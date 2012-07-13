FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Distillates-Gasoil premiums down on rise in crude
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 13, 2012 / 11:42 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Distillates-Gasoil premiums down on rise in crude

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil premiums fell for the first time in nearly two
weeks as crude oil prices rose and as higher prices started to curb demand, traders said on
Friday.
    The cash premiums for the benchmark 0.5 percent sulphur fell 10 cents to 60 cents a barrel
above Singapore quotes, while gasoil margins fell 29 cents to $17.04 a barrel above Dubai crude,
Reuters data showed.
    Persistently high premiums, which have risen about 60 cents a barrel since the start of
July, have started to dampen demand in the region, traders said.
    "I think it's never going to sustain that kind of premium for very long ... it's way too
expensive for anyone to consume," one of them said.
    High diesel premiums offered into a recent tender by Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum led the
company to secure domestic barrels instead, traders said.
    The company is planning to restart on Saturday a 45,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude
distillation unit that was shut down after a fire at its refinery last week. 
    A second 80,000 bpd unit damaged by the fire is expected to be replaced by October, which
means that Bangchak plans to import 50 million litres of oil products per month. It will also
seek to buy from local sources such as Thai Oil Pcl and IRPC Pcl to help
offset a shortfall. 
    In jet fuel, a recent sell tender by Taiwan's Formosa for a cargo loading in August was
likely to have been procured by a Singapore trader to sell to Thailand's PTT, a Singapore-based
trader said. But this could not be confirmed. 
    China Aviation Oil (CAO), Asia's top jet fuel buyer, has leased oil storage space
in Singapore in the first half of the year to store middle distillates, a company spokeswoman
said. 
    Details on the size of the storage or from whom it was leased were not known. 
     A Singapore-based trader said capacity was likely to be about 300,000 barrels, similar to
the size CAO previously leased at Oiltanking's facility in Singapore, a storage space it later
released. 
   Neither this figure nor its previous lease in Singapore could immediately be confirmed.
    
    
    * TENDERS: No new tenders issued.
    
    * CASH DEALS: One jet deal, one gasoil trade.
    - Shell bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading over July 28-August 1 from BP at a
premium of 10 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes.
    - Hin Leong sold 250,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for July 28-August 1 loading
to Unipec at a premium of $1.90 a barrel over Singapore quotes.    
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                   
 CASH ($/T)          ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev     RIC
                                                          Close    
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%            115.70     0.96       0.84   114.74  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                    0.60    -0.10     -14.29     0.70  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%           117.10     1.01       0.87   116.09  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                   2.00     0.00       0.00     2.00  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%           118.20     1.06       0.90   117.14  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                   3.10     0.00       0.00     3.10  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil                 119.50     1.01       0.85   118.49  GO10-SIN
 0.001%                                                            
 GO 0.001 Diff                  4.40    -0.05      -1.12     4.45  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                116.06     1.29       1.12   114.77  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                  0.22     0.02      10.00     0.20  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                   
 SWAPS  ($/T)        ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev     PM (1130 GMT)
                     (0830 GMT)                           Close    
 Brent M1                     101.52     1.97       1.98    99.55              
 Gasoil M1                    115.35     0.94       0.82   114.41             
 Gasoil M1/M2                   0.45    -0.26     -36.62     0.71              
 Gasoil M2                    114.90     1.20       1.06   113.70             
 Regrade M1                     0.57     0.26      83.87     0.31               
 Regrade M2                     0.88     0.15      20.55     0.73               
 Jet M1                       115.92     1.20       1.05   114.72              
 Jet M1/M2                      0.14    -0.15     -51.72     0.29               
 Jet M2                       115.78     1.35       1.18   114.43              
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai             17.04    -0.29      -1.67    17.33             
 Cracks M1                                                         
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai             17.16    -0.20      -1.15    17.36             
 Cracks M2                                                         
 Jet Cracks M1                 17.92    -0.14      -0.78    18.06              
 Jet Cracks M2                 18.27    -0.05      -0.27    18.32              
 East-West M1                 -19.38    -2.32      13.60   -17.06              
 East-West M2                 -18.36    -1.11       6.43   -17.25              
 LGO M1                       875.38    11.25       1.30   864.13           
 LGO M1/M2                      3.25     0.75      30.00     2.50              
 LGO M2                       872.13    10.50       1.22   861.63           
 Crack LGO-Brent M1            15.98    -0.46      -2.80    16.44             
 Crack LGO-Brent M2            16.42    -0.38      -2.26    16.80             
 
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.