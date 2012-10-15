FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Distillates-High sulphur gasoil premiums lowest since July
October 15, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Distillates-High sulphur gasoil premiums lowest since July

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Asian high sulphur gasoil
premiums slid on Monday, hitting a more than three-month low, as
more supply emerged from India.
    The cash premium for the benchmark 0.5 percent sulphur
gasoil fell 6 cents to 44 cents a barrel above Singapore quotes,
Reuters data showed.
    India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL)
offered its third 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil cargo, its first
exports of that grade in more than a year, in a further sign
that the company is gradually shifting towards cleaner fuel
production.
    But demand for the medium sulphur gasoil remained supported
as Iraq and Petron sought supply in both the spot and term
market, traders said.
    Petron is seeking a gasoil cargo for mid-November delivery.
The country's gasoil demand is expected to increase as retail
operators compete to open up more petrol stations, the traders
added.
    Iraq's Ministry of Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) is seeking
more than 1 million tonnes of gasoil for delivery next year. 
    It has a current term contract with Vitol to buy nearly
500,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery over the second half of
this year at a premium of $9.67 a barrel above Middle East
quotes on a delivered basis, similar to its January-June
contract. 
    Kuwait Petroleum Corp sold a jet fuel cargo for lifting in
the second week of November to BP at premiums between $2.20 and
$2.30 a barrel above Middle East quotes, about 20-40 percent
lower than a previous cargo sold.
    While premiums for middle distillates are easing in the Gulf
region due to lower demand after the annual Hajj in late
October, demand from Europe is expected to increase.
    Though Europe's demand for heating oil gasoil will depend on
weather, which could turn market fundamentals either way very
quickly, a Singapore-based trader said. 
    

    * TENDERS: Petron is seeking 250,000 barrels of 500 ppm
sulphur gasoil for Nov. 13-15 delivery. The tender closes on
Oct. 16.
    - Formosa has offered 300,000 barrels of jet fuel for Nov.
14-18 lifting. The tender closes on Oct. 16.
    - MRPL has offered 40,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur
gasoil for Nov. 16-18 and 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for Nov.
21-23 lifting. Both tenders close on Oct. 17 and are valid until
Oct. 18.
    - SOMO is seeking 1.097 million tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur
gasoil for delivery in 2013. The tender closes on Oct. 23, with
20 days validity.
    
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: Two jet deals, no gasoil trade.
    - Unipec bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for Oct. 30-Nov.
3 loading from Shell at a premium of $1.10 a barrel above
Singapore quotes.
    - BP sold 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for Nov. 6-10 loading
to Unipec at a premium of $1.15 a barrel above the average of
Nov. 6-12 Singapore quotes.

 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                  
 CASH ($/T)          ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev      RIC
                                                          Close     
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%            129.54    -0.97      -0.74    130.51 
 GO 0.5 Diff                    0.44    -0.06     -12.00      0.50 
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%           130.91    -1.00      -0.76    131.91 
 GO 0.25 Diff                   1.80    -0.10      -5.26      1.90 
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%           131.67    -1.10      -0.83    132.77 
 GO 0.05 Diff                   2.56    -0.19      -6.91      2.75  <GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil                 133.56    -0.90      -0.67    134.46 
 0.001%                                                             
 GO 0.001 Diff                  4.45     0.00       0.00      4.45 
 Spot Jet/Kero                132.55    -1.08      -0.81    133.63 
 Jet/Kero Diff                  1.10    -0.03      -2.65      1.13 
                                                                                  
 SWAPS  ($/T)        ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev      PM (1130 GMT)
                     (0830 GMT)                           Close     
 Brent M1                     114.34    -0.60      -0.52    114.94              
 Gasoil M1                    129.27    -0.92      -0.71    130.19             
 Gasoil M1/M2                   0.26    -0.07     -21.21      0.33              
 Gasoil M2                    129.01    -0.85      -0.65    129.86             
 Regrade M1                     2.96    -0.05      -1.66      3.01               
 Regrade M2                     1.98    -0.04      -1.98      2.02               
 Jet M1                       132.23    -0.97      -0.73    133.20              
 Jet M1/M2                      1.24    -0.08      -6.06      1.32               
 Jet M2                       130.99    -0.89      -0.67    131.88              
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai             18.84    -0.28      -1.46     19.12             
 Cracks M1                                                          
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai             19.00    -0.16      -0.84     19.16             
 Cracks M2                                                          
 Jet Cracks M1                 20.82    -0.32      -1.51     21.14              
 Jet Cracks M2                 20.47    -0.29      -1.40     20.76              
 East-West M1                 -28.25    -2.33       8.99    -25.92              
 East-West M2                 -21.51    -2.36      12.32    -19.15              
 LGO M1                       989.38    -4.00      -0.40    993.38           
 LGO M1/M2                      9.50    -1.00      -9.52     10.50              
 LGO M2                       979.88    -3.00      -0.31    982.88           
 Crack LGO-Brent M1            18.46     0.06       0.33     18.40             
 Crack LGO-Brent M2            18.23     0.25       1.39     17.98

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
