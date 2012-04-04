Asia Distillates-Margins slip on high flat price

SINGAPORE, April 4 (Reuters) - Asia middle distillates margins slipped on Wednesday as high flat prices persisted, dampening bullish sentiments, industry sources said. Gasoil's crack for May fell 19 cents to $15.70 a barrel over Dubai crude, while jet fuel's crack decreased by 35 cents to $16.28. Philippines' Petron emerged in the spot market to seek slightly more volumes than usual -- up to 350,000 barrels of medium sulphur diesel -- for delivery in early May. Agricultural demand for gasoil is expected to pick up in Asia, which could boost gasoil cracks, but the high flat prices could dampen sentiments if they persist, traders said. "The market is dead right now and I hope it revives after Easter," said a Singapore-based trader. Taiwan's CPC is offering up to 300,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and up to 90,000 barrels of two percent sulphur gasoil for loading in May. More clarity was heard on a planned maintenance of Reliance's hydrotreater unit at its Jamnagar refinery. The maintenance is occurring in the domestic-focused refinery and might not affect exports, a source based in India said. Elsewhere in India, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has sold 36,000 tonnes of jet fuel to BP for loading over May 9-11. The level done, however, could not be confirmed. Vietnam's Saigon Petro and Thalexim have bought 15,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery in mid-May at a premium of $1.70 a barrel, slightly firmer than an April cargo bought earlier. In Yemen, Aden refinery bought a gasoil cargo for delivery in April from Vitol. The levels done were unclear. Aden bought just part of the 140,000 tonnes it was seeking for delivery over April-June as it has resumed a fuel pact with Saudi Arabia, industry sources said. In the derivatives market, the first 2013 east-west swaps have traded with Morgan Stanley buying from BNP Paribas at minus $2.875 a tonne, sources said. This, however, could not be confirmed with the relevant banks. Another trade - also an east-west swap at around minus $3-$4 a tonne - happened between a trader and a bank earlier but had to be unwound as both sides could not agree on a conversion rate, the sources added. No other details were available. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) curve, click ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ * TENDERS: Petron is seeking 300,000 to 350,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur diesel for delivery into Limay or Bataan over May 3-7. The tender closed on April 4. - Taiwan's CPC is offering 250,000 to 300,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and 55,000 to 90,000 barrels of 2 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over the first three weeks of May. The tender closes on April 5 and is valid until April 10. * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, four gasoil deals. - Total bought 170,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over April 18-24 from Glencore at parity to Singapore quotes. - Unipec sold 165,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over April 20-24 to Gunvor at parity to Singapore quotes. - Unipec sold 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over April 20-24 to Trafigura at the average of April 18-24 Singapore quotes. - Shell sold 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over April 20-24 to Trafigura at a discount of 10 cents to the average of April 18-24 Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 136.62 -0.16 -0.12 136.78 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.03 0.00 0.00 -0.03 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 137.80 -0.10 -0.07 137.90 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.15 0.05 4.55 1.10 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 138.55 -0.15 -0.11 138.70 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.90 0.00 0.00 1.90 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 139.60 -0.15 -0.11 139.75 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 2.95 0.00 0.00 2.95 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 136.89 -0.31 -0.23 137.20 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.25 0.00 0.00 -0.25 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Brent M1 124.59 1.69 1.38 122.90 Gasoil M1 136.65 1.27 0.94 135.38 Gasoil M1/M2 0.01 -0.09 -90.00 0.10 Gasoil M2 136.64 1.36 1.01 135.28 Regrade M1 0.45 0.18 66.67 0.27 Regrade M2 0.58 0.10 20.83 0.48 Jet M1 137.10 1.45 1.07 135.65 Jet M1/M2 -0.12 -0.01 9.09 -0.11 Jet M2 137.22 1.46 1.08 135.76 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 15.70 -0.87 -5.25 16.57 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 16.36 -0.73 -4.27 17.09 Jet Cracks M1 16.28 -0.77 -4.52 17.05 Jet Cracks M2 17.12 -0.67 -3.77 17.79 East-West M1 -6.21 -0.54 9.52 -5.67 East-West M2 -7.16 -0.87 13.83 -6.29 LGO M1 1024.25 10.00 0.99 1014.25 LGO M1/M2 -0.88 -1.01 -776.92 0.13 LGO M2 1025.13 11.00 1.08 1014.13 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.01 -0.21 -1.59 13.22 Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.44 -0.37 -2.68 13.81 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Keiron Henderson)