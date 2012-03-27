Asia Distillates-Cash differentials up on regional demand

SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Gasoil and jet cash differentials climbed on Tuesday as regional demand emerged from Vietnam and China, and supply remained tight following an outage at a crude distillation unit at Royal Dutch Shell's Singapore refinery. Petrolimex is seeking a total of 179,000 tonnes of gasoil for its second quarter term contract while China Aviation Oil is seeking up to 1.4 million tonnes of jet fuel for April-May spot demand, which helped to push up differentials for the high sulphur gasoil and jet fuel physical cargoes loading in Singapore. The 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil differential gained five cents to minus five cents a barrel while the jet fuel differential gained 16 cents to minus 19 cents a barrel on Tuesday, Reuters data showed. One of three CDUs at Shell's 500,000 barrels per day Bukom refinery is still down a day after an outage that caused the plant to be shut for a few hours, industry sources said. The outage occurred after electricity supply to the plant tripped momentarily, called a power dip, triggering a fire in one of the smaller secondary cracking units, part of its 33,000-bpd Long Residue Catalytic Cracker (LRCC) complex. With the third CDU due to be restarted in a day or two, disruptions to oil products are expected to be minimal. In the Platts physical window, Shell sold 250,000 barrels of high sulphur gasoil to Unipec for loading in late April, industry sources said. In the Middle East, Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has offered its second gasoil cargo for April, which suggests that the supply of the medium sulphur gasoil is not as tight as perceived, a Gulf-based trader said. "All of us expected that the market will be tight, but what we are seeing now is that 500 ppm sulphur gasoil is being offered everywhere and not short, though premiums are still resisting $4.50 a barrel levels," the source said. Kenya has bought 24,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil from KenolKobil at a premium of $32.88 a tonne for delivery over Mar. 15-18. The country also bought two cargoes of 85,375 tonnes each for delivery over April and May from Gapco and KenolKobil at premiums of $27.30 and $26.48 a tonne respectively, traders said. Earlier, Shell was heard to have sold into the Kenyan tender, but could likely have supplied to one of the awarded sellers instead, one trader said. This, however, could not be confirmed. * TENDERS: Bapco offered 30,000 to 40,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over April 10-17. The tender closes on Mar. 28. - CAO is seeking four 240,000-300,000-barrel cargoes for loading over April 21-30, May 1-10, May 11-20 and May 21-31 from South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Thailand. The company is also seeking 25,000 to 26,000 tonnes or 200,000 to 208,000 barrels of jet fuel for delivery into Huangpu, China over April 25-27. The tender closes on Mar. 28 and is valid until Mar. 29. - Petrolimex is seeking 79,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil and 100,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over April to June. The tender closes on Mar. 30 and is valid until Apr. 6. * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, two gasoil deals. - Shell sold 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil to Unipec for loading over April 21-25 at a discount of five cents a barrel to the average of April 19-25 Singapore quotes. - BP bought 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur gasoil from PetroChina for loading over April 13-17 at a premium of $3 a barrel over Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 137.59 0.80 0.58 136.79 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.05 0.05 -50.00 -0.10 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 138.79 0.75 0.54 138.04 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.15 0.00 0.00 1.15 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 139.74 0.75 0.54 138.99 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.10 0.00 0.00 2.10 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 140.64 0.75 0.54 139.89 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.00 0.00 0.00 3.00 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 137.58 0.94 0.69 136.64 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.10 0.25 -71.43 -0.35 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Brent M1 125.64 0.69 0.55 124.95 Gasoil M1 137.65 0.76 0.56 136.89 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.05 -0.07 -350.00 0.02 Gasoil M2 137.70 0.83 0.61 136.87 Regrade M1 0.15 0.04 36.36 0.11 Regrade M2 0.33 0.05 17.86 0.28 Jet M1 137.80 0.80 0.58 137.00 Jet M1/M2 -0.23 -0.08 53.33 -0.15 Jet M2 138.03 0.88 0.64 137.15 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 14.96 0.05 0.34 14.91 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.11 0.05 0.31 16.06 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 15.11 0.09 0.60 15.02 Jet Cracks M2 16.44 0.10 0.61 16.34 East-West M1 -4.76 2.66 -35.85 -7.42 East-West M2 -5.76 1.81 -23.91 -7.57 LGO M1 1030.25 3.00 0.29 1027.25 LGO M1/M2 -1.38 -1.38 #DIV/0! 0.00 LGO M2 1031.63 4.38 0.43 1027.25 Crack LGO-Brent M1 12.83 -0.11 -0.85 12.94 Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.59 -0.04 -0.29 13.63 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)