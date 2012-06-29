Asia Distillates-Gasoil margins at one-week high

SINGAPORE, June 29 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil margins climbed above $17 a barrel, hitting a one-week high on Friday, as crude oil prices rose and as gasoil stocks remained low in Asia amid refinery maintenance. The July gasoil crack was up 32 cents at $17.18 a barrel above Dubai crude on Friday, the highest since June 22, when it was $17.42, Reuters data showed. Singapore Refining Company, a joint venture between Singapore Petroleum Company and Chevron Corp, plans to restart its No. 1 crude distillation unit (CDU) over the next few days after it was unexpectedly shut recently, traders said. The unit, with a capacity of 90,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), was shut for repair work, they said. The shutdown follows several other refineries in Asia which are undergoing maintenance as well, both planned and unplanned. In Singapore, Royal Dutch Shell has also scheduled a maintenance in July at four of its units, including a crude distillation unit, which is expected to curb supply. But some supply is likely to be seen from Taiwan, with Formosa expected to issue a sell tender next week, a trader said. Unipec, the trading arm of China's Sinopec, is also expected to turn into a net exporter of diesel in June and July, after not having been a seller for about six months. In India, demand remains stable for diesel but is expected to fall over the next few months as the monsoon season sets in, a trader familiar with the Indian market said. In jet fuel, China Aviation Oil has paid a discount of about 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes for its July-August loading jet fuel cargoes, consistent with its previous tender, traders said. The cargoes are likely to be supplied from North Asia, they added. * TENDERS: No new tenders issued. * CASH DEALS: One jet deal, no gasoil trades. - Hin Leong bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over July 14-18 from BP at parity to the average of July 11-17 Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 108.22 0.69 0.64 107.53 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.00 0.05 -100.00 -0.05 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 109.57 0.54 0.50 109.03 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.35 -0.10 -6.90 1.45 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 110.57 0.54 0.49 110.03 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.35 -0.10 -4.08 2.45 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 112.02 0.64 0.57 111.38 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.80 0.00 0.00 3.80 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 108.85 0.44 0.41 108.41 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.00 -0.02 -100.00 0.02 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 93.00 0.46 0.50 92.54 Gasoil M1 108.26 0.66 0.61 107.60 Gasoil M1/M2 0.20 0.09 N/A 0.11 Gasoil M2 108.06 0.57 0.53 107.49 Regrade M1 0.58 -0.20 -25.64 0.78 Regrade M2 0.83 -0.09 -9.78 0.92 Jet M1 108.84 0.46 0.42 108.38 Jet M1/M2 -0.05 -0.02 66.67 -0.03 Jet M2 108.89 0.48 0.44 108.41 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.18 0.32 1.90 16.86 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.41 0.31 1.81 17.10 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 17.76 0.12 0.68 17.64 Jet Cracks M2 18.24 0.22 1.22 18.02 East-West M1 -22.21 0.67 -2.93 -22.88 East-West M2 -18.08 -0.01 0.06 -18.07 LGO M1 828.75 4.25 0.52 824.50 LGO M1/M2 5.63 0.00 0.00 5.63 LGO M2 823.13 4.25 0.52 818.88 Crack LGO-Brent M1 17.49 0.11 0.63 17.38 Crack LGO-Brent M2 17.02 0.15 0.89 16.87 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)