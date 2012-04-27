Asia Distillates-EFS weakens to almost one-month low

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - East-west gasoil derivatives fell to a near one-month low on Friday, increasing arbitrage opportunities for jet fuel between Asia and Europe. The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) slipped $3.51 to minus $20.64 a tonne on Friday, the lowest since April 2, Reuters data showed. The EFS contract usually gives an indication of whether it is profitable to send jet fuel or gasoil from Asia to Europe. The strength in the ICE gasoil contract in London was helping widen the spread rather than the weaker Asian gasoil market, a trader said. With the weaker EFS, and more supply of jet fuel expected with North Asian refineries returning from maintenance, traders could try and fix cargoes to head from Asia to the west, he added. Shipping fixtures showed Shell has provisionally booked the vessel Great White to carry 90,000 tonnes of jet fuel for mid-May from South Korea to Singapore, with an option to head to Europe. But this fixture could not be confirmed. Meanwhile, more than 1 million barrels of May regrade swaps have traded in the over-the-counter derivatives market this week, causing a buying frenzy, triggered by the arbitrage opportunities, industry sources said. Regrade is the price difference between jet fuel and gasoil prices, which traders usually use to hedge movement of jet fuel cargoes. Details of the trades are sketchy, but the main seller was heard to be South Korea's SK Energy with various buyers snapping up the swaps, one of the sources said. In Taiwan, CPC was heard to have sold 300,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over June 1-30 at similar premiums to its May cargo, which was sold at 10 cents above Singapore quotes, a trader said. But the buyer is not known. The Asian gasoil market remained supported with more spot demand seen from Vietnam. Saigon Petro is seeking 15,000 tonnes, part of which are for Thalexim, for delivery in June. Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Co (Ceypetco) has awarded its May 23-24 gasoil and gasoline combination cargo to Vitol Singapore. The gasoil portion was awarded at a premium of $2.89 a barrel, slightly weaker than a similar cargo bought from Daewoo for delivery in April. In India, the domestic market for gasoil is expected to be more balanced with the return of product supplies from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) in the next few weeks, traders said. Still, demand for gasoil in India is expected to increase slightly over the second quarter of this year, from the previous quarter, a trader said. * TENDERS: Saigon Petro is seeking 10,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and an additional 5,000 tonnes on behalf of Thalexim for delivery over June 24-28. The tender closes on May 3. * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil deal - Trafigura bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil from Shell for loading over May 13-17 at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 132.48 0.11 0.08 132.37 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.25 0.00 0.00 -0.25 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 133.77 0.00 0.00 133.77 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.05 -0.10 -8.70 1.15 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 134.67 0.00 0.00 134.67 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.95 -0.10 -4.88 2.05 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 135.62 0.10 0.07 135.52 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 2.90 0.00 0.00 2.90 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 132.76 -0.06 -0.05 132.82 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.30 -0.17 130.77 -0.13 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Brent M1 119.36 0.08 0.07 119.28 Gasoil M1 132.70 0.10 0.08 132.60 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.17 -0.01 6.25 -0.16 Gasoil M2 132.87 0.11 0.08 132.76 Regrade M1 0.34 -0.06 -15.00 0.40 Regrade M2 0.34 -0.08 -19.05 0.42 Jet M1 133.04 0.04 0.03 133.00 Jet M1/M2 -0.17 0.01 -5.56 -0.18 Jet M2 133.21 0.03 0.02 133.18 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 16.77 0.09 0.54 16.68 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 17.46 0.14 0.81 17.32 Jet Cracks M1 17.11 0.03 0.18 17.08 Jet Cracks M2 17.80 0.06 0.34 17.74 East-West M1 -20.64 -3.51 20.49 -17.13 East-West M2 -14.74 -3.30 28.85 -11.44 LGO M1 1009.25 4.25 0.42 1005.00 LGO M1/M2 4.63 0.13 2.89 4.50 LGO M2 1004.63 4.13 0.41 1000.50 Crack LGO-Brent M1 15.49 0.47 3.13 15.02 Crack LGO-Brent M2 15.58 0.47 3.11 15.11 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan)