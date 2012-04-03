Asia Distillates-Gasoil differentials up on demand

SINGAPORE, April 3 (Reuters) - Gasoil differentials for Asian gasoil improved slightly on Tuesday as demand remained robust in the region while supply was tight amid refinery maintenance, industry sources said. The cash discount for the benchmark 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil gained seven cents to minus three cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, Reuters data showed. India's Reliance Industries shut a diesel hydrotreating unit at its Jamnagar refinery, which was expected to curb supplies of low sulphur diesel, traders said. One trader estimated its April exports to be at around 1.2 million tonnes. Saudi Aramco had emerged in the spot market again seeking prompt diesel, a second trader said, but this could not be confirmed. In the Middle East, Tasweeq sold a jet fuel cargo at a premium equivalent to about $2 a barrel to Middle East quote, a trader said, but this could not be verified. Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) withdrew a jet fuel cargo for loading over April 16-17 due to low bids, industry sources said. It had decided not to sell the cargo as the bids placed were below the $2 a barrel premium to Middle East quotes that the company was seeking, they added. Arbitrage to send jet fuel from the Middle East to Europe is largely unworkable with passenger growth continuing full steam in the Middle East while Europe's airlines struggled, one source said. Middle East passenger traffic grew 14.5 percent in January, versus 5.3 percent in Europe, according to airlines body IATA. Swiss trader Augusta Energy bought 40,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading late-April at a premium of about $4.20 a barrel to Middle East quotes, lower than the $4.50 premium achieved for Bapco's cargo of 25,000 tonnes of gasoil for loading in mid-April, a trading source said. "Supply is not as tight as it was in March, so the 4.50 premiums that producers are asking are too high," the source added. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) curve, click ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ * TENDERS: No new tenders were issued. * CASH DEALS: One jet deal, two gasoil deals. - BP bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over April 18-22 from Shell at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong's offer for 165,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur for loading over April 29-May 3 was bought by BP and Vitol at $136.80 a barrel for each cargo. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 136.78 2.03 1.51 134.75 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.03 0.07 -70.00 -0.10 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 137.90 1.95 1.43 135.95 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.10 0.00 0.00 1.10 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 138.70 1.95 1.43 136.75 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.90 0.00 0.00 1.90 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 139.75 1.95 1.42 137.80 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 2.95 0.00 0.00 2.95 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 137.20 2.01 1.49 135.19 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.25 -0.05 25.00 -0.20 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Brent M1 124.70 1.80 1.46 122.90 Gasoil M1 136.81 1.43 1.06 135.38 Gasoil M1/M2 0.02 -0.08 -80.00 0.10 Gasoil M2 136.79 1.51 1.12 135.28 Regrade M1 0.60 0.33 122.22 0.27 Regrade M2 0.74 0.26 54.17 0.48 Jet M1 137.41 1.76 1.30 135.65 Jet M1/M2 -0.12 -0.01 9.09 -0.11 Jet M2 137.53 1.77 1.30 135.76 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.89 -0.68 -4.10 16.57 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.58 -0.51 -2.98 17.09 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 16.63 -0.42 -2.46 17.05 Jet Cracks M2 17.48 -0.31 -1.74 17.79 East-West M1 -7.76 -2.09 36.86 -5.67 East-West M2 -8.04 -1.75 27.82 -6.29 LGO M1 1027.00 12.75 1.26 1014.25 LGO M1/M2 -0.13 -0.26 -200.00 0.13 LGO M2 1027.13 13.00 1.28 1014.13 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.17 -0.05 -0.38 13.22 Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.64 -0.17 -1.23 13.81 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by James Jukwey)