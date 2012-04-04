FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
April 4, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 6 years

Asia Distillates-Margins slip on high flat price

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 4 (Reuters) - Asia middle distillates
margins slipped on Wednesday as high flat prices persisted,
dampening bullish sentiments, industry sources said.	
    Gasoil's crack for May fell 19 cents to $15.70 a barrel over
Dubai crude, while jet fuel's crack decreased by 35 cents to
$16.28.	
    Philippines' Petron emerged in the spot market to seek
slightly  more volumes than usual -- up to 350,000 barrels of
medium sulphur diesel -- for delivery in early May. 	
    Agricultural demand for gasoil is expected to pick up in
Asia, which could boost gasoil cracks, but the high flat prices
could dampen sentiments if they persist, traders said.	
    "The market is dead right now and I hope it revives after
Easter," said a Singapore-based trader.	
    Taiwan's CPC is offering up to 300,000 barrels of 0.25
percent sulphur gasoil and up to 90,000 barrels of two percent
sulphur gasoil for loading in May. 	
    More clarity was heard on a planned maintenance of
Reliance's hydrotreater unit at its Jamnagar refinery. The
maintenance is occurring in the domestic-focused refinery and
might not affect exports, a source based in India said.	
    Elsewhere in India, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
Ltd (MRPL) has sold 36,000 tonnes of jet fuel to BP for loading
over May 9-11. The level done, however, could not be confirmed.	
    Vietnam's Saigon Petro and Thalexim have bought 15,000
tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery in mid-May at
a premium of $1.70 a barrel, slightly firmer than an April cargo
bought earlier.	
    In Yemen, Aden refinery bought a gasoil cargo for delivery
in April from Vitol. The levels done were unclear. 	
    Aden bought just part of the 140,000 tonnes it was seeking
for delivery over April-June as it has resumed a fuel pact with
Saudi Arabia, industry sources said.	
    In the derivatives market, the first 2013 east-west swaps
have traded with Morgan Stanley buying from BNP Paribas at minus
$2.875 a tonne, sources said. This, however, could not be
confirmed with the relevant banks.     	
   Another trade - also an east-west swap at around minus $3-$4
a tonne - happened between a trader and a bank earlier but had
to be unwound as both sides could not agree on a conversion
rate, the sources added. No other details were available.  	
 <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
    For exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) curve, click
 
 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
    	
    * TENDERS: Petron is seeking 300,000 to 350,000 barrels of
500 ppm sulphur diesel for delivery into Limay or Bataan over
May 3-7. The tender closed on April 4.	
    - Taiwan's CPC is offering 250,000 to 300,000 barrels of
0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and 55,000 to 90,000 barrels of 2
percent sulphur gasoil for loading over the first three weeks of
May. The tender closes on April 5 and is valid until April 10.	
    	
    * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, four gasoil deals. 	
    - Total bought 170,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil
for loading over April 18-24 from Glencore at parity to
Singapore quotes.	
    - Unipec sold 165,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil
for loading over April 20-24 to Gunvor at parity to Singapore
quotes.	
    - Unipec sold 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil
for loading over April 20-24 to Trafigura at the average of
April 18-24 Singapore quotes.	
    - Shell sold 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil
for loading over April 20-24 to Trafigura at a discount of 10
cents to the average of April 18-24 Singapore quotes.  	
    	
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                                
 CASH ($/T)                    ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close   RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                      136.62    -0.16      -0.12       136.78  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                             -0.03     0.00       0.00        -0.03  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                     137.80    -0.10      -0.07       137.90  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                             1.15     0.05       4.55         1.10  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                     138.55    -0.15      -0.11       138.70  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                             1.90     0.00       0.00         1.90  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                    139.60    -0.15      -0.11       139.75  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                            2.95     0.00       0.00         2.95  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                          136.89    -0.31      -0.23       137.20  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                           -0.25     0.00       0.00        -0.25  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                                
 SWAPS  ($/T)                  ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close   PM (1130 GMT)
                               (0830 GMT)                                        
 Brent M1                               124.59     1.69       1.38       122.90              
 Gasoil M1                              136.65     1.27       0.94       135.38             
 Gasoil M1/M2                             0.01    -0.09     -90.00         0.10              
 Gasoil M2                              136.64     1.36       1.01       135.28             
 Regrade M1                               0.45     0.18      66.67         0.27               
 Regrade M2                               0.58     0.10      20.83         0.48               
 Jet M1                                 137.10     1.45       1.07       135.65              
 Jet M1/M2                               -0.12    -0.01       9.09        -0.11               
 Jet M2                                 137.22     1.46       1.08       135.76              
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1             15.70    -0.87      -5.25        16.57             
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2             16.36    -0.73      -4.27        17.09             
 Jet Cracks M1                           16.28    -0.77      -4.52        17.05              
 Jet Cracks M2                           17.12    -0.67      -3.77        17.79              
 East-West M1                            -6.21    -0.54       9.52        -5.67              
 East-West M2                            -7.16    -0.87      13.83        -6.29              
 LGO M1                                1024.25    10.00       0.99      1014.25           
 LGO M1/M2                               -0.88    -1.01    -776.92         0.13              
 LGO M2                                1025.13    11.00       1.08      1014.13           
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                      13.01    -0.21      -1.59        13.22             
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                      13.44    -0.37      -2.68        13.81             
 	
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Keiron Henderson)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.