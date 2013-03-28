FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Distillates-Gasoil margins up on Indonesian spot demand
March 28, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Distillates-Gasoil margins up on Indonesian spot demand

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 28 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil margins turned
slightly higher on Thursday as spot demand emerged from
Indonesia. 
    The April gasoil crack was up four cents to $15.21 a barrel
above Dubai crude, Reuters data showed.     
    Indonesia's Wilmar International is seeking a spot cargo for
later April delivery which could support the Asian gasoil market
with demand from elsewhere being weak, traders said.
    Demand remained low as key importers Vietnam's Petrolimex
and Indonesia's Pertamina remained absent from the spot market. 
  
    Egyptian General Petroleum Corp is likely to have bought
four 0.1 percent sulphur gasoil cargoes for April delivery from
Dyna trading and Litasco, traders said.
    It probably paid premiums of between $6.40 to $6.70 a barrel
above Middle East quotes for the cargoes, they added. 
    But this could not immediately be verified.
    Yemen's Aden Refinery Company has offered two jet fuel
cargoes for loading over April. It is unclear if the company has
cancelled a previous tender offering 30,000 tonnes of jet fuel
for April. 
    Bahrain Petroleum Co has offered a gasoil cargo for April
after cancelling an earlier tender which received bids of about
$1.40 to $1.50 a barrel to Middle East quotes, traders said.

    * TENDERS: Bahrain Petroleum Co has offered 40,000 tonnes of
500 ppm sulphur gasoil for April 23 to 26 loading. The tender
closes on March 28, with same-day validity.
    - Yemen's Aden Refinery Company has offered two cargoes of
25,000 tonnes each for loading over April 11 to 13 and April 24
to 26. The tender closes on March 31 and is valid until April 2.
    - Wilmar is seeking 38,000 tonnes of 0.35 percent sulphur
gasoil for delivery over April 28 to May 2 into Dumai. The
tender closes on April 1. 
    
    * SINGAPORE CASH DEALS: One jet deal and one gasoil trade.  
 
    - BP bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for April 13 to 17
loading from Morgan Stanley at a discount of 20 cents a barrel
to the average of April 15 to 19 Singapore quotes.
    - Hin Leong sold 150,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil
for April 12 to 16 loading at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to
Singapore quotes.
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                     
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change  Prev     RIC
                                                               Close    
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                  119.56     1.13      0.95   118.43  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                         -3.05    -0.05      1.67    -3.00  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                 120.86     1.13      0.94   119.73  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                        -1.75    -0.05      2.94    -1.70  <GO25-SIN-DIF
                                                                        >
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                 122.55     1.12      0.92   121.43  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                        -0.06    -0.06  #DIV/0!      0.00  <GO005-SIN-DI
                                                                        F>
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                124.21     1.18      0.96   123.03  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                        1.60     0.00      0.00     1.60  <GO10-SIN-DIF
                                                                        >
 Spot Jet/Kero                      122.17     1.19      0.98   120.98  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                       -0.11    -0.03     37.50    -0.08  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                     
 SWAPS  ($/T)                   ASIA CLOSE  Change   % Change  Prev     PM (1130 GMT)
                                (0830 GMT)                     Close    
 Brent M1                           109.96     0.99      0.91   108.97              
 Gasoil M1                          122.51     1.12      0.92   121.39             
 Gasoil M1/M2                        -0.39    -0.08     25.81    -0.31              
 Gasoil M2                          122.90     1.20      0.99   121.70             
 Regrade M1                          -0.35     0.03     -7.89    -0.38               
 Regrade M2                          -0.20     0.06    -23.08    -0.26               
 Jet M1                             122.16     1.15      0.95   121.01              
 Jet M1/M2                           -0.54    -0.11     25.58    -0.43               
 Jet M2                             122.70     1.26      1.04   121.44              
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1       15.21     0.04      0.26    15.17             
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2       16.49     0.13      0.79    16.36             
 Jet Cracks M1                       14.86     0.07      0.47    14.79              
 Jet Cracks M2                       16.29     0.19      1.18    16.10              
 East-West M1                        -4.05    -3.16    355.06    -0.89              
 East-West M2                        -4.39    -2.31    111.06    -2.08              
 LGO M1                             916.75    11.50      1.27   905.25           
 LGO M1/M2                           -3.25     0.25     -7.14    -3.50              
 LGO M2                             920.00    11.25      1.24   908.75           
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                  13.53     0.52      4.00    13.01             
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                  14.02     0.31      2.26    13.71             
   
    

 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
