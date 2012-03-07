Asia Distillates-Margins supported on regional demand

SINGAPORE, March 7 (Reuters) - Gasoil margins inched up on Wednesday as more regional demand emerged, supporting the middle distillates market. Gasoil's crack for April gained 20 cents to $15.53 a barrel over Dubai crude, while jet fuel's crack edged up two cents to $15.62 a barrel. Vietnam's Saigon Petro emerged in the spot market to seek 15,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery in April, after underlying crude prices fell from near a four-year high last week. Earlier, PV Oil was seeking about 10,000 cubic metres of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery in late March. Although requirements from importers were small, sentiment for gasoil was boosted as spot demand had appeared after a few weeks. Vietnam raised retail prices of diesel by 4.9 percent to 21,400 dong ($1.03) per litre. Kerosene was raised by 3 percent to 20,800 dong per litre and fuel oil jumped 11.9 percent to 18,800 dong per litre, the Finance Ministry said in a statement. This is the first fuel price rise this year, after the country recorded slowing inflation last month, and could encourage more spot requirements from Vietnam in the international market. Meanwhile, Formosa has offered its first 10 ppm diesel spot cargo in four months, providing some reprieve after premiums for the product shot up 15 cents on the day on Tuesday. The refiner is offering 800,000 barrels for loading in April. In Indonesia, state-owned oil company Pertamina has set the premiums for its second quarter gasoil contract at 80 cents a barrel and $1.70 a barrel over the Pertamina pricing formula for the 600,000-barrel lots and 200,000-barrel lots respectively, sources said. In Japan, kerosene stocks continued to fall, even though refineries curbed output of other products, including gasoline, to meet demand for heating oil due to unusually cold weather, latest data from the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed. Kerosene stocks fell by 0.21 million barrels to 10.38 million barrels, down 14.7 percent from a year earlier and the lowest level since the week to April 2. Kerosene is in demand partly because users are voluntarily using less electricity, with many utilities struggling to produce enough power as most of their nuclear reactors remain shut after last year's Fukushima nuclear crisis. For exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) curve, click * CASH DEALS: No deals reported. * TENDERS: Vietnam's Saigon Petro is seeking 10,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and another 5,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil on behalf of Thalexim for delivery over April 20-24. The tender closes on March 9 and is valid for the same day. - Taiwan's CPC has offered 50,000 to 250,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery over Mar. 16 to Apr. 30. The overall volumes can be increased to 300,000 barrels if requested by the buyer. The tender closed on Mar. 7 and is valid until Mar. 9. - Taiwan's Formosa has offered 300,000 barrels of 10ppm sulphur diesel for loading over Apr. 14-18 and 500,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel for loading over Apr. 10-14. The tender closed on Mar. 7. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 134.23 -0.69 -0.51 134.92 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.09 0.01 -10.00 -0.10 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 135.27 -0.64 -0.47 135.91 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 0.95 0.05 5.56 0.90 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 135.97 -0.64 -0.47 136.61 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.65 0.05 3.13 1.60 GO005-SIN-DI F Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 137.36 -0.70 -0.51 138.06 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.04 0.00 0.00 3.04 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 133.97 -0.93 -0.69 134.90 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.40 -0.01 2.56 -0.39 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 (0830 GMT) GMT) Brent M1 122.63 -1.15 -0.93 123.78 BRENTSGMc1 Gasoil M1 134.20 -0.70 -0.52 134.90 GOSGSWMc1 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.31 0.00 0.00 -0.31 GOSGSPDMc1 Gasoil M2 134.51 -0.70 -0.52 135.21 GOSGSWMc2 Regrade M1 0.03 -0.26 -89.66 0.29 JETREGSGMc1 Regrade M2 0.09 -0.18 -66.67 0.27 JETREGSGMc2 Jet M1 134.23 -0.96 -0.71 135.19 JETSGSWMc1 Jet M1/M2 -0.37 -0.08 27.59 -0.29 JETSGSPDMc1 Jet M2 134.60 -0.88 -0.65 135.48 JETSGSWMc2 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 15.53 0.20 1.30 15.33 GOSGCKMc1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 16.75 0.15 0.90 16.60 GOSGCKMc2 Jet Cracks M1 15.62 0.02 0.13 15.60 JETSGCKMc1 Jet Cracks M2 16.88 -0.04 -0.24 16.92 JETSGCKMc2 East-West M1 -5.46 0.53 -8.85 -5.99 LGOAEFSMc1 East-West M2 -7.28 -0.72 10.98 -6.56 LGOAEFSMc2 LGO M1 1005.25 -5.75 -0.57 1011.00 LGOAMc1 LGO M1/M2 -4.13 -1.25 43.40 -2.88 LGOASPDMc1 LGO M2 1009.38 -4.50 -0.44 1013.88 LGOAMc2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 12.86 0.55 4.47 12.31 LGOACKMc1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.72 0.31 2.31 13.41 LGOACKMc2 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Anthony Barker)