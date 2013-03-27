Asia Distillates-Jet fuel margins slip to more than 1-yr low

SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel margins slipped to a more than one year low on Wednesday as air travel demand looked bleak on renewed concerns of a euro zone crisis and as heating oil demand for kerosene is decreasing in North Asia. The April jet fuel crack fell 72 cents to $14.79 a barrel above Dubai crude, lowest since March 8 last year when it was at $14.72, Reuters data showed. Asian gasoil margins also posted losses, falling to a more than 10 month low of $15.17 a barrel. With many of the major gasoil importers in Asia posting slower growth rates during the last quarter of last year, this has hampered demand for industrial fuel gasoil as well, traders said. India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has sold 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for May 14 to 16 loading to oil major BP at a discount of $1.10 a barrel to Singapore quotes, traders said. This is about 30 cents firmer than an April cargo sold to Vitol earlier, likely due to improved arbitrage and storage economics though both are still not profitable for Asia-based traders currently. India's Essar Oil likely sold a medium-range sized vessel of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil to Socar Trading at a premium of about $2.40 a barrel above Middle East quotes, instead of the long-range sized vessel as previously thought, traders said. The smaller vessel could explain the higher premium for the grade, they added. Essar Oil had sold a LR1-sized gasoil cargo to Trafigura at a premium of about $1.90 a barrel, traders have said. Socar Trading could likely have purchased the cargo for re-export to East Africa, a Middle East based source said, though this could not be confirmed. * TENDERS: No new tenders issued. * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil trade. - Brightoil bought 250,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil from Shell at a discount of $1.70 a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 118.43 0.22 0.19 118.21 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.00 -0.15 5.26 -2.85 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 119.73 0.17 0.14 119.56 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.70 -0.20 13.33 -1.50 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 121.43 0.32 0.26 121.11 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.00 -0.05 -100.00 0.05 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 123.03 0.32 0.26 122.71 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 1.60 -0.05 -3.03 1.65 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 120.98 0.52 0.43 120.46 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.08 -0.02 33.33 -0.06 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 108.97 0.97 0.90 108.00 Gasoil M1 121.39 0.35 0.29 121.04 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.31 -0.11 55.00 -0.20 Gasoil M2 121.70 0.46 0.38 121.24 Regrade M1 -0.38 0.21 -35.59 -0.59 Regrade M2 -0.26 0.13 -33.33 -0.39 Jet M1 121.01 0.56 0.46 120.45 Jet M1/M2 -0.43 -0.03 7.50 -0.40 Jet M2 121.44 0.59 0.49 120.85 Gasoil 15.17 -0.93 -5.78 16.10 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 16.36 -0.61 -3.59 16.97 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 14.79 -0.72 -4.64 15.51 Jet Cracks M2 16.10 -0.48 -2.90 16.58 East-West M1 -0.89 -0.14 18.67 -0.75 East-West M2 -2.09 0.17 -7.52 -2.26 LGO M1 905.25 2.75 0.30 902.50 LGO M1/M2 -3.50 -0.50 16.67 -3.00 LGO M2 908.75 3.25 0.36 905.50 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.01 -0.53 -3.91 13.54 Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.71 -0.46 -3.25 14.17 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Alison Birrane)