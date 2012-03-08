Asia Distillates-Regrade flips to red on diesel demand

SINGAPORE, March 8 (Reuters) - Asia's front-month regrade, the jet fuel premium over gasoil, flipped to a negative value for the first time this month as regional demand for diesel kept prices stronger than for jet fuel which has been struggling to find outlets in Europe. The balance March and April regrade fell 10-31 cents to minus 34 cents and minus one cent respectively, the lowest since Feb. 17, Reuters data showed. Vietnam stepped up diesel imports after a slowdown in buying last month, coinciding with the country's abolition of import duty on diesel on Thursday. This is a day after it let fuel distributors raise retail prices of petrol and oil products by up to 12 percent. It gave no reasons for the move, but an import tax reduction was among measures the Finance Ministry often used under the pressure of price increases on global markets, the government said in a statement on its news website (baodientu.chinhphu.vn). Vietnam's Petrolimex is seeking nearly 330,000 barrels of diesel with 0.25 percent sulphur for loading over late March to April, after earlier buying about 260,000 barrels for Cambodia. PV Oil bought about 63,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil from an unknown seller at a premium of $1.50 on a cost-and-freight basis. It earlier bought about 126,000 barrels of the grade from oil major BP. In Taiwan, Formosa Petrochemical Corp has sold its first spot low sulphur diesel cargo since November, and offered more medium-sulphur gasoil, in a sign that exports from the refiner might be resuming to normal. The refiner has sold two cargoes of 10 ppm diesel - its first spot exports since November - totaling 600,000 barrels, to Japan's Idemitsu and another unidentified buyer for loading over Apr. 10-14, traders said. The premiums at around $2.30-$2.40 a barrel over Singapore quotes looked more expensive than market levels, they said. For exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) curve, click * TENDERS: Formosa has offered 480,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over Apr. 14-18. The tender closes on Mar. 9. - Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) offered about 30,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading in mid-April. The tender closes on Mar. 8. - Petrolimex is seeking 11,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Mar. 25-29 and 35,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Mar. 28-Apr. 3. Both cargoes can be loaded from either Singapore, Thailand, South China or Taiwan. The tender closes on Mar. 9. * CASH DEALS: No jet deal, three gasoil deals. - JP Morgan Ventures bought 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil from Morgan Stanley for loading over Mar. 24-28 at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to the average of Mar. 23-29 Singapore quotes. - Trafigura bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Mar. 23-27 from Glencore at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong sold 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil to Brightoil for loading over Mar. 26-30 at a discount of five cents a barrel to the average Singapore price of the loading dates. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 136.06 1.83 1.36 134.23 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.01 0.08 -88.89 -0.09 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 137.07 1.80 1.33 135.27 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.00 0.05 5.26 0.95 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 137.77 1.80 1.32 135.97 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.70 0.05 3.03 1.65 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 139.07 1.71 1.24 137.36 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.00 -0.04 -1.32 3.04 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 135.42 1.45 1.08 133.97 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.45 -0.05 12.50 -0.40 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 GMT) Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) Brent M1 125.08 2.45 2.00 122.63 BRENTSGMc1 Gasoil M1 135.99 1.79 1.33 134.20 GOSGSWMc1 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.19 0.12 -38.71 -0.31 GOSGSPDMc1 Gasoil M2 136.18 1.67 1.24 134.51 GOSGSWMc2 Regrade M1 -0.34 -0.37 -1233.33 0.03 JETREGSGMc1 Regrade M2 -0.01 -0.10 -111.11 0.09 JETREGSGMc2 Jet M1 135.65 1.42 1.06 134.23 JETSGSWMc1 Jet M1/M2 -0.52 -0.15 40.54 -0.37 JETSGSPDMc1 Jet M2 136.17 1.57 1.17 134.60 JETSGSWMc2 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 14.73 -0.80 -5.15 15.53 GOSGCKMc1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 16.00 -0.75 -4.48 16.75 GOSGCKMc2 Jet Cracks M1 14.72 -0.90 -5.76 15.62 JETSGCKMc1 Jet Cracks M2 16.10 -0.78 -4.62 16.88 JETSGCKMc2 East-West M1 -4.87 0.59 -10.81 -5.46 LGOAEFSMc1 East-West M2 -7.46 -0.18 2.47 -7.28 LGOAEFSMc2 LGO M1 1018.00 12.75 1.27 1005.25 LGOAMc1 LGO M1/M2 -4.00 0.13 -3.15 -4.13 LGOASPDMc1 LGO M2 1022.00 12.62 1.25 1009.38 LGOAMc2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 12.10 -0.76 -5.91 12.86 LGOACKMc1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.06 -0.66 -4.81 13.72 LGOACKMc2 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Erica Billingham)