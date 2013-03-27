FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Distillates-Jet fuel margins slip to more than 1-yr low
#Switzerland Market Report
March 27, 2013 / 11:54 AM / in 5 years

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel margins slip to more than 1-yr low

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel margins slipped to a more
than one year low on Wednesday as air travel demand looked bleak on renewed
concerns of a euro zone crisis and as heating oil demand for kerosene is
decreasing in North Asia.
    The April jet fuel crack fell 72 cents to $14.79 a barrel above Dubai crude,
lowest since March 8 last year when it was at $14.72, Reuters data showed.
    Asian gasoil margins also posted losses, falling to a more than 10 month low
of $15.17 a barrel.
    With many of the major gasoil importers in Asia posting slower growth rates
during the last quarter of last year, this has hampered demand for industrial
fuel gasoil as well, traders said.
    India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has sold 40,000
tonnes of jet fuel for May 14 to 16 loading to oil major BP at a discount of
$1.10 a barrel to Singapore quotes, traders said.
    This is about 30 cents firmer than an April cargo sold to Vitol earlier,
likely due to improved arbitrage and storage economics though both are still not
profitable for Asia-based traders currently.
    India's Essar Oil likely sold a medium-range sized vessel of 500 ppm sulphur
gasoil to Socar Trading at a premium of about $2.40 a barrel above Middle East
quotes, instead of the long-range sized vessel as previously thought, traders
said.
    The smaller vessel could explain the higher premium for the grade, they
added. Essar Oil had sold a LR1-sized gasoil cargo to Trafigura at a premium of
about $1.90 a barrel, traders have said. 
    Socar Trading could likely have purchased the cargo for re-export to East
Africa, a Middle East based source said, though this could not be confirmed.

    * TENDERS: No new tenders issued. 
    
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil trade.
    - Brightoil bought 250,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil from Shell
at a discount of $1.70 a barrel to Singapore quotes.    
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                               
 CASH ($/T)          ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change   Prev      RIC
                                                     Close     
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%       118.43     0.22       0.19    118.21  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff              -3.00    -0.15       5.26     -2.85  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%      119.73     0.17       0.14    119.56  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff             -1.70    -0.20      13.33     -1.50  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%      121.43     0.32       0.26    121.11  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff              0.00    -0.05    -100.00      0.05  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil            123.03     0.32       0.26    122.71  GO10-SIN
 0.001%                                                        
 GO 0.001 Diff             1.60    -0.05      -3.03      1.65  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero           120.98     0.52       0.43    120.46  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff            -0.08    -0.02      33.33     -0.06  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)        ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change   Prev      PM (1130 GMT)
                     (0830 GMT)                      Close     
 Brent M1                108.97     0.97       0.90    108.00              
 Gasoil M1               121.39     0.35       0.29    121.04             
 Gasoil M1/M2             -0.31    -0.11      55.00     -0.20              
 Gasoil M2               121.70     0.46       0.38    121.24             
 Regrade M1               -0.38     0.21     -35.59     -0.59               
 Regrade M2               -0.26     0.13     -33.33     -0.39               
 Jet M1                  121.01     0.56       0.46    120.45              
 Jet M1/M2                -0.43    -0.03       7.50     -0.40               
 Jet M2                  121.44     0.59       0.49    120.85              
 Gasoil                   15.17    -0.93      -5.78     16.10             
 500ppm-Dubai                                                  
 Cracks M1                                                     
 Gasoil                   16.36    -0.61      -3.59     16.97             
 500ppm-Dubai                                                  
 Cracks M2                                                     
 Jet Cracks M1            14.79    -0.72      -4.64     15.51              
 Jet Cracks M2            16.10    -0.48      -2.90     16.58              
 East-West M1             -0.89    -0.14      18.67     -0.75              
 East-West M2             -2.09     0.17      -7.52     -2.26              
 LGO M1                  905.25     2.75       0.30    902.50           
 LGO M1/M2                -3.50    -0.50      16.67     -3.00              
 LGO M2                  908.75     3.25       0.36    905.50           
 Crack LGO-Brent M1       13.01    -0.53      -3.91     13.54             
 Crack LGO-Brent M2       13.71    -0.46      -3.25     14.17             
 
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
