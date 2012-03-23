Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks slip below $15

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil cracks slipped below $15 a barrel for the first time in two weeks, but are expected to recover slightly as regional demand remains steady. Gasoil's crack for April fell 41 cents to $14.96 a barrel over Dubai crude, while jet fuel's crack fell 38 cents to $15.21. Regional tenders continued to garner firmer premiums despite persistently high flat prices, as countries are forced to buy in the international market after months of pent-up demand. Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) bought two combination cargoes for delivery in April at premiums firmer than March and early-April loading cargoes. The state-owned company bought a combination cargo of 150,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and 160,000 barrels of jet fuel for delivery over April 21-22 from BP at premiums of $1.79 a barrel and $1.89 a barrel over Singapore quotes respectively. It last bought a similar cargo from ENOC at premiums of $1.58 and $1.69 a barrel over Singapore quotes for the gasoil and jet respectively for a Mar 20-21 delivered cargo. Ceypetco also bought a combination cargo of 120,000 barrels of 90-octane gasoline and 190,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery over Apr. 15-16 from Daewoo at premiums of $3.29 and $1.50 a barrel respectively. Agricultural demand is expected to pick up in the second quarter in Asia, which could provide some support for gasoil cracks, traders said. Meanwhile, arbitrage economics to send gasoil from east to west remained firmly shut as demand remained weak in Europe with gasoil stocks rising 12.9 percent week on week to 2.774 million tonnes, according to data from Dutch oil consultant Pieter Kulsen. Shipping fixtures showed Lukoil to have fixed 30,000 tonnes of jet fuel for voyage from South Korea to Hawaii for loading on Apr. 5. This could likely be a term export as spot exports for the route are not economical, a Singapore-based trading source said. * TENDERS: Taiwan's CPC has offered 300,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading in May. The tender closes on Mar. 27 and is valid until Mar. 29. * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil deal. - Hin Leong sold 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil to JP Morgan for loading over Apr. 18-22 at a discount of 25 cents a barrel over benchmark Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 135.66 -0.18 -0.13 135.84 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.25 -0.07 38.89 -0.18 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 136.96 -0.11 -0.08 137.07 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.05 0.00 0.00 1.05 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 137.96 -0.11 -0.08 138.07 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.05 0.00 0.00 2.05 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 138.91 -0.11 -0.08 139.02 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.00 0.00 0.00 3.00 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 135.81 -0.03 -0.02 135.84 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.35 0.05 -12.50 -0.40 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Brent M1 123.68 0.28 0.23 123.40 Gasoil M1 135.91 -0.12 -0.09 136.03 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.10 0.08 -44.44 -0.18 Gasoil M2 136.01 -0.20 -0.15 136.21 Regrade M1 0.25 0.03 13.64 0.22 Regrade M2 0.32 0.05 18.52 0.27 Jet M1 136.16 -0.09 -0.07 136.25 Jet M1/M2 -0.17 0.06 -26.09 -0.23 Jet M2 136.33 -0.15 -0.11 136.48 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 14.96 -0.41 -2.67 15.37 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 16.08 -0.45 -2.72 16.53 Jet Cracks M1 15.21 -0.38 -2.44 15.59 Jet Cracks M2 16.40 -0.40 -2.38 16.80 East-West M1 -7.47 1.11 -12.94 -8.58 East-West M2 -7.35 0.39 -5.04 -7.74 LGO M1 1020.00 -2.00 -0.20 1022.00 LGO M1/M2 -0.63 -0.13 26.00 -0.50 LGO M2 1020.63 -1.87 -0.18 1022.50 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.32 -0.53 -3.83 13.85 Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.91 -0.49 -3.40 14.40 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Alison Birrane)