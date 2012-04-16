FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Distillates-Diesel premiums steady on Australia demand
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 16, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

Asia Distillates-Diesel premiums steady on Australia demand

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 16 (Reuters) - Ultra-low sulphur diesel premiums held steady on Monday but
could surge this week due to strong demand in Australia where refineries are extending
maintenance, traders said.	
    BP Plc has been conducting maintenance work at its 137,000 barrels-per-day Kwinana
refinery in Western Australia since the end of March, industry sources said. 	
   The maintenance work has been extended, and the re-start of affected units is taking slightly
longer than anticipated, one of the sources said.  	
   A second source said plant maintenance was initially scheduled for 30 to 40 days. It is
unclear which units are affected and when the units are expected to be operational.  	
   Shell and BP bought a total of 600,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel last week in
Singapore, compared with none the week before.   	
   "There are not that many barrels available in the prompt market, so premiums should be
supported," said a Singapore-based trader.  	
   "North Asian barrels are already committed, and only a few players appear to be holding on to
prompt 10 ppm sulphur diesel barrels in Singapore." 	
    In the Middle East, diesel premiums appeared to soften slightly as summer demand for the
power-generation fuel is yet to set in.	
    Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) sold 35,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur diesel for loading over
May 15-16 to an unidentified buyer at a premium of just above $3.90 a barrel to Middle East
quotes. 	
    Bahrain Petroleum sold a more prompt cargo of 30,000 tonnes of a similar grade to Augusta
Energy for loading over April 28-30 at a premium of $4.20 a barrel to Middle East quotes.	
    Meanwhile, jet premiums continued to be steady in the Middle East, with KPC selling 60,000
tonnes for loading over May 20-21 to Petrobras at a premium of about $1.90 a barrel to Middle
East quotes.	
    Emarat bought 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading from Kuwait in May from Vitol at a
premium of just over $2 a barrel over Middle East quotes.	
    Demand continues to be firm in the United Arab Emirates, where airlines are expanding
rapidly, contrasting a situation in Europe where airlines are posting huge losses, traders said.	
    Kenya is expected to seek 60,000 tonnes of jet fuel and 75,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery
over May-June in a tender this week, traders said. This could likely provide some support for
middle distillates in the Middle East, they said.	
       	
    * TENDERS: No new tenders issued.	
    	
    * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil deal. 	
    - Shell sold 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil to Winson Oil at a discount of 40
cents a barrel to Singapore quotes.     	
    	
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                                
 CASH ($/T)                    ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                      132.10    -1.09      -0.82      133.19  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                             -0.27    -0.17     170.00       -0.10  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                     133.37    -1.01      -0.75      134.38  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                             1.00    -0.10      -9.09        1.10  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                     134.32    -0.91      -0.67      135.23  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                             1.95     0.00       0.00        1.95  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                    135.77    -0.91      -0.67      136.68  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                            3.40     0.00       0.00        3.40  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                          132.67    -0.76      -0.57      133.43  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                           -0.04     0.05     -55.56       -0.09  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                                
 SWAPS  ($/T)                  ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  PM (1130 GMT)
                               (0830 GMT)                                       
 Brent M1                               119.77    -1.23      -1.02      121.00              
 Gasoil M1                              132.40    -0.95      -0.71      133.35             
 Gasoil M1/M2                            -0.12    -0.14    -700.00        0.02              
 Gasoil M2                              132.52    -0.81      -0.61      133.33             
 Regrade M1                               0.35     0.03       9.38        0.32               
 Regrade M2                               0.41    -0.02      -4.65        0.43               
 Jet M1                                 132.75    -0.92      -0.69      133.67              
 Jet M1/M2                               -0.18    -0.09     100.00       -0.09               
 Jet M2                                 132.93    -0.83      -0.62      133.76              
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1             16.45     0.61       3.85       15.84             
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2             16.93     0.59       3.61       16.34             
 Jet Cracks M1                           16.80     0.64       3.96       16.16              
 Jet Cracks M2                           17.34     0.57       3.40       16.77              
 East-West M1                           -12.74    -3.45      37.14       -9.29              
 East-West M2                           -10.10    -1.91      23.32       -8.19              
 LGO M1                                 999.13    -3.62      -0.36     1002.75           
 LGO M1/M2                                1.75     0.50      40.00        1.25              
 LGO M2                                 997.38    -4.12      -0.41     1001.50           
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                      14.11     0.68       5.06       13.43             
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                      14.31     0.61       4.45       13.70             
 	
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by Jane Baird)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.