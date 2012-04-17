Asia Distillates-Regrade at 1 1/2 month high on jet demand

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - Asian regrade, the price difference between jet fuel and gasoil, climbed for a fourth straight session to a one-and-a-half-month high on Tuesday as jet fuel demand remained robust in China. Front-month regrade increased by 30 cents to a premium of 65 cents a barrel, the highest since March 5, Reuters data showed. China Aviation Oil (Singapore) is seeking an additional jet fuel cargo for delivery into South China as demand is set to increase in April and May due to refinery maintenance and ahead of a trade show, traders said. It seeks an additional 26,000 to 27,000 tonnes (208,000 to 216,000 barrels) for delivery into Huangpu over May 15-20, after already having bought up to 1.4 million barrels of jet fuel for loading over April to May from North Asia. The company could be anticipating a surge in travel demand ahead of Asia's largest trade event, the China Import and Export Fair taking place in Guangzhou, south China from mid April to early May, a trader familiar with the Chinese market said. Lower jet fuel output from Chinese refineries due to run cuts could also be creating tight supply in the domestic market, a second trader said. "With the turnaround in various refineries, maybe Sinopec has a bit less from its system to supply Hong Kong, which means CAO has to buy a bit more," he said. Weak sentiment for high sulphur gasoil also supported the regrade, traders said. With refineries in South Korea and Singapore returning from maintenance, there is a supply glut of the product right now, a Singapore-based trader said. "The fishing ban is about to start, and refineries are offering barrels left, right and centre," he said referring to the annual ban on fishing imposed by the Chinese authorities in the South China sea, which puts a dent on marine gasoil demand. Oil majors BP and Shell also have an incentive to keep the spread wide between high sulphur gasoil and the 10 ppm sulphur diesel to price in cargoes being sold to the Australian market, a second trader said. "Both of them sell to the Australian market based on the 10 ppm pricing, but they buy cargoes based on the 0.5 percent pricing mostly, so there's always an incentive for them to push the spread wider," he said. Shell sold a high sulphur gasoil cargo to Winson Oil on Monday but ceased any buying activity on Tuesday during Singapore trading hours. In the Middle East, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has invited bids from selected parties for its July 2012 to June 2013 jet fuel term contract, a trader said. * TENDERS: CAO is seeking 26,000 to 27,000 tonnes (208,000 to 216,000 barrels) for delivery into Huangpu over May 15-20. The tender closed on April 17 and is valid until April 18. * CASH DEALS: One jet deal, no gasoil deals. - Shell sold 200,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over May 2-6 to China Aviation Oil at a premium of 10 cents a barrel to the average of May Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 131.03 -1.07 -0.81 132.10 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.43 -0.16 59.26 -0.27 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 132.35 -1.02 -0.76 133.37 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 0.90 -0.10 -10.00 1.00 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 133.35 -0.97 -0.72 134.32 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.90 -0.05 -2.56 1.95 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 134.79 -0.98 -0.72 135.77 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.34 -0.06 -1.76 3.40 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 132.07 -0.60 -0.45 132.67 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.04 0.00 0.00 -0.04 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Brent M1 118.65 -1.12 -0.94 119.77 Gasoil M1 131.50 -0.90 -0.68 132.40 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.23 -0.11 91.67 -0.12 Gasoil M2 131.73 -0.79 -0.60 132.52 Regrade M1 0.65 0.30 85.71 0.35 Regrade M2 0.60 0.19 46.34 0.41 Jet M1 132.15 -0.60 -0.45 132.75 Jet M1/M2 -0.18 0.00 0.00 -0.18 Jet M2 132.33 -0.60 -0.45 132.93 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 16.40 -0.05 -0.30 16.45 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 16.98 0.05 0.30 16.93 Jet Cracks M1 17.05 0.25 1.49 16.80 Jet Cracks M2 17.58 0.24 1.38 17.34 East-West M1 -16.33 -3.59 28.18 -12.74 East-West M2 -12.74 -2.64 26.14 -10.10 LGO M1 996.00 -3.13 -0.31 999.13 LGO M1/M2 1.88 0.13 7.43 1.75 LGO M2 994.13 -3.25 -0.33 997.38 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.79 0.68 4.82 14.11 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.88 0.57 3.98 14.31 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by Jane Baird)