Asia Distillates-Gasoil may rise on Vietnam demand

SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - Gasoil prices could firm in the near future as demand emerged from Vietnam and the Philippines, traders said on Wednesday. Vietnam's PV Oil is seeking a cargo of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery in late-May, they said. Vietnam's Petrolimex is also making enquiries on gasoil imports, one of the traders said. But, the company could likely do so through private negotiations instead of tender, the trader added. The company has already bought nearly 80 percent of the 179,000 tonnes of gasoil it had sought for second quarter term imports. The additional spot requirements by Vietnam could likely have caused a spike in the premiums for the 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil, which was up five cents on the day to 95 cents a barrel over Singapore quotes. Petron, from the Philippines, also emerged in the spot market seeking up to 250,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for delivery in May and could likely have an additional purchase for June, a second trader said. Prices could also likely be supported with Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp (Formosa) delaying the restart of a residue desulphurizer unit at its refinery from this week to a later date after it found a lubricant leak. The No.2 RDS unit, which has a nameplate capacity of about 80,000 barrels per day, had been scheduled to restart this week after it was damaged by a fire in July 2010. Formosa will also have to postpone a scheduled maintenance at its No. 1 RDS unit due to the restart delay, Lin said. The refinery was due to issue a tender this week, but this could be delayed due to the refinery issue, a trader said. Italy's ENI Trading and Shipping made its trading debut in price agency Platts' trading window, seeking 150,000 barrels of high sulphur gasoil for loading over May 14-18. The company has an office in Singapore and has rarely traded in the physical market in Asia, though it is active in Europe. * TENDERS: Petron is seeking 200,000 to 250,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for delivery over May 16-18. - PV Oil is seeking 20,000 cubic metres (126,000 barrels) of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery into Ho Chi Minh over May 26-30. The tender closes on April 20. - Kuwait Petroleum Corp has offered 23,000 to 25,000 tonnes (171,350 to 186,250 barrels) of two percent sulphur gasoil for loading over May 16-17. The tender closes on April 19. - Kenya is seeking two jet fuel cargoes of 50,000 tonnes and 64,431 tonnes for delivery over May 21-23 and June 12-14. It is also seeking four gasoil cargoes, three of them at about 60,000 to 67,000 tonnes each for delivery into Kipevu Oil Terminal over May 30-June 1, June 9-11 and June 21-23. One of the cargoes, at 25,024 tonnes, is for delivery into Shimanzi Oil Terminal over May 15-18. * CASH DEALS: One jet deal, two gasoil deals. - Hin Leong bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over May 8-14 from BP at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - ConocoPhillips sold 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel for loading over May 3-7 to BP at a premium of $3 a barrel to the average of May 2-8 Singapore quotes. - JP Morgan Ventures bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over May 4-8 from SK Energy at a discount of 45 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 131.10 0.07 0.05 131.03 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.43 0.00 0.00 -0.43 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 132.47 0.12 0.09 132.35 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 0.95 0.05 5.56 0.90 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 133.42 0.07 0.05 133.35 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.90 0.00 0.00 1.90 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 134.75 -0.04 -0.03 134.79 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.23 -0.11 -3.29 3.34 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 132.00 -0.07 -0.05 132.07 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.05 -0.01 25.00 -0.04 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Brent M1 118.46 -0.19 -0.16 118.65 Gasoil M1 131.55 0.05 0.04 131.50 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.16 0.07 -30.43 -0.23 Gasoil M2 131.71 -0.02 -0.02 131.73 Regrade M1 0.53 -0.12 -18.46 0.65 Regrade M2 0.51 -0.09 -15.00 0.60 Jet M1 132.08 -0.07 -0.05 132.15 Jet M1/M2 -0.14 0.04 -22.22 -0.18 Jet M2 132.22 -0.11 -0.08 132.33 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 16.27 -0.13 -0.79 16.40 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 16.85 -0.13 -0.77 16.98 Jet Cracks M1 16.80 -0.25 -1.47 17.05 Jet Cracks M2 17.36 -0.22 -1.25 17.58 East-West M1 -13.20 3.12 -19.12 -16.32 East-West M2 -9.89 2.85 -22.37 -12.74 LGO M1 993.25 -2.75 -0.28 996.00 LGO M1/M2 2.13 0.25 13.30 1.88 LGO M2 991.13 -3.00 -0.30 994.13 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.58 -0.21 -1.42 14.79 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.52 -0.36 -2.42 14.88 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)