Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash premiums continue climb

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil cash premiums continued their climb upwards on the back of strong demand and expected supply constraints in the region, industry sources said on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell Plc bought a 10 ppm sulphur diesel cargo for loading in late June, likely to fill shorts in Singapore and Australia ahead of refinery maintenance and shutdown, traders said. Shell will partially shut its 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Singapore for from early July for about a month for maintenance work, traders had said. The company will shut a crude distillation unit and three secondary units, which will likely affect its output of diesel. Shell also plans to close its 79,000 barrels-per-day Clyde refinery near Sydney on Sept. 30 and convert the facility into a fuel terminal, which will likely boost Australian imports of diesel, traders added. Cash premiums for the benchmark 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil grade and the 10 ppm sulphur diesel grade climbed by 7-10 cents to 37 cents and $3.40 a barrel above Singapore quotes, Reuters data showed. The July gasoil margins climbed 20 cents to $15.73 a barrel above Dubai crude, highest since June 5 when it was at $15.82. The price difference between June and July also strengthened to a nearly four month high, the data showed. Unexpected demand from Vietnam, Philippines and India due to refinery maintenance, during a seasonally quiet period was helping to keep prices supported, traders said. Petron bought 250,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur diesel from PetroChina at a premium of about $2.75 to $2.85 a barrel above Singapore quotes, traders said. Indian Oil Corp (IOC) emerged in the spot market to seek 120,000 tonnes of diesel for delivery in late June and July, on top of the 60,000 tonnes it is already seeking. India's biggest refiner has planned maintenance at its Haldia and Gujarat refineries over June and July, which is expected to support diesel imports from the company. Jet fuel prices also showed some strength with a tender by India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) fetching a discount of about 70 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes for an early-July loading cargo sold to BP. This is stronger than a June loading cargo, also sold to BP, at a discount of $1 a barrel to Singapore quotes, traders said. In the Middle East, jet fuel arbitrage to send cargoes west became less profitable and could weaken premiums, traders said. But some support from Yemen was seen, with the country seeking 30,000 tonnes of jet fuel for delivery in early July. It was also expected to issue a gasoil tender by this week, traders said, as it is uncertain if its fuel pact with Saudi Arabia will be renewed for July as Saudi Aramco will likely have to fill its own domestic shortages ahead of peak summer demand. * TENDERS: Indian Oil Corp is seeking 60,000 tonnes of 320 ppm sulphur diesel for delivery over June 28-30 into Chennai, Paradip and Haldia and a similar volume for delivery over July 7-9 into Chennai, Vizag and Haldia. The tender closes on June 14. - Yemen is seeking 30,000 tonnes of jet fuel for delivery over July 4-6. The tender closes on June 12. * CASH DEALS: One jet deal, three gasoil trades. - BP bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over June 26-30 from Shell at a premium of 10 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - BP sold 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel for loading over June 22-26 to Shell at a premium of $3.50 a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Shell sold 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over June 22-26 to Trafigura at a premium of 40 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong bought 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur diesel for loading over June 23-27 from PetroChina at a premium of $2.40 a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 113.00 0.75 0.67 112.25 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.37 0.07 23.33 0.30 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 114.14 0.79 0.70 113.35 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.50 0.10 7.14 1.40 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 114.99 0.79 0.69 114.20 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.35 0.10 4.44 2.25 <GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 116.04 0.79 0.69 115.25 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 3.40 0.10 3.03 3.30 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 113.10 0.68 0.60 112.42 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.08 -0.12 -300.00 0.04 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 99.91 0.33 0.33 99.58 Gasoil M1 112.81 0.77 0.69 112.04 Gasoil M1/M2 0.42 0.19 82.61 0.23 Gasoil M2 112.39 0.58 0.52 111.81 Regrade M1 0.35 -0.02 -5.41 0.37 Regrade M2 0.80 0.07 9.59 0.73 Jet M1 113.16 0.75 0.67 112.41 Jet M1/M2 -0.03 0.10 -76.92 -0.13 Jet M2 113.19 0.65 0.58 112.54 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.73 0.20 1.29 15.53 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.10 0.12 0.75 15.98 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 16.53 0.27 1.66 16.26 Jet Cracks M2 17.12 0.23 1.36 16.89 East-West M1 -17.57 1.73 -8.96 -19.30 East-West M2 -16.07 0.57 -3.43 -16.64 LGO M1 858.00 4.00 0.47 854.00 LGO M1/M2 4.63 0.25 5.71 4.38 LGO M2 853.38 3.75 0.44 849.63 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.64 0.18 1.24 14.46 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.82 0.05 0.34 14.77 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)