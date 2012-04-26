FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Distillates-Gasoil margins slip on MRPL restart
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 26, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

Asia Distillates-Gasoil margins slip on MRPL restart

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Gasoil margins slipped slightly after India's Mangalore
Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd said it would begin the process of restarting its
300,000 barrel per day (bpd) southern Indian refinery on Thursday.	
    Gasoil's crack for May slipped by 39 cents to $16.68 a barrel over Dubai crude but remained
relatively steady when taking into account high underlying crude prices, which usually stifle
demand.	
    Margins could slip further in the coming weeks with MRPL's refinery restart. The company
plans to restart one of the three crude units on Thursday and a second unit in a week's time.
 	
    Spot demand from Vietnam also helped support the market, traders said. Vietnam's Military
Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is seeking 15,000 tonnes of high sulphur gasoil for delivery in May,
traders said.	
    The country's PV Oil had earlier bought about 17,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery in late
May.	
    Demand from the Philippines is also expected to be robust over the next few months, with
diesel imports set to climb by at least 20 percent for the first half of this year compared with
last year, on better economic growth, traders said. 	
    Meanwhile, Thailand's PTT has offered a gasoil and jet cargo totalling 35,000 tonnes through
a rare tender, traders said. PTT normally purchases gasoil and jet cargoes from parent company
PTT Global Chemical and then tries to either sell them through private negotiation or use the
barrels in its own system.	
    But with Thailand moving to the better quality 50 ppm sulphur gasoil from this year, this
could be excess cargo that could not be absorbed locally, a trader said. 	
    In the Middle East, Tasweeq has sold a second high sulphur gasoil cargo for loading in May,
with premiums dipping slightly. It sold about 40,000 tonnes of 0.2 percent sulphur gasoil at a
premium of about $2.35 a barrel to Middle East quotes, a trader said. The buyer is not known.	
    	
    	
    * TENDERS: Vietnam's MPC is seeking 15,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for
delivery into Hai Phong over May 8-12. 	
    - Thailand's PTT has offered 15,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil and 20,000 tonnes of
jet fuel for loading over May 7-10. The tender closed on April 26 and is valid until April 27.	
    - China Aviation Oil (Singapore) is seeking four 240,000-300,000-barrel cargoes for loading
over May 21-31, June 1-10, June 11-20 and June 21-30 to be loaded from South Korea, Japan,
Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Thailand. It is also seeking 25,000 tonnes, or 200,000 barrels,
of jet fuel for delivery into Huangpu, China over June 6-8. The tender closed on April 26 and is
valid until April 27. 	
        	
    * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil deal	
    -  Trafigura bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil from Shell for loading
over May 11-15 at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes.     	
    	
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                               
 CASH ($/T)                    ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                      132.37     0.27       0.20      132.10  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                             -0.25    -0.05      25.00       -0.20  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                     133.77     0.32       0.24      133.45  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                             1.15     0.00       0.00        1.15  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                     134.67     0.32       0.24      134.35  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                             2.05     0.00       0.00        2.05  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                    135.52     0.12       0.09      135.40  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                            2.90    -0.20      -6.45        3.10  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                          132.82     0.37       0.28      132.45  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                           -0.13    -0.01       4.00       -0.13  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)                  ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  PM (1130 GMT)
                               (0830 GMT)                                       
 Brent M1                               119.28     0.71       0.60      118.57              
 Gasoil M1                              132.60     0.30       0.23      132.30             
 Gasoil M1/M2                            -0.16    -0.10     166.67       -0.06              
 Gasoil M2                              132.76     0.40       0.30      132.36             
 Regrade M1                               0.40     0.00       0.00        0.40               
 Regrade M2                               0.42     0.02       5.00        0.40               
 Jet M1                                 133.00     0.30       0.23      132.70              
 Jet M1/M2                               -0.18    -0.12     200.00       -0.06               
 Jet M2                                 133.18     0.42       0.32      132.76              
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1             16.68    -0.39      -2.28       17.07             
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2             17.32    -0.19      -1.09       17.51             
 Jet Cracks M1                           17.08    -0.39      -2.23       17.47              
 Jet Cracks M2                           17.74    -0.17      -0.95       17.91              
 East-West M1                           -17.13    -3.77      28.22      -13.36              
 East-West M2                           -11.44    -2.15      23.14       -9.29              
 LGO M1                                1005.00     6.00       0.60      999.00           
 LGO M1/M2                                4.50     0.87      23.97        3.63              
 LGO M2                                1000.50     5.12       0.51      995.38           
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                      15.02    -0.02      -0.13       15.04             
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                      15.11     0.03       0.20       15.08             
 	
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by Jane Baird)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.