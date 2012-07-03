FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Distillates-Jet fuel flips into backwardation
#Energy
July 3, 2012 / 12:46 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel flips into backwardation

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 3 (Reuters) - Prompt jet fuel prices strengthened against forward months as
demand continued from oil majors to ship the cargoes to the West, industry sources said on
Tuesday.
    The price difference between July and August strengthened by four cents a barrel, to flip
into backwardation for the first time in more than four months, Reuters data showed.
    A backwardated market occurs when prompt prices are higher than forward months.
    Shell bid up the prompt prices in the derivatives market, most likely to hedge against the
movement of physical cargoes from Asia to Europe. 
    Demand has been healthy recently from Europe ahead of summer when air travel tends to pick
up.
    A jet fuel cargo offered by Bahrain Petroleum Co was still under negotiation with results
not yet known, a middle distillates trader said, although this could not be confirmed. 
    Formosa has offered 300,000 barrels of jet fuel for early August. It has no plans to offer
gasoil for August as all its term lifters have already committed their cargoes, a source said.
    "Demand seems to be pretty strong because of Saudis buying like crazy," the source added.
    Saudi Aramco has purchased about 400,000 to 500,000 tonnes of diesel for July and is
expected to secure a similar amount for August ahead of its peak summer demand and the Muslim
fasting month. 
     Elsewhere, demand appears to be waning with Vietnam's Dung Quat refinery expected to resume
supply by end of this week and Indonesia's diesel demand down due to a decrease in demand from
the mining sector.
    "For gasoil, the (Indonesian) market is being hit mainly by the mineral tax," said a
Singapore-based source. 
    A second source estimated that Indonesian imports have dropped 50 percent from previous
months. This, however, could not be verified. 
  
    
    * TENDERS: Formosa has offered 300,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over August 1-5. The
tender closed on July 3. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: No jet deal, one gasoil trade.
    - Hin Leong bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over July 22-26
from SK Energy at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes.    
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                  
 CASH ($/T)          ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev     RIC
                                                          Close    
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%            112.01     0.84       0.76   111.17  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                   -0.10    -0.08     400.00    -0.02  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%           113.56     1.03       0.92   112.53  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                   1.45     0.10       7.41     1.35  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%           114.56     0.93       0.82   113.63  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                   2.45     0.00       0.00     2.45  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil                 115.91     0.92       0.80   114.99  GO10-SIN
 0.001%                                                            
 GO 0.001 Diff                  3.80     0.00       0.00     3.80  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                113.08     0.97       0.87   112.11  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                  0.10     0.00       0.00     0.10  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                  
 SWAPS  ($/T)        ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev     PM (1130 GMT)
                     (0830 GMT)                           Close    
 Brent M1                      97.82     1.50       1.56    96.32              
 Gasoil M1                    112.11     0.00       0.00   112.11             
 Gasoil M1/M2                  -0.01     0.00        N/A    -0.01              
 Gasoil M2                    112.12     0.00       0.00   112.12             
 Regrade M1                     0.88     0.00       0.00     0.88               
 Regrade M2                     0.83    -0.08      -8.79     0.91               
 Jet M1                       112.99     0.00       0.00   112.99              
 Jet M1/M2                      0.04     0.08    -200.00    -0.04               
 Jet M2                       112.95    -0.08      -0.07   113.03              
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai             17.35     0.00       0.00    17.35             
 Cracks M1                                                         
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai             17.51     0.00       0.00    17.51             
 Cracks M2                                                         
 Jet Cracks M1                 18.18    -0.08      -0.44    18.26              
 Jet Cracks M2                 18.48    -0.08      -0.43    18.56              
 East-West M1                 -25.28     0.00       0.00   -25.28              
 East-West M2                 -19.58     0.00       0.00   -19.58              
 LGO M1                       860.50     0.00       0.00   860.50           
 LGO M1/M2                      5.63     0.00       0.00     5.63              
 LGO M2                       854.88     0.00       0.00   854.88           
 Crack LGO-Brent M1            16.93     0.00       0.00    16.93             
 Crack LGO-Brent M2            16.77     0.00       0.00    16.77             
 
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
