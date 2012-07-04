FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Distillates-Cash premiums up on spot demand
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 4, 2012 / 1:21 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Distillates-Cash premiums up on spot demand

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 4 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil cash premiums spiked to a two-week
high on Wednesday as spot demand emerged from Jordan and a refinery fire in Thailand
might curb domestic output.
    The premiums for the 0.5 percent, 0.25 percent and 500 ppm sulphur gasoil grades
gained 5-15 cents to five cents, $1.55 and $2.50 a barrel respectively, Reuters data
showed.
    Jordan Petroleum Refinery, the country's sole refinery, is seeking 500,000 tonnes
of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery from September to December, traders said.
     The tender, which is expected to be officially floated later on Wednesday, will
close on July 31, with offers to stay valid for 10 days. 
    The delivery period could extend to March if gas deliveries from Egypt are
approved, a Jordan-based industry source said. 
    The large requirement will likely support gasoil prices as supply remains tight
in the region amid refinery maintenance in Singapore. 
    Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl shut its 120,000 barrels per day (bpd)
refinery for one week on Wednesday after a fire damaged a crude distillation unit.
    While Bangchak's supply to the domestic market might be disrupted, it might have
minimum impact on the gasoil market as the refiner rarely exports the product.
    "They export small volumes occasionally to the Philippines and to Cambodia, but I
don't think there will be much of an impact," said a Singapore-based trader. Demand
is also typically low during the monsoon season, a second source said.
    To ensure uninterrupted supply across its retail network the company may have to
seek products from Thailand's top energy firm PTT or turn to imports, traders said. 
    PTT has floated a tender to export 30,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery in July.
It is unclear if it plans to cancel the tender.
    In Taiwan, CPC has offered a 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo for loading in August,
after a long absence in the spot market for that grade.
    CPC has shut a 60,000 bpd hydrotreater for maintenance at its 300,000 bpd Talin
refinery for two months.  
    In the jet fuel market, prices remained steady with Formosa's tender offering a
cargo for loading in early August fetching similar premiums to its July-loading
cargo.
    A Hong-Kong based buyer had paid a premium of about 5 cents a barrel for the
cargo, traders said.
       
    
    
    * TENDERS: Taiwan's CPC has offered 75,000-250,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur
gasoil for loading over August 9-30 and 55,000-90,000 barrels of 2 percent sulphur
gasoil for loading over August 1-30. The tender closes on July 5 and is valid until
July 6.  
    
    * CASH DEALS: One jet deal, one gasoil trade.
    - Vitol sold 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over July 20-24 to China
Aviation Oil at a premium of 15 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes.
    - Trafigura bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over
July 23-27 from SK Energy at a premium of five cents a barrel to Singapore quotes.

 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                     
 CASH ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev     RIC
                                                           Close    
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%             113.84     1.83       1.63   112.01  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     0.05     0.15    -150.00    -0.10  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%            115.34     1.78       1.57   113.56  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    1.55     0.10       6.90     1.45  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%            116.29     1.73       1.51   114.56  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    2.50     0.05       2.04     2.45  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%           117.59     1.68       1.45   115.91  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   3.80     0.00       0.00     3.80  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                 114.91     1.83       1.62   113.08  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   0.15     0.05      50.00     0.10  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                     
 SWAPS  ($/T)         ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev     PM (1130 GMT)
                      (0830 GMT)                           Close    
 Brent M1                       99.27     1.45       1.48    97.82              
 Gasoil M1                     113.81     1.70       1.52   112.11             
 Gasoil M1/M2                    0.06     0.07        N/A    -0.01              
 Gasoil M2                     113.75     1.63       1.45   112.12             
 Regrade M1                      0.97     0.09      10.23     0.88               
 Regrade M2                      0.96     0.13      15.66     0.83               
 Jet M1                        114.78     1.79       1.58   112.99              
 Jet M1/M2                       0.07     0.03      75.00     0.04               
 Jet M2                        114.71     1.76       1.56   112.95              
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai              17.20    -0.15      -0.86    17.35             
 Cracks M1                                                          
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai              17.32    -0.19      -1.09    17.51             
 Cracks M2                                                          
 Jet Cracks M1                  18.16    -0.02      -0.11    18.18              
 Jet Cracks M2                  18.42    -0.06      -0.32    18.48              
 East-West M1                  -25.87    -0.59       2.33   -25.28              
 East-West M2                  -20.19    -0.61       3.12   -19.58              
 LGO M1                        873.75    13.25       1.54   860.50           
 LGO M1/M2                       6.12     0.49       8.70     5.63              
 LGO M2                        867.63    12.75       1.49   854.88           
 Crack LGO-Brent M1             17.19     0.26       1.54    16.93             
 Crack LGO-Brent M2             16.88     0.11       0.66    16.77             
 

 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.