Asia Distillates-ULSD premiums at four-month high

SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - Asian ultra low sulphur diesel premiums climbed for a third consecutive session to a more than four-month high on Friday as demand remained robust from Australia on refinery maintenance, traders said. The premium for the 10 ppm sulphur diesel climbed 15 cents a barrel to $3.40 a barrel to benchmark Singapore quotes, highest since Dec. 9, Reuters data showed. Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP have both been buying the product at aggressive premiums this week, likely to cover shortages into Australia as arbitrage economics to send diesel from Asia to Europe do not work, they said. Shell said on Thursday a processing unit at its Geelong oil refinery in Australia was disabled after an emergency incident was declared late on Saturday evening, with the all-clear sounded about four hours later. The company said it is meeting all of its supply commitments despite the disruption at its 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Geelong. BP had also earlier scheduled a planned maintenance at its 137,000 bpd Kwinana refinery in Australia in the first half of this year, though the exact dates of the shutdown is unclear. "There's been a big drawdown in stocks in Australia and lots of barrels have been heading there," said a Singapore-based middle distillates trader. India's spot demand for the low sulphur diesel grade has also been supporting the market, traders said. High sulphur gasoil demand has been muted with the April/May timespread flipping to a contango on Friday. India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has slightly advanced a planned hydrocracker shutdown to coincide with an emergency closure of two-thirds of its refinery due to water shortages, Managing Director U.K. Basu said on Friday. The company had planned a shutdown of the 1.2 million tonnes a year hydrocracker from mid-April for 45 days for a revamp. The supply of middle distillates from the refinery is not expected to be disrupted from the emergency shutdown, as the company had already planned maintenance at its hydrocracker, traders said. It skipped exports of diesel and jet fuel for the second half of April and is loading 76,000 tonnes of gasoil and jet fuel in the first half of May. It was unclear if these cargoes will be disrupted. In Vietnam, Petrolimex is close to finalising its gasoil term supply deal, having bought about 80 percent of the 179,000 tonnes it was seeking for delivery over the second quarter of the year, traders said. The majority of the cargoes purchased by the country's top importer are 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil, one of the sources familiar with the matter said. Petrolimex paid between parity to a premium of 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes for the 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil cargoes and a premium of between 40 and 60 cents a barrel for the 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes, the source said. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) curve, click ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ * TENDERS: No new tenders issued. * CASH DEALS: One jet deal, three gasoil deals. - China Aviation Oil bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over April 28 to May 2 from Shell at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Trafigura sold 250,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over May 8-12 to PetroChina at a premium of $1.10 a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Shell sold 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over April 28 to May 2 to Winson Oil at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Morgan Stanley sold 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel for loading over April 28 to May 2 to BP at a premium of $3.40 a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 133.19 0.55 0.41 132.64 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.10 -0.06 150.00 -0.04 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 134.38 0.55 0.41 133.83 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.10 -0.05 -4.35 1.15 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 135.23 0.45 0.33 134.78 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.95 -0.15 -7.14 2.10 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 136.68 0.75 0.55 135.93 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.40 0.15 4.62 3.25 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 133.43 0.72 0.54 132.71 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.09 0.05 -35.71 -0.14 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Brent M1 121.11 0.71 0.59 120.40 Gasoil M1 133.19 0.50 0.38 132.69 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.16 -0.18 -900.00 0.02 Gasoil M2 133.35 0.68 0.51 132.67 Regrade M1 0.12 0.05 71.43 0.07 Regrade M2 0.32 0.07 28.00 0.25 Jet M1 133.31 0.55 0.41 132.76 Jet M1/M2 -0.36 -0.20 125.00 -0.16 Jet M2 133.67 0.75 0.56 132.92 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.84 -0.04 -0.25 15.88 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.34 0.11 0.68 16.23 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 16.16 0.03 0.19 16.13 Jet Cracks M2 16.77 0.08 0.48 16.69 East-West M1 -9.29 -0.56 6.41 -8.73 East-West M2 -8.19 -0.12 1.49 -8.07 LGO M1 1002.75 5.62 0.56 997.13 LGO M1/M2 1.25 -0.75 -37.50 2.00 LGO M2 1001.50 6.37 0.64 995.13 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.49 0.05 0.37 13.44 Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.43 -0.06 -0.44 13.49 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)