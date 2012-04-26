Asia Distillates-Gasoil margins slip on MRPL restart

SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Gasoil margins slipped slightly after India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd said it would begin the process of restarting its 300,000 barrel per day (bpd) southern Indian refinery on Thursday. Gasoil's crack for May slipped by 39 cents to $16.68 a barrel over Dubai crude but remained relatively steady when taking into account high underlying crude prices, which usually stifle demand. Margins could slip further in the coming weeks with MRPL's refinery restart. The company plans to restart one of the three crude units on Thursday and a second unit in a week's time. Spot demand from Vietnam also helped support the market, traders said. Vietnam's Military Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is seeking 15,000 tonnes of high sulphur gasoil for delivery in May, traders said. The country's PV Oil had earlier bought about 17,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery in late May. Demand from the Philippines is also expected to be robust over the next few months, with diesel imports set to climb by at least 20 percent for the first half of this year compared with last year, on better economic growth, traders said. Meanwhile, Thailand's PTT has offered a gasoil and jet cargo totalling 35,000 tonnes through a rare tender, traders said. PTT normally purchases gasoil and jet cargoes from parent company PTT Global Chemical and then tries to either sell them through private negotiation or use the barrels in its own system. But with Thailand moving to the better quality 50 ppm sulphur gasoil from this year, this could be excess cargo that could not be absorbed locally, a trader said. In the Middle East, Tasweeq has sold a second high sulphur gasoil cargo for loading in May, with premiums dipping slightly. It sold about 40,000 tonnes of 0.2 percent sulphur gasoil at a premium of about $2.35 a barrel to Middle East quotes, a trader said. The buyer is not known. * TENDERS: Vietnam's MPC is seeking 15,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery into Hai Phong over May 8-12. - Thailand's PTT has offered 15,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil and 20,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading over May 7-10. The tender closed on April 26 and is valid until April 27. - China Aviation Oil (Singapore) is seeking four 240,000-300,000-barrel cargoes for loading over May 21-31, June 1-10, June 11-20 and June 21-30 to be loaded from South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Thailand. It is also seeking 25,000 tonnes, or 200,000 barrels, of jet fuel for delivery into Huangpu, China over June 6-8. The tender closed on April 26 and is valid until April 27. * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil deal - Trafigura bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil from Shell for loading over May 11-15 at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 132.37 0.27 0.20 132.10 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.25 -0.05 25.00 -0.20 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 133.77 0.32 0.24 133.45 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.15 0.00 0.00 1.15 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 134.67 0.32 0.24 134.35 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.05 0.00 0.00 2.05 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 135.52 0.12 0.09 135.40 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 2.90 -0.20 -6.45 3.10 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 132.82 0.37 0.28 132.45 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.13 -0.01 4.00 -0.13 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Brent M1 119.28 0.71 0.60 118.57 Gasoil M1 132.60 0.30 0.23 132.30 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.16 -0.10 166.67 -0.06 Gasoil M2 132.76 0.40 0.30 132.36 Regrade M1 0.40 0.00 0.00 0.40 Regrade M2 0.42 0.02 5.00 0.40 Jet M1 133.00 0.30 0.23 132.70 Jet M1/M2 -0.18 -0.12 200.00 -0.06 Jet M2 133.18 0.42 0.32 132.76 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 16.68 -0.39 -2.28 17.07 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 17.32 -0.19 -1.09 17.51 Jet Cracks M1 17.08 -0.39 -2.23 17.47 Jet Cracks M2 17.74 -0.17 -0.95 17.91 East-West M1 -17.13 -3.77 28.22 -13.36 East-West M2 -11.44 -2.15 23.14 -9.29 LGO M1 1005.00 6.00 0.60 999.00 LGO M1/M2 4.50 0.87 23.97 3.63 LGO M2 1000.50 5.12 0.51 995.38 Crack LGO-Brent M1 15.02 -0.02 -0.13 15.04 Crack LGO-Brent M2 15.11 0.03 0.20 15.08 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by Jane Baird)