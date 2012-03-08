FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Distillates-Regrade flips to red on diesel demand
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 8, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 6 years ago

Asia Distillates-Regrade flips to red on diesel demand

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 8 (Reuters) - Asia's front-month regrade, the jet fuel premium over gasoil,
flipped to a negative value for the first time this month as regional demand for diesel kept prices
stronger than for jet fuel which has been struggling to find outlets in Europe.	
    The balance March and April regrade fell 10-31 cents to minus 34 cents and minus one cent
respectively, the lowest since Feb. 17, Reuters data showed. 	
    Vietnam stepped up diesel imports after a slowdown in buying last month, coinciding with the
country's abolition of import duty on diesel on Thursday.	
    This is a day after it let fuel distributors raise retail prices of petrol and oil products by up
to 12 percent.	
    It gave no reasons for the move, but an import tax reduction was among measures the Finance
Ministry often used under the pressure of price increases on global markets, the government said in a
statement on its news website (baodientu.chinhphu.vn). 	
    Vietnam's Petrolimex is seeking nearly 330,000 barrels of diesel with 0.25 percent sulphur for
loading over late March to April, after earlier buying about 260,000 barrels for Cambodia. 	
    PV Oil bought about 63,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil from an unknown seller at a
premium of $1.50 on a cost-and-freight basis. It earlier bought about 126,000 barrels of the grade
from oil major BP. 	
    In Taiwan, Formosa Petrochemical Corp has sold its first spot low sulphur diesel cargo since
November, and offered more medium-sulphur gasoil, in a sign that exports from the refiner might be
resuming to normal. 	
    The refiner has sold two cargoes of 10 ppm diesel - its first spot exports since November -
totaling 600,000 barrels, to Japan's Idemitsu and another unidentified buyer for loading over Apr.
10-14, traders said.  	
   The premiums at around $2.30-$2.40 a barrel over Singapore quotes looked more expensive than market
levels, they said.  	
 	
    For exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) curve, click     	
    	
    * TENDERS: Formosa has offered 480,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over Apr.
14-18. The tender closes on Mar. 9.	
    - Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) offered about 30,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading
in mid-April. The tender closes on Mar. 8.	
    - Petrolimex is seeking 11,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Mar. 25-29
and 35,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Mar. 28-Apr. 3. Both cargoes can be
loaded from either Singapore, Thailand, South China or Taiwan. The tender closes on Mar. 9.           	
     	
    * CASH DEALS: No jet deal, three gasoil deals.	
    -  JP Morgan Ventures bought 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil from Morgan Stanley for
loading over Mar. 24-28 at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to the average of Mar. 23-29 Singapore
quotes.	
    - Trafigura bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Mar. 23-27 from
Glencore at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes.	
    - Hin Leong sold 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil to Brightoil for loading over Mar.
26-30 at a discount of five cents a barrel to the average Singapore price of the loading dates.	
    	
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                                      
 CASH ($/T)                    ASIA CLOSE              Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                             136.06     1.83       1.36      134.23  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                                    -0.01     0.08     -88.89       -0.09  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                            137.07     1.80       1.33      135.27  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                                    1.00     0.05       5.26        0.95  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                            137.77     1.80       1.32      135.97  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                                    1.70     0.05       3.03        1.65  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                           139.07     1.71       1.24      137.36  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                                   3.00    -0.04      -1.32        3.04  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                                 135.42     1.45       1.08      133.97  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                                  -0.45    -0.05      12.50       -0.40  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                                      
 SWAPS  ($/T)                  ASIA CLOSE (0830 GMT)   Change   % Change   Prev Close  PM (1130 GMT)
 Brent M1                                      125.08     2.45       2.00      122.63  BRENTSGMc1
 Gasoil M1                                     135.99     1.79       1.33      134.20  GOSGSWMc1
 Gasoil M1/M2                                   -0.19     0.12     -38.71       -0.31  GOSGSPDMc1
 Gasoil M2                                     136.18     1.67       1.24      134.51  GOSGSWMc2
 Regrade M1                                     -0.34    -0.37   -1233.33        0.03  JETREGSGMc1
 Regrade M2                                     -0.01    -0.10    -111.11        0.09  JETREGSGMc2
 Jet M1                                        135.65     1.42       1.06      134.23  JETSGSWMc1
 Jet M1/M2                                      -0.52    -0.15      40.54       -0.37  JETSGSPDMc1
 Jet M2                                        136.17     1.57       1.17      134.60  JETSGSWMc2
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1                    14.73    -0.80      -5.15       15.53  GOSGCKMc1
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2                    16.00    -0.75      -4.48       16.75  GOSGCKMc2
 Jet Cracks M1                                  14.72    -0.90      -5.76       15.62  JETSGCKMc1
 Jet Cracks M2                                  16.10    -0.78      -4.62       16.88  JETSGCKMc2
 East-West M1                                   -4.87     0.59     -10.81       -5.46  LGOAEFSMc1
 East-West M2                                   -7.46    -0.18       2.47       -7.28  LGOAEFSMc2
 LGO M1                                       1018.00    12.75       1.27     1005.25  LGOAMc1
 LGO M1/M2                                      -4.00     0.13      -3.15       -4.13  LGOASPDMc1
 LGO M2                                       1022.00    12.62       1.25     1009.38  LGOAMc2
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                             12.10    -0.76      -5.91       12.86  LGOACKMc1
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                             13.06    -0.66      -4.81       13.72  LGOACKMc2
 	
    	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Erica Billingham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.