Asia Distillates-Margins up on regional demand

SINGAPORE, June 26 (Reuters) - Asian middle distillates margins reversed the previous day's losses as demand remained robust from India, Sri Lanka and China, industry sources said on Tuesday. The July gasoil crack gained 38 cents to $16.83 a barrel above Dubai crude, Reuters data showed. Indian Oil Corp (IOC) is seeking 60,000 tonnes (447,000 barrels) of diesel for delivery in July, after already earlier purchasing a similar volume for the same month. Planned maintenance at two of its refineries in June and July are the main reasons for the company's demand, traders said. Demand for diesel for power generation needs has also been increasing in India as temperatures soar during summer. Neighbouring Sri Lanka also issued tenders seeking a total of 780,000 barrels of oil products, including 475,000 barrels of middle distillates, as the country's sole refinery enters a two-month shutdown from July, traders said. Vietnam's PV Oil continued its gasoil imports, seeking 20,000 cubic metres or 125,780 barrels, of high sulphur gasoil for July. The country's Dung Quat refinery is expected to return online from its shutdown in mid-July, much later than the initial expected restart date of end June, traders said. The company had earlier said it was likely to delay restart of the 130,500 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery to early July. Jet fuel prices were supported as China Aviation Oil issued its monthly tender seeking up to 1.4 million barrels of jet fuel for July and August. Lower oil prices have lessened the burden for struggling Chinese airlines, but a slowing domestic economy and a darkening outlook for consumers worried about Europe's debt crisis pose risks outside their control, industry executives said earlier this month. In the Middle East, state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) sold a rare low sulphur diesel cargo ahead of the country's anticipated move to cleaner fuel early next year, industry sources said. The cargo is the company's first sale of diesel with 10 ppm sulphur content, traders said. It sold 40,000 tonnes or nearly 300,000 barrels of the low sulphur diesel to Vitol at a premium of about $4.75 to $4.80 a barrel to Middle East quotes, they added. Meanwhile, Mozambique's term contract to buy 350,000 tonnes of gasoil, 110,000 tonnes of gasoline and 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for July-December was awarded to Glencore instead of Kuwait's Independent Petroleum Group (IPG), which made a lower offer, a trader said. IPG had placed an offer with a premium of $63 a tonne over Mediterranean quotes for the gasoil cargoes, $45 a tonne for jet fuel and $14 a tonne for the gasoline cargoes. Glencore and Trafigura had the next best offers. The reason for awarding it to Glencore and the eventual awarded price were unclear. * TENDERS: IOC is seeking 60,000 tonnes of 320 ppm sulphur diesel for delivery over July 29-31. The tender closes on July 4 and is valid until July 5. - CAO is seeking four 240,000-300,000-barrel cargoes for loading over July 21-31, August 1-10, August 11-20 and August 21-31, one of the sources said. The cargoes are to be loaded from either Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand or Singapore. - The company is also seeking 25,000 tonnes, or 200,000 barrels, of jet fuel for delivery into Huangpu, China over August 6-8. The tender closes on June 28 and is valid until June 29. - PV Oil is seeking 20,000 cubic metres of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery over July 15-25. The tender closes on June 29 and is valid until July 4. - Ceypetco is seeking a combination cargo of 165,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and 45,000 barrels of 90-octane gasoline for delivery over July 18-19. - It is also seeking a second combination cargo of 230,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and 80,000 barrels of jet fuel for delivery on July 27. Both tenders close on July 4, with 72-hours of validity. * CASH DEALS: One jet deal, one gasoil trade. - Hin Leong sold 250,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over July 22-26 to China Aviation Oil at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to the average of July Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong sold 250,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over July 21-25 to PetroChina at a premium of $2.45 a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 106.55 1.34 1.27 105.21 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.10 0.00 0.00 -0.10 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 108.05 1.34 1.26 106.71 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.40 0.00 0.00 1.40 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 109.10 1.39 1.29 107.71 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.45 0.05 2.08 2.40 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 110.40 1.34 1.23 109.06 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.75 0.00 0.00 3.75 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 107.55 1.34 1.26 106.21 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.10 0.00 0.00 -0.10 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 91.44 1.02 1.13 90.42 Gasoil M1 106.65 1.35 1.28 105.30 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.02 0.07 N/A -0.09 Gasoil M2 106.67 1.28 1.21 105.39 Regrade M1 0.99 -0.01 -1.00 1.00 Regrade M2 1.07 0.03 2.88 1.04 Jet M1 107.64 1.34 1.26 106.30 Jet M1/M2 -0.10 0.03 -23.08 -0.13 Jet M2 107.74 1.31 1.23 106.43 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 16.83 0.38 2.31 16.45 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 16.95 0.36 2.17 16.59 Jet Cracks M1 17.82 0.37 2.12 17.45 Jet Cracks M2 18.02 0.39 2.21 17.63 East-West M1 -23.71 0.56 -2.31 -24.27 East-West M2 -18.18 0.79 -4.16 -18.97 LGO M1 818.25 9.50 1.17 808.75 LGO M1/M2 5.38 0.75 16.20 4.63 LGO M2 812.88 8.75 1.09 804.13 Crack LGO-Brent M1 17.67 0.15 0.86 17.52 Crack LGO-Brent M2 16.97 0.06 0.35 16.91 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by James Jukwey)