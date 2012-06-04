FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
June 4, 2012 / 1:11 PM / in 5 years

Asia Distillates-Gasoil prices at 16-mth low

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 4 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil prices dived to a more than
16-month low, following a fall in underlying crude prices, which is likely to
encourage further demand within the region, traders said on Monday.	
    The cash price for the benchmark 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil fell $3.07 to
$109.97 a barrel, the lowest since January 28 when it was at $109.60, Reuters
data showed.	
    Gasoil margins, however, rebounded from a 17-month low at the end of May to
nearly $16 a barrel above Dubai crude.	
    Healthy demand from Vietnam, Pakistan and Sri Lanka is supporting the
sentiment in Asia, traders said.	
    Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) has bought a gasoil and jet
combination cargo from ENOC for delivery in late June at a premium of $2.17 and
$2.07 a barrel respectively over Singapore quotes. 	
    The company also bought a gasoil and gasoline combination cargo from Daewoo
at premiums of $3.52 and $2.11 to Singapore quotes. 	
    Lanka IOC bought a combination cargo of high sulphur gasoil, marine gasoil
and gasoline from Reliance. It paid premiums of $3.25 and $3.30 for the 0.25
percent sulphur gasoil and marine gasoil respectively. 	
    In Vietnam, Saigon Petro bought two 10,000-tonne cargoes of gasoil with 0.25
percent of sulphur content for July 6-10 and July 16-20 arrival respectively at
premiums of around $1.60 a barrel on a delivered basis.   	
   Thalexim, co-loading its 5,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur diesel with
Saigon Petro, paid about $1.80 a barrel premiums due to its smaller volume. 	
    In the Middle East, jet premiums are expected to reduce slightly as
arbitrage economics to send the product west is expected to be less profitable
with east-west spread narrowing.	
    "Based on today's east-west spread, it shows that arbitrage is working for
jet fuel in July, but traders are being careful on taking all the volumes to the
Mediterranean as the premiums there seem to be softening," a middle distillates
trader said.	
    The exchange of futures for swaps, or EFS, increased by $3.68 to minus
$16.09 a tonne, indicating that Europe prices were getting weaker, Reuters data
showed. 	
    Still, ExxonMobil's tender for a 35,000-tonne jet fuel cargo to be loaded
from its joint venture refinery in Yanbu achieved a premium of about $3.20 a
barrel above Middle East quotes, much higher than a cargo recently sold by
Kuwait Petroleum Corp at a premium of up to $2.60 a barrel.	
    The higher premium could likely be due to better freight economics from
Yanbu to the west, compared with cargoes sent from the Gulf region to the west,
traders said.	
    Emirates General Petroleum Corp (Emarat) is also seeking 70,000 tonnes of
jet fuel for delivery in July in the spot market, much higher than its usual
volumes, as its July requirements are not covered by term suppliers, a source
said. 	
    Gasoil is also expected to firm in the Middle East ahead of peak summer
demand. 	
    In its latest tender, MRPL has sold 40,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur
gasoil to Vitol for loading from New Mangalore over July 1-3 at a premium of
about $2.40 a barrel over Middle East quotes, highest in two years, traders
added.  	
   "The premiums look high, but I believe Vitol is taking position for the next
Yemen tender which is expected in July," a Gulf-based trader said.   	
   Yemen, one of the main buyers of the high sulphur gasoil grade and which has
been absent from the spot market since early April, is expected to seek cargoes
in the spot market for delivery in July.  	
    	
    	
    * TENDERS: Saudi Aramco has offered 40,000 tonnes of 1.5 percent sulphur
gasoil for loading over June 27-29. The tender closes on June 5.	
    - Emarat is seeking 30,000 tonnes of jet fuel for either loading over July
4-5 or delivery into Jebel Ali over July 7-8 and another 40,000 tonnes of jet
fuel for either loading over July 22-23 or delivery over July 25-26. The tender
for both cargoes close on June 5 and is valid until June 7.	
    - Taiwan's Formosa has offered 300,000 barrels (or 37,500 tonnes) of jet
fuel for loading over July 16-20. The tender closes on June 5.	
    - India's MRPL has offered 36,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading over July
7-9. The tender closes on June 5 and is valid until June 6.	
    	
    * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, three gasoil trades.	
    - Glencore sold 230,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading
over June 19-23 to Brightoil at a premium of 25 cents a barrel to Singapore
quotes.	
    - Glencore bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading
over June 23-27 from BP at a premium of 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes.	
    - Hin Leong bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for June
23-27 lifting from SK Energy at a premium of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore
quotes.    	
    	
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                             
 CASH ($/T)          ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change   Prev     RIC
                                                     Close    
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%       109.97    -3.07      -2.72   113.04  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff               0.18     0.10     125.00     0.08  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%      111.13    -3.07      -2.69   114.20  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff              1.35     0.10       8.00     1.25  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%      112.03    -3.12      -2.71   115.15  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff              2.25     0.05       2.27     2.20  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil            112.98    -3.07      -2.65   116.05  GO10-SIN
 0.001%                                                       
 GO 0.001 Diff             3.20     0.10       3.23     3.10  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero           110.11    -3.47      -3.06   113.58  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff            -0.25     0.00       0.00    -0.25  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                             
 SWAPS  ($/T)        ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change   Prev     PM (1130 GMT)
                     (0830 GMT)                      Close    
 Brent M1                 96.77    -3.59      -3.58   100.36              
 Gasoil M1               109.82    -3.13      -2.77   112.95             
 Gasoil M1/M2              0.11     0.12   -1200.00    -0.01              
 Gasoil M2               109.71    -3.25      -2.88   112.96             
 Regrade M1                0.48    -0.35     -42.17     0.83               
 Regrade M2                0.77    -0.23     -23.00     1.00               
 Jet M1                  110.30    -3.48      -3.06   113.78              
 Jet M1/M2                -0.18     0.00       0.00    -0.18               
 Jet M2                  110.48    -3.48      -3.05   113.96              
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai        15.82     0.22       1.41    15.60             
 Cracks M1                                                    
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai        16.27     0.07       0.43    16.20             
 Cracks M2                                                    
 Jet Cracks M1            16.59    -0.01      -0.06    16.60              
 Jet Cracks M2            17.20    -0.05      -0.29    17.25              
 East-West M1            -16.09     3.68     -18.61   -19.77              
 East-West M2            -12.54     2.78     -18.15   -15.32              
 LGO M1                  834.25   -27.00      -3.13   861.25           
 LGO M1/M2                 4.38     0.00       0.00     4.38              
 LGO M2                  829.88   -27.00      -3.15   856.88           
 Crack LGO-Brent M1       14.62    -0.04      -0.27    14.66             
 Crack LGO-Brent M2       14.87    -0.12      -0.80    14.99             
 	
	
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
