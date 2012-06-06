Asia Distillates-Cash premiums spike ahead of Shell shutdown

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil cash premiums climbed more on Wednesday on firm bids from traders ahead of a refinery shutdown in Singapore. The premiums for the benchmark 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil GO-SIN-DIF increased by five cents to 30 cents a barrel over Singapore quotes, highest since Feb. 16 when it was at 37 cents a barrel, Reuters data showed. Margins climbed to a nearly two-week high by 1130 GMT to $15.92 a barrel above Dubai crude, the data showed. Royal Dutch Shell Plc will partially shut its 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Singapore for a planned maintenance from early July, five traders said on Wednesday. The company will shut a 110,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU), two of the traders said. The maintenance will also include a 35,000 bpd hydrocracker, a reformer unit and one other secondary unit, one of the sources said. In the physical trading window on Wednesday, Shell placed a firm bid for a 10 ppm sulphur diesel cargo loading over June 21-25 at a premium of $3.40 a barrel over Singapore quotes, about 30 cents higher than a second bid placed by oil major BP, traders said. This could be in anticipation of the shutdown of the hydrocracker that would lead to lower diesel output, traders added. "Prompt supply is tight in the region, but once Formosa and all North Asian refiners return from maintenance, the impact of Shell being down might be minimum for diesel," a Singapore-based trader said. Formosa shut one of three crude distillation units in mid-May for about 45-50 days for a planned maintenance which has curbed its exports of oil products. Supply could be further curbed with Japan's Cosmo Oil to skip diesel exports in July, the third month in a row, as it is unlikely to restore normal run rates at its quake-hit 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) Chiba plant until early next year, traders said on Wednesday. The company is aiming to resume exports of middle distillates in August, dealers said, though this was not confirmed. "Cosmo might import some oil products, but this will depend on domestic demand and nothing has been decided yet," one of the sources said. Demand emerged from Sri Lanka and Indonesia which could also support prices further. Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) which is seeking 300,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and 160,000 barrels of jet fuel for delivery in July, when its sole refinery is shut for two months. Indonesia's Petral, the trading arm of state-owned oil company Pertamina, is seeking gasoil and jet fuel for its third quarter term contract, traders said. Negotiations are expected to start soon and conclude by next week, they added. In the Middle East, Saudi Aramco sold a 1.5 percent sulphur gasoil cargo for loading over June 27-29 at a discount of $1.50 a barrel to the Middle East gasoil quotes, a trader said. This, however, could not be confirmed. The cargo is likely to be used for bunkering, the source added. * TENDERS: Ceypetco is seeking a combination cargo of 150,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil, 120,000 barrels of 90-octane gasoline and 40,000 barrels of 95-octane gasoline for delivery over July 1-2. It is also looking for a second combination cargo of 150,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and 160,000 barrels of jet fuel for delivery over July 6-7. The tenders close on June 12 and are valid until June 15. * CASH DEALS: One jet deal, one gasoil trade. - Shell sold 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over June 23-27 to Trafigura at parity to the average of June 21-27 Singapore quotes. - Trafigura bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over June 21-25 from Unipec at a premium of 40 cents to the average of June 20-26 Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 112.25 1.06 0.95 111.19 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.30 0.05 20.00 0.25 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 113.35 1.01 0.90 112.34 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.40 0.00 0.00 1.40 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 114.20 1.01 0.89 113.19 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.25 0.00 0.00 2.25 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 115.25 1.11 0.97 114.14 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 3.30 0.10 3.13 3.20 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 112.42 1.25 1.12 111.17 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.04 0.22 -122.22 -0.18 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 99.58 1.52 1.55 98.06 Gasoil M1 112.04 1.01 0.91 111.03 Gasoil M1/M2 0.23 -0.02 -8.00 0.25 Gasoil M2 111.81 1.03 0.93 110.78 Regrade M1 0.37 0.11 42.31 0.26 Regrade M2 0.73 0.05 7.35 0.68 Jet M1 112.41 1.12 1.01 111.29 Jet M1/M2 -0.13 0.04 -23.53 -0.17 Jet M2 112.54 1.08 0.97 111.46 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.53 -0.29 -1.83 15.82 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.98 -0.27 -1.66 16.25 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 16.26 -0.24 -1.45 16.50 Jet Cracks M2 16.89 -0.22 -1.29 17.11 East-West M1 -19.30 -2.47 14.68 -16.83 East-West M2 -16.64 -2.33 16.28 -14.31 LGO M1 854.00 10.00 1.18 844.00 LGO M1/M2 4.38 0.00 0.00 4.38 LGO M2 849.63 10.00 1.19 839.63 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.46 -0.18 -1.23 14.64 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.77 -0.13 -0.87 14.90 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)