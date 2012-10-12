FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Distillates-Margins slip as Indian exports increase
#Market News
October 12, 2012 / 11:05 AM / in 5 years

Asia Distillates-Margins slip as Indian exports increase

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil margins slipped
on Friday as more spot exports emerged from India with its
domestic demand lower than previous months on a delayed monsoon
and weaker economic outlook.
    The November gasoil crack fell 36 cents to $19.12 a barrel
above Dubai quotes, lowest since beginning of October, Reuters
data showed.
    India's Essar Oil has offered its first November loading
cargo which will make it the company's fifth diesel export in
two years. 
    India's diesel exports for October were expected to increase
by 20 to 30 percent from previous months as domestic demand
remains poor due to the delayed monsoon season and a weak
economy.
    Reliance Industries, India's biggest diesel exporter, was
expected to increase its monthly diesel exports from its usual
1.4 to 1.5 million tonnes a month to nearly 1.7 million tonnes
in October, according to estimates given by several traders.
    Essar Oil's cargo offer suggested that refiners expected
domestic demand to remain weak at least until early November. 
    "It's very difficult to predict the demand for next month,
some are expecting sales to pick up during the festival season,
but it's really hard to say," a second Indian-based source said.
   The festival and wedding season will start picking up in late
October and peak next month during Diwali and Dhanteras, when
diesel demand for transport usage usually rises on increased
travelling.  
    India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL)
sold its jet fuel cargo at a discount of 80 cents a barrel above
Singapore quotes, about 20 cents firmer than a previous cargo,
suggesting good demand from Europe for arbitrage cargoes.
    The company, however, sold its gasoil cargo at weaker
prices. It sold an early November loading 0.25 percent sulphur
gasoil cargo to BP at a premium of about $2.50 a barrel above
Singapore quotes, about 25 cents lower than an earlier cargo.  
    Thailand's PTT sold a gasoil and jet fuel combination cargo
to Chevron for early November loading at premiums of $1.70 and
$1 a barrel respectively, traders said.
    In Taiwan, Formosa Petrochemical Corp may reduce its
November diesel exports by up to two cargoes as it has shut a
secondary unit following a leak. 
    The No. 2 residue desulphuriser unit was shut on Thursday
and the unit will stay idle between 7 and 10 days. 
    Vietnam's Saigon Petro bought 10,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent
sulphur gasoil for late October at a premium of 40-50 cents a
barrel above Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) Singapore
basis. 

    * TENDERS: Essar Oil has offered 63,000 to 65,000 tonnes of
500 ppm sulphur diesel for Nov. 3-7 loading. The tender closes
on Oct. 15.
    
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Two jet deals, no gasoil trades.
    - Shell sold 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for Oct. 27-31
loading to Hin Leong at a premium of $1.10 a barrel above
Singapore quotes.
    - BP sold 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for Oct. 27-31 loading
to Unipec at a premium of $1.15 a barrel above the average of
Oct. 29-Nov 2 Singapore quotes.    
    
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                 
 CASH ($/T)          ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev      RIC
                                                          Close     
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%            130.51    -0.57      -0.43    131.08 
 GO 0.5 Diff                    0.50    -0.08     -13.79      0.58 
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%           131.91    -0.60      -0.45    132.51 
 GO 0.25 Diff                   1.90    -0.10      -5.00      2.00  <GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%           132.77    -0.53      -0.40    133.30 
 GO 0.05 Diff                   2.75    -0.04      -1.43      2.79  <GO005-SIN-DI
                                                                    >
 Spot Gas Oil                 134.46    -0.43      -0.32    134.89 
 0.001%                                                             
 GO 0.001 Diff                  4.45     0.07       1.60      4.38  <GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                133.63    -0.52      -0.39    134.15 
 Jet/Kero Diff                  1.13     0.12      11.88      1.01 
                                                                                 
 SWAPS  ($/T)        ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev      PM (1130 GMT)
                     (0830 GMT)                           Close     
 Brent M1                     114.94    -0.20      -0.17    115.14              
 Gasoil M1                    130.19    -0.60      -0.46    130.79             
 Gasoil M1/M2                   0.33    -0.24     -42.11      0.57              
 Gasoil M2                    129.86    -0.36      -0.28    130.22             
 Regrade M1                     3.01     0.00       0.00      3.01               
 Regrade M2                     2.02    -0.25     -11.01      2.27               
 Jet M1                       133.20    -0.60      -0.45    133.80              
 Jet M1/M2                      1.32     0.01       0.76      1.31               
 Jet M2                       131.88    -0.61      -0.46    132.49              
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai             19.12    -0.36      -1.85     19.48             
 Cracks M1                                                          
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai             19.16    -0.37      -1.89     19.53             
 Cracks M2                                                          
 Jet Cracks M1                 21.14    -0.61      -2.80     21.75              
 Jet Cracks M2                 20.76    -0.72      -3.35     21.48              
 East-West M1                 -25.92    11.57     -30.86    -37.49              
 East-West M2                 -19.15     9.28     -32.64    -28.43              
 LGO M1                       993.38   -14.25      -1.41   1007.63           
 LGO M1/M2                     10.50    -2.88     -21.52     13.38              
 LGO M2                       982.88   -11.37      -1.14    994.25           
 Crack LGO-Brent M1            18.40    -1.71      -8.50     20.11             
 Crack LGO-Brent M2            17.98    -1.41      -7.27     19.39

