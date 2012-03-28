Asia Distillates-Jet differential up on less supply

SINGAPORE, March 28 (Reuters) - Jet differentials gained for a second straight session on Wednesday, as supply remained tight in Asia on the back of refinery turnarounds and a shift in yield by refiners, industry sources said. The cash discount for jet fuel loading from Singapore narrowed by 14 cents to minus five cents a barrel on Wednesday, highest since Mar. 1, Reuters data showed. Shell's offer of a jet fuel cargo for loading over April 12-16 at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, was hit by China Aviation Oil (Singapore). With winter easing in North Asia, refiners are starting to switch their yields to maximise production of gasoil instead of jet fuel and kerosene, sources with refiners said. In Singapore, despite a crude distillation unit at Shell's 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) and Singapore refinery still down after an outage, Shell has not sought middle distillates products in the market, traders said. "They have so many barrels in their system, they can always shift them around or bring in from elsewhere, so I doubt they will need to buy gasoil or jet since the problem does not look to be so severe," said a Singapore-based middle distillates trader. Vietnam's PV Oil has bought 20,000 cubic metres or about 17,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery over Apr. 20-25 at a slight discount to parity to Singapore quotes, traders said. The seller is not known. In India, Hindustan Petroleum Corp has cancelled a tender to sell 25,000 to 30,000 tonnes of 1 percent sulphur gasoil for loading from April 1-3 as there were very few bids and prices were too low, traders said. The company does not plan to re-issue the tender, which closed on Mar. 25 and was valid until Mar. 26, a trader said. Demand continued to emerge from Africa, with state-owned Egyptian General Petroleum Corp (EGPC) seeking up to 105,000 tonnes of gasoil in two separate tenders in the spot market, after buying 735,000 tonnes of gasoil for March-June this month, industry sources said. * TENDERS: Egyptian General Petroleum Corp (EGPC) is seeking two cargoes of 34,000 to 36,000 tonnes each of 0.2 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery into Suez port over April 16-18 and May 15-17. The tender closes on April 2. It is also seeking 30,000 to 33,000 tonnes of the same product for delivery into El Dekheila port over April 21-23. The tender closes on April 4. * CASH DEALS: One jet deal, two gasoil deals. - China Aviation Oil bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over April 12-16 from Shell at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong sold 210,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over April 11-17 to JP Morgan Ventures at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong sold 250,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over April 16-20 to Unipec at a premium of $1 a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 136.56 -1.03 -0.75 137.59 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.05 0.00 0.00 -0.05 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 137.76 -1.03 -0.74 138.79 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.15 0.00 0.00 1.15 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 138.66 -1.08 -0.77 139.74 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.05 -0.05 -2.38 2.10 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 139.61 -1.03 -0.73 140.64 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.00 0.00 0.00 3.00 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 136.73 -0.85 -0.62 137.58 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.05 0.05 -50.00 -0.10 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 124.47 -1.17 -0.93 125.64 Gasoil M1 136.61 -1.04 -0.76 137.65 Gasoil M1/M2 0.00 0.05 -100.00 -0.05 Gasoil M2 136.61 -1.09 -0.79 137.70 Regrade M1 0.20 0.05 33.33 0.15 Regrade M2 0.37 0.04 12.12 0.33 Jet M1 136.81 -0.99 -0.72 137.80 Jet M1/M2 -0.17 0.06 -26.09 -0.23 Jet M2 136.98 -1.05 -0.76 138.03 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 15.21 0.25 1.67 14.96 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 16.19 0.08 0.50 16.11 Jet Cracks M1 15.41 0.30 1.99 15.11 Jet Cracks M2 16.56 0.12 0.73 16.44 East-West M1 -6.51 -1.75 36.76 -4.76 East-West M2 -7.38 -1.62 28.13 -5.76 LGO M1 1024.25 -6.00 -0.58 1030.25 LGO M1/M2 -0.88 0.50 -36.23 -1.38 LGO M2 1025.13 -6.50 -0.63 1031.63 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.13 0.30 2.34 12.83 Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.78 0.19 1.40 13.59 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Keiron Henderson)