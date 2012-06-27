FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Distillates-Cash differentials up on demand
#Energy
June 27, 2012 / 11:57 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Distillates-Cash differentials up on demand

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 27 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil and jet fuel cash differentials made some gains
on Wednesday as demand remained steady within the region, industry sources said.
    China Aviation Oil continued to buy jet fuel cargoes during the trading period in Singapore,
picking up a total of 450,000 barrels this week, on top of its tender requirements of 1.4
million barrels for July and August. 
    Refinery run cuts will limit oil product stocks in China, which is likely to eventually
boost demand for jet fuel and diesel in the region due to limited supply.
    China's top refiner, Sinopec Corp, will cut crude throughput by close to 236,000
barrels per day (bpd) in July from an earlier target, curbing production for a second straight
month as inventories bulge and margins are hit, industry and trading sources said.
 
    Sinopec's 160,000 bpd Wuhan refinery will also be shut for a 50-day maintenance period from
early June to July 20. 
    Meanwhile, kerosene stocks in Japan dropped by nearly 300,000 barrels to 12.83 million
barrels in the week to June 23, data from the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed on
Wednesday. 
    The country's average run rate continued to fall to 66.1 percent in that week, compared with
69.6 percent in the June 16 week, the data showed.
    The jet fuel market remained supported, with Europe continuing to pull in barrels from Asia
and the Middle East, although as supply builds up, the economics could fast become less
profitable, traders said.
    Demand from India, Vietnam and Sri Lanka on the back of refinery issues has been supporting
gasoil margins, but this could have peaked with the refineries due to return from July onwards.
    Vietnam's only oil refinery, the Dung Quat facility, will restart in late June and start oil
product deliveries from July 5, a Vietnam-based source said.
    "They told importers that they'll be receiving fully committed term volumes for July and
August, so importers will focus on digesting the volumes from Dung Quat and minimise imports,"
the source added.
     The 130,500 bpd plant has been shut since May 16 for an equipment check before final
acceptance from its builder, French oil services group Technip. 
    
    
    * TENDERS: No new tenders issued.
    
    * CASH DEALS: One jet deal, one gasoil trade.
    - Hin Leong sold 200,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over July 12-16 to China Aviation
Oil at a premium of 25 cents a barrel over Singapore quotes.
    - BP bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil from Shell for loading over July
12-16 at parity to Singapore quotes.     
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                   
 CASH ($/T)          ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev     RIC
                                                          Close    
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%            106.86     0.31       0.29   106.55  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                   -0.05     0.05     -50.00    -0.10  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%           108.36     0.31       0.29   108.05  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                   1.45     0.05       3.57     1.40  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%           109.36     0.26       0.24   109.10  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                   2.45     0.00       0.00     2.45  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil                 110.66     0.26       0.24   110.40  GO10-SIN
 0.001%                                                            
 GO 0.001 Diff                  3.75     0.00       0.00     3.75  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                107.78     0.23       0.21   107.55  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                  0.02     0.12    -120.00    -0.10  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                   
 SWAPS  ($/T)        ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev     PM (1130 GMT)
                     (0830 GMT)                           Close    
 Brent M1                      91.87     0.43       0.47    91.44              
 Gasoil M1                    106.92     0.27       0.25   106.65             
 Gasoil M1/M2                   0.04     0.06        N/A    -0.02              
 Gasoil M2                    106.88     0.21       0.20   106.67             
 Regrade M1                     0.84    -0.15     -15.15     0.99               
 Regrade M2                     0.89    -0.18     -16.82     1.07               
 Jet M1                       107.76     0.12       0.11   107.64              
 Jet M1/M2                     -0.01     0.09     -90.00    -0.10               
 Jet M2                       107.77     0.03       0.03   107.74              
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai             16.87     0.04       0.24    16.83             
 Cracks M1                                                         
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai             17.01     0.06       0.35    16.95             
 Cracks M2                                                         
 Jet Cracks M1                 17.71    -0.11      -0.62    17.82              
 Jet Cracks M2                 17.90    -0.12      -0.67    18.02              
 East-West M1                 -23.95    -0.24       1.01   -23.71              
 East-West M2                 -18.87    -0.69       3.80   -18.18              
 LGO M1                       820.50     2.25       0.27   818.25           
 LGO M1/M2                      5.38     0.00       0.00     5.38              
 LGO M2                       815.13     2.25       0.28   812.88           
 Crack LGO-Brent M1            17.54    -0.13      -0.74    17.67             
 Crack LGO-Brent M2            16.90    -0.06      -0.35    16.96             
 
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by Jane Baird)

