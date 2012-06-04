Asia Distillates-Gasoil prices at 16-mth low

SINGAPORE, June 4 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil prices dived to a more than 16-month low, following a fall in underlying crude prices, which is likely to encourage further demand within the region, traders said on Monday. The cash price for the benchmark 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil fell $3.07 to $109.97 a barrel, the lowest since January 28 when it was at $109.60, Reuters data showed. Gasoil margins, however, rebounded from a 17-month low at the end of May to nearly $16 a barrel above Dubai crude. Healthy demand from Vietnam, Pakistan and Sri Lanka is supporting the sentiment in Asia, traders said. Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) has bought a gasoil and jet combination cargo from ENOC for delivery in late June at a premium of $2.17 and $2.07 a barrel respectively over Singapore quotes. The company also bought a gasoil and gasoline combination cargo from Daewoo at premiums of $3.52 and $2.11 to Singapore quotes. Lanka IOC bought a combination cargo of high sulphur gasoil, marine gasoil and gasoline from Reliance. It paid premiums of $3.25 and $3.30 for the 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and marine gasoil respectively. In Vietnam, Saigon Petro bought two 10,000-tonne cargoes of gasoil with 0.25 percent of sulphur content for July 6-10 and July 16-20 arrival respectively at premiums of around $1.60 a barrel on a delivered basis. Thalexim, co-loading its 5,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur diesel with Saigon Petro, paid about $1.80 a barrel premiums due to its smaller volume. In the Middle East, jet premiums are expected to reduce slightly as arbitrage economics to send the product west is expected to be less profitable with east-west spread narrowing. "Based on today's east-west spread, it shows that arbitrage is working for jet fuel in July, but traders are being careful on taking all the volumes to the Mediterranean as the premiums there seem to be softening," a middle distillates trader said. The exchange of futures for swaps, or EFS, increased by $3.68 to minus $16.09 a tonne, indicating that Europe prices were getting weaker, Reuters data showed. Still, ExxonMobil's tender for a 35,000-tonne jet fuel cargo to be loaded from its joint venture refinery in Yanbu achieved a premium of about $3.20 a barrel above Middle East quotes, much higher than a cargo recently sold by Kuwait Petroleum Corp at a premium of up to $2.60 a barrel. The higher premium could likely be due to better freight economics from Yanbu to the west, compared with cargoes sent from the Gulf region to the west, traders said. Emirates General Petroleum Corp (Emarat) is also seeking 70,000 tonnes of jet fuel for delivery in July in the spot market, much higher than its usual volumes, as its July requirements are not covered by term suppliers, a source said. Gasoil is also expected to firm in the Middle East ahead of peak summer demand. In its latest tender, MRPL has sold 40,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil to Vitol for loading from New Mangalore over July 1-3 at a premium of about $2.40 a barrel over Middle East quotes, highest in two years, traders added. "The premiums look high, but I believe Vitol is taking position for the next Yemen tender which is expected in July," a Gulf-based trader said. Yemen, one of the main buyers of the high sulphur gasoil grade and which has been absent from the spot market since early April, is expected to seek cargoes in the spot market for delivery in July. * TENDERS: Saudi Aramco has offered 40,000 tonnes of 1.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over June 27-29. The tender closes on June 5. - Emarat is seeking 30,000 tonnes of jet fuel for either loading over July 4-5 or delivery into Jebel Ali over July 7-8 and another 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for either loading over July 22-23 or delivery over July 25-26. The tender for both cargoes close on June 5 and is valid until June 7. - Taiwan's Formosa has offered 300,000 barrels (or 37,500 tonnes) of jet fuel for loading over July 16-20. The tender closes on June 5. - India's MRPL has offered 36,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading over July 7-9. The tender closes on June 5 and is valid until June 6. * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, three gasoil trades. - Glencore sold 230,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over June 19-23 to Brightoil at a premium of 25 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Glencore bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over June 23-27 from BP at a premium of 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for June 23-27 lifting from SK Energy at a premium of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 109.97 -3.07 -2.72 113.04 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.18 0.10 125.00 0.08 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 111.13 -3.07 -2.69 114.20 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.35 0.10 8.00 1.25 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 112.03 -3.12 -2.71 115.15 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.25 0.05 2.27 2.20 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 112.98 -3.07 -2.65 116.05 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 3.20 0.10 3.23 3.10 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 110.11 -3.47 -3.06 113.58 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.25 0.00 0.00 -0.25 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 96.77 -3.59 -3.58 100.36 Gasoil M1 109.82 -3.13 -2.77 112.95 Gasoil M1/M2 0.11 0.12 -1200.00 -0.01 Gasoil M2 109.71 -3.25 -2.88 112.96 Regrade M1 0.48 -0.35 -42.17 0.83 Regrade M2 0.77 -0.23 -23.00 1.00 Jet M1 110.30 -3.48 -3.06 113.78 Jet M1/M2 -0.18 0.00 0.00 -0.18 Jet M2 110.48 -3.48 -3.05 113.96 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.82 0.22 1.41 15.60 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.27 0.07 0.43 16.20 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 16.59 -0.01 -0.06 16.60 Jet Cracks M2 17.20 -0.05 -0.29 17.25 East-West M1 -16.09 3.68 -18.61 -19.77 East-West M2 -12.54 2.78 -18.15 -15.32 LGO M1 834.25 -27.00 -3.13 861.25 LGO M1/M2 4.38 0.00 0.00 4.38 LGO M2 829.88 -27.00 -3.15 856.88 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.62 -0.04 -0.27 14.66 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.87 -0.12 -0.80 14.99 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Alison Birrane)