0.24 -0.17 137.59 Jet M1/M2 -0.25 0.01 -3.85 -0.26 Jet M2 137.60 -0.25 -0.18 137.85 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 15.38 -0.10 -0.65 15.48 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 16.60 -0.20 -1.19 16.80 Jet Cracks M1 15.49 -0.09 -0.58 15.58 Jet Cracks M2 16.75 -0.21 -1.24 16.96 East-West M1 -10.81 0.89 -7.61 -11.70 East-West M2 -9.37 -0.54 6.12 -8.83 LGO M1 1033.25 -2.75 -0.27 1036.00 LGO M1/M2 -0.13 -1.51 -109.42 1.38 LGO M2 1033.38 -1.25 -0.12 1034.63 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.26 -0.13 -0.90 14.39 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.64 -0.03 -0.20 14.67 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Jason Neely)