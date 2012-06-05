Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums at 3-mth high

SINGAPORE, June 5 (Reuters) - Asian high sulphur gasoil premiums climbed for a third straight session to reach a three-month high on Tuesday, supported by regional demand from within Asia, industry sources said. The cash premium for the benchmark 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil increased by 7 cents to 25 cents a barrel, highest since Feb. 21 when it was at 26 cents, Reuters data showed. The price difference between June and July also strengthened into a wider backwardated market, gaining 14 cents to 25 cents a barrel. A backwardated market is when prompt gasoil prices are stronger than those for forward months. "Gasoil margins are improving but I think it's more because of the fall in underlying crude oil prices, but I think they're too rich given that most refineries are completing maintenance," a Singapore-based middle distillates trader said. Refinery maintenance, both current and upcoming, have caused a spike in diesel demand from countries like Vietnam, Philippines and Sri Lanka in June. The Philippines' biggest oil refiner Petron has issued its second gasoil tender in two weeks, with its latest tender seeking 250,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur diesel for delivery in late June. Petron has been conducting repair works at its 180,000 barrels-per-day refinery since mid-May, which is likely to be extended, traders said. Though, this could not be confirmed. For jet fuel, Formosa's sell tender for a cargo to be loaded in mid-July fetched a premium of 6 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, its highest since a cargo sold for mid-May loading. The buyer could not be confirmed, but is likely to be either PetroChina or Gracewood, a trader said. Arbitrage economics to send the product from east to west could have shored up the premiums, but this could fall if more output is seen from North Asian refineries in July. Formosa has shut one of three crude distillation units in mid-May for about 45-50 days for a planned maintenance which is expected to curb its exports of oil products. In the Middle East, Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO) has renewed its term deal to buy nearly 500,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery over the second half of the year at a similar premium to its previous term, industry sources said. The company has renewed its July-December term contract with Swiss-based trader Vitol for five 16,000-tonne cargoes of 0.1 percent sulphur gasoil every month. It will pay a premium of $9.67 a barrel above Middle East quotes on a delivered basis, similar to its January-June contract, the sources said. * TENDERS: Petron is seeking 250,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur diesel for delivery into Limay, Bataan over June 28-July 2. The tender closes on June 6, with same-day validity. * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, two gasoil trades. - Shell sold 160,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over June 20-24 at a premium of 20 cents a barrel to the average of June 20-26 Singapore quotes. - Shell bought 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel from Total for loading over June 20-24 at a premium of $3.30 a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 111.19 1.22 1.11 109.97 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.25 0.07 38.89 0.18 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 112.34 1.21 1.09 111.13 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.40 0.05 3.70 1.35 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 113.19 1.16 1.04 112.03 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.25 0.00 0.00 2.25 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 114.14 1.16 1.03 112.98 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 3.20 0.00 0.00 3.20 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 111.17 1.06 0.96 110.11 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.18 0.07 -28.00 -0.25 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 98.06 1.29 1.33 96.77 Gasoil M1 111.03 1.21 1.10 109.82 Gasoil M1/M2 0.25 0.14 127.27 0.11 Gasoil M2 110.78 1.07 0.98 109.71 Regrade M1 0.26 -0.22 -45.83 0.48 Regrade M2 0.68 -0.09 -11.69 0.77 Jet M1 111.29 0.99 0.90 110.30 Jet M1/M2 -0.17 0.01 -5.56 -0.18 Jet M2 111.46 0.98 0.89 110.48 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.82 0.00 0.00 15.82 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.25 -0.02 -0.12 16.27 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 16.50 -0.09 -0.54 16.59 Jet Cracks M2 17.11 -0.09 -0.52 17.20 East-West M1 -16.83 -0.74 4.60 -16.09 East-West M2 -14.31 -1.77 14.11 -12.54 LGO M1 844.00 9.75 1.17 834.25 LGO M1/M2 4.38 0.00 0.00 4.38 LGO M2 839.63 9.75 1.17 829.88 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.64 0.02 0.14 14.62 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.90 0.03 0.20 14.87 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Alison Birrane)