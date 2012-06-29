FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Distillates-Gasoil margins at one-week high
#Energy
June 29, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

Asia Distillates-Gasoil margins at one-week high

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 29 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil margins climbed
above $17 a barrel, hitting a one-week high on Friday, as crude
oil prices rose and as gasoil stocks remained low in Asia amid
refinery maintenance.
    The July gasoil crack was up 32 cents at $17.18 a barrel
above Dubai crude on Friday, the highest since June 22, when it
was $17.42, Reuters data showed.
    Singapore Refining Company, a joint venture between
Singapore Petroleum Company and Chevron Corp, plans to
restart its No. 1 crude distillation unit (CDU) over the next
few days after it was unexpectedly shut recently, traders said.
 
    The unit, with a capacity of 90,000 barrels-per-day (bpd),
was shut for repair work, they said. 
    The shutdown follows several other refineries in Asia which
are undergoing maintenance as well, both planned and unplanned.
    In Singapore, Royal Dutch Shell has also scheduled
a maintenance in July at four of its units, including a crude
distillation unit, which is expected to curb supply.
    But some supply is likely to be seen from Taiwan, with
Formosa expected to issue a sell tender next week, a trader
said. 
    Unipec, the trading arm of China's Sinopec, is also expected
to turn into a net exporter of diesel in June and July, after
not having been a seller for about six months.
    In India, demand remains stable for diesel but is expected
to fall over the next few months as the monsoon season sets in,
a trader familiar with the Indian market said.
    In jet fuel, China Aviation Oil has paid a
discount of about 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes for its
July-August loading jet fuel cargoes, consistent with its
previous tender, traders said.
    The cargoes are likely to be supplied from North Asia, they
added. 
   
 
    
    * TENDERS: No new tenders issued.
    
    * CASH DEALS: One jet deal, no gasoil trades.
    -  Hin Leong bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading
over July 14-18 from BP at parity to the average of July 11-17
Singapore quotes.    
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                    
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev     RIC
                                                            Close    
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%              108.22     0.69       0.64   107.53  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      0.00     0.05    -100.00    -0.05  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%             109.57     0.54       0.50   109.03  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     1.35    -0.10      -6.90     1.45  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%             110.57     0.54       0.49   110.03  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     2.35    -0.10      -4.08     2.45  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%            112.02     0.64       0.57   111.38  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    3.80     0.00       0.00     3.80  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                  108.85     0.44       0.41   108.41  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    0.00    -0.02    -100.00     0.02  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                    
 SWAPS  ($/T)          ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev     PM (1130 GMT)
                       (0830 GMT)                           Close    
 Brent M1                        93.00     0.46       0.50    92.54              
 Gasoil M1                      108.26     0.66       0.61   107.60             
 Gasoil M1/M2                     0.20     0.09        N/A     0.11              
 Gasoil M2                      108.06     0.57       0.53   107.49             
 Regrade M1                       0.58    -0.20     -25.64     0.78               
 Regrade M2                       0.83    -0.09      -9.78     0.92               
 Jet M1                         108.84     0.46       0.42   108.38              
 Jet M1/M2                       -0.05    -0.02      66.67    -0.03               
 Jet M2                         108.89     0.48       0.44   108.41              
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai               17.18     0.32       1.90    16.86             
 Cracks M1                                                           
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai               17.41     0.31       1.81    17.10             
 Cracks M2                                                           
 Jet Cracks M1                   17.76     0.12       0.68    17.64              
 Jet Cracks M2                   18.24     0.22       1.22    18.02              
 East-West M1                   -22.21     0.67      -2.93   -22.88              
 East-West M2                   -18.08    -0.01       0.06   -18.07              
 LGO M1                         828.75     4.25       0.52   824.50           
 LGO M1/M2                        5.63     0.00       0.00     5.63              
 LGO M2                         823.13     4.25       0.52   818.88           
 Crack LGO-Brent M1              17.49     0.11       0.63    17.38             
 Crack LGO-Brent M2              17.02     0.15       0.89    16.87             
 
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
