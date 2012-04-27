FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Distillates-EFS weakens to almost one-month low
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 27, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Distillates-EFS weakens to almost one-month low

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - East-west gasoil derivatives fell to a near one-month low on
Friday, increasing arbitrage opportunities for jet fuel between Asia and Europe.  	
    The exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) slipped $3.51 to minus $20.64 a tonne on Friday, the
lowest since April 2, Reuters data showed. The EFS contract usually gives an indication of
whether it is profitable to send jet fuel or gasoil from Asia to Europe.	
    The strength in the ICE gasoil contract in London was helping widen the spread rather than
the weaker Asian gasoil market, a trader said.	
    With the weaker EFS, and more supply of jet fuel expected with North Asian refineries
returning from maintenance, traders could try and fix cargoes to head from Asia to the west, he
added.	
    Shipping fixtures showed Shell has provisionally booked the vessel Great White to carry
90,000 tonnes of jet fuel for mid-May from South Korea to Singapore, with an option to head to
Europe. But this fixture could not be confirmed.	
    Meanwhile, more than 1 million barrels of May regrade swaps have traded in the
over-the-counter derivatives market this week, causing a buying frenzy, triggered by the
arbitrage opportunities, industry sources said. Regrade is the price difference between jet fuel
and gasoil prices, which traders usually use to hedge movement of jet fuel cargoes. 	
    Details of the trades are sketchy, but the main seller was heard to be South Korea's SK
Energy with various buyers snapping up the swaps, one of the sources said. 	
    In Taiwan, CPC was heard to have sold 300,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over June 1-30
at similar premiums to its May cargo, which was sold at 10 cents above Singapore quotes, a
trader said. But the buyer is not known.	
    The Asian gasoil market remained supported with more spot demand seen from Vietnam. Saigon
Petro is seeking 15,000 tonnes, part of which are for Thalexim, for delivery in June. 	
    Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Co (Ceypetco) has awarded its May 23-24 gasoil and gasoline
combination cargo to Vitol Singapore. The gasoil portion was awarded at a premium of $2.89 a
barrel, slightly weaker than a similar cargo bought from Daewoo for delivery in April. 	
    In India, the domestic market for gasoil is expected to be more balanced with the return of
product supplies from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) in the next few weeks,
traders said. Still, demand for gasoil in India is expected to increase slightly over the second
quarter of this year, from the previous quarter, a trader said. 	
   	
    	
    	
    * TENDERS: Saigon Petro is seeking 10,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and an
additional 5,000 tonnes on behalf of Thalexim for delivery over June 24-28. The tender closes on
May 3.	
        	
    * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil deal	
    -  Trafigura bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil from Shell for loading
over May 13-17 at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes.      	
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                                
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                       132.48     0.11       0.08      132.37  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                              -0.25     0.00       0.00       -0.25  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                      133.77     0.00       0.00      133.77  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                              1.05    -0.10      -8.70        1.15  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                      134.67     0.00       0.00      134.67  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                              1.95    -0.10      -4.88        2.05  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                     135.62     0.10       0.07      135.52  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                             2.90     0.00       0.00        2.90  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                           132.76    -0.06      -0.05      132.82  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                            -0.30    -0.17     130.77       -0.13  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                                
 SWAPS  ($/T)                   ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  PM (1130 GMT)
                                (0830 GMT)                                       
 Brent M1                                119.36     0.08       0.07      119.28              
 Gasoil M1                               132.70     0.10       0.08      132.60             
 Gasoil M1/M2                             -0.17    -0.01       6.25       -0.16              
 Gasoil M2                               132.87     0.11       0.08      132.76             
 Regrade M1                                0.34    -0.06     -15.00        0.40               
 Regrade M2                                0.34    -0.08     -19.05        0.42               
 Jet M1                                  133.04     0.04       0.03      133.00              
 Jet M1/M2                                -0.17     0.01      -5.56       -0.18               
 Jet M2                                  133.21     0.03       0.02      133.18              
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1              16.77     0.09       0.54       16.68             
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2              17.46     0.14       0.81       17.32             
 Jet Cracks M1                            17.11     0.03       0.18       17.08              
 Jet Cracks M2                            17.80     0.06       0.34       17.74              
 East-West M1                            -20.64    -3.51      20.49      -17.13              
 East-West M2                            -14.74    -3.30      28.85      -11.44              
 LGO M1                                 1009.25     4.25       0.42     1005.00           
 LGO M1/M2                                 4.63     0.13       2.89        4.50              
 LGO M2                                 1004.63     4.13       0.41     1000.50           
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                       15.49     0.47       3.13       15.02             
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                       15.58     0.47       3.11       15.11             
 	
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.