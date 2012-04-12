Asia Distillates-Diesel cash premiums up on Indian demand

SINGAPORE, April 12 (Reuters) - Cash differentials for low- and medium-sulphur diesel rose on Thursday as a refinery outage boosted demand from India, industry sources said. Premiums for 500 parts per million (ppm) sulphur and 10 ppm sulphur diesel increased by 15-25 cents to $2.10 and $3.25 a barrel, respectively. India's Bharat Petroleum Corp is seeking 70,000 tonnes of diesel via two separate tenders following a fire at its Numaligarh refinery in Assam. It has bought 40,000 tonnes of that requirement for delivery into Kochi over April 22-24 from PetroChina at a premium of between $6.30 and $6.50 a barrel over Middle East quotes, traders said. The company's second tender for 30,000 tonnes of diesel for delivery into Paradip and Haldia closed on Thursday and is valid until Friday. The 60,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Numaligarh refinery, jointly owned by BPCL, the government of Assam and Oil India, was hit by a fire at one of its secondary units over the weekend. The fire prompted the company to bring forward planned maintenance work, and the plant will be shut down next week, a company official said on Thursday. BPCL has issued the tenders to re-direct diesel stocks within India, a source familiar with the matter said. It is unclear if the company will have further requirements in coming weeks. The Numaligarh refinery will be shut for about 20 days from April 18. Taiwan's CPC Corp has sold up to 300,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil at a premium of about 70 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes and up to 90,000 barrels of 2 percent sulphur gasoil at a discount of about $1 a barrel to Singapore quotes, a trader said. The buyers could not be determined. In Sri Lanka, Ceylon Petroleum emerged in the spot market to seek a combination cargo of gasoil and jet fuel totalling 310,000 barrels for delivery in May. Earlier, Lanka IOC bought a combination cargo of gasoil and gasoline from India's Reliance at a premium of just over $3 a barrel to Singapore quotes for the gasoil cargoes, a trader said. This, however, could not be verified. * TENDERS: Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum is seeking a combination cargo of 110,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and 200,000 barrels of jet fuel for delivery over May 16-17. The tender closes on April 17 and is valid until April 20. - Qatar's Tasweeq has offered 40,000 tonnes of 0.2 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over May 9-10. The tender closes on April 16 and is valid until April 19. * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, two gasoil deals. - Vitol bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over April 27-May 1 from PetroChina at a premium of $2.10 a barrel over Singapore quotes. - Shell bought 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel for loading over May 8-12 from PetroChina at a premium of $3.20 a barrel over Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 132.64 1.14 0.87 131.50 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.04 -0.04 NA 0.00 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 133.83 1.18 0.89 132.65 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.15 0.00 0.00 1.15 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 134.78 1.33 1.00 133.45 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.10 0.20 10.53 1.90 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 135.93 1.43 1.06 134.50 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.25 0.25 8.33 3.00 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 132.71 1.27 0.97 131.44 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.14 0.06 -30.00 -0.20 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 120.40 1.02 0.85 119.38 Gasoil M1 132.69 1.13 0.86 131.56 Gasoil M1/M2 0.02 -0.09 -81.82 0.11 Gasoil M2 132.67 1.22 0.93 131.45 Regrade M1 0.07 0.05 250.00 0.02 Regrade M2 0.25 0.00 0.00 0.25 Jet M1 132.76 1.18 0.90 131.58 Jet M1/M2 -0.16 -0.04 33.33 -0.12 Jet M2 132.92 1.22 0.93 131.70 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.88 0.21 1.34 15.67 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.23 0.12 0.74 16.11 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 16.13 0.21 1.32 15.92 Jet Cracks M2 16.69 0.13 0.79 16.56 East-West M1 -12.46 -6.33 103.26 -6.13 East-West M2 -8.73 -1.66 23.48 -7.07 LGO M1 1001.00 14.75 1.50 986.25 LGO M1/M2 3.88 4.01 -3084.62 -0.13 LGO M2 997.13 10.75 1.09 986.38 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.44 0.42 3.23 13.02 Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.49 0.33 2.51 13.16 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Kim Coghill)