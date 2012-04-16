Asia Distillates-Diesel premiums steady on Australia demand

SINGAPORE, April 16 (Reuters) - Ultra-low sulphur diesel premiums held steady on Monday but could surge this week due to strong demand in Australia where refineries are extending maintenance, traders said. BP Plc has been conducting maintenance work at its 137,000 barrels-per-day Kwinana refinery in Western Australia since the end of March, industry sources said. The maintenance work has been extended, and the re-start of affected units is taking slightly longer than anticipated, one of the sources said. A second source said plant maintenance was initially scheduled for 30 to 40 days. It is unclear which units are affected and when the units are expected to be operational. Shell and BP bought a total of 600,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel last week in Singapore, compared with none the week before. "There are not that many barrels available in the prompt market, so premiums should be supported," said a Singapore-based trader. "North Asian barrels are already committed, and only a few players appear to be holding on to prompt 10 ppm sulphur diesel barrels in Singapore." In the Middle East, diesel premiums appeared to soften slightly as summer demand for the power-generation fuel is yet to set in. Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) sold 35,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur diesel for loading over May 15-16 to an unidentified buyer at a premium of just above $3.90 a barrel to Middle East quotes. Bahrain Petroleum sold a more prompt cargo of 30,000 tonnes of a similar grade to Augusta Energy for loading over April 28-30 at a premium of $4.20 a barrel to Middle East quotes. Meanwhile, jet premiums continued to be steady in the Middle East, with KPC selling 60,000 tonnes for loading over May 20-21 to Petrobras at a premium of about $1.90 a barrel to Middle East quotes. Emarat bought 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading from Kuwait in May from Vitol at a premium of just over $2 a barrel over Middle East quotes. Demand continues to be firm in the United Arab Emirates, where airlines are expanding rapidly, contrasting a situation in Europe where airlines are posting huge losses, traders said. Kenya is expected to seek 60,000 tonnes of jet fuel and 75,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery over May-June in a tender this week, traders said. This could likely provide some support for middle distillates in the Middle East, they said. * TENDERS: No new tenders issued. * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil deal. - Shell sold 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil to Winson Oil at a discount of 40 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 132.10 -1.09 -0.82 133.19 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.27 -0.17 170.00 -0.10 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 133.37 -1.01 -0.75 134.38 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.00 -0.10 -9.09 1.10 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 134.32 -0.91 -0.67 135.23 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.95 0.00 0.00 1.95 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 135.77 -0.91 -0.67 136.68 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.40 0.00 0.00 3.40 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 132.67 -0.76 -0.57 133.43 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.04 0.05 -55.56 -0.09 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Brent M1 119.77 -1.23 -1.02 121.00 Gasoil M1 132.40 -0.95 -0.71 133.35 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.12 -0.14 -700.00 0.02 Gasoil M2 132.52 -0.81 -0.61 133.33 Regrade M1 0.35 0.03 9.38 0.32 Regrade M2 0.41 -0.02 -4.65 0.43 Jet M1 132.75 -0.92 -0.69 133.67 Jet M1/M2 -0.18 -0.09 100.00 -0.09 Jet M2 132.93 -0.83 -0.62 133.76 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 16.45 0.61 3.85 15.84 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 16.93 0.59 3.61 16.34 Jet Cracks M1 16.80 0.64 3.96 16.16 Jet Cracks M2 17.34 0.57 3.40 16.77 East-West M1 -12.74 -3.45 37.14 -9.29 East-West M2 -10.10 -1.91 23.32 -8.19 LGO M1 999.13 -3.62 -0.36 1002.75 LGO M1/M2 1.75 0.50 40.00 1.25 LGO M2 997.38 -4.12 -0.41 1001.50 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.11 0.68 5.06 13.43 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.31 0.61 4.45 13.70 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by Jane Baird)