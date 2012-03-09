Asia Distillates-Gasoil strengthens on better demand

SINGAPORE, March 9 (Reuters) - Asian diesel margins improved on steady demand from Vietnam and as refinery turnarounds in South Korea constrained supply. Gasoil's crack for April shot up $1.20 to $15.93 a barrel over Dubai crude, while jet fuel's crack gained $1.25 to $15.97 a barrel. Vietnam's Saigon Petro bought 10,000 tonnes or about 74,500 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Apr. 20-24 at a premium of $1.60 a barrel on a cost-and-freight basis. The seller is not known. Vietnam's Petrolimex bought five cargoes of 7,000 tonnes each of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil, totaling about 260,750 barrels, for loading over April to June from Unipec and Elico Oil, sources said. It paid a premium of about 25 cents a barrel over Singapore quotes, for the cargoes which are to be shipped to neighbouring Cambodia. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemicals Ltd sold 480,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over Apr. 14-18 to Japanese trading house Itochu at a premium of $1.30 a barrel, at 36 percent firmer value than a March loading cargo it sold to Sinochem. Taiwan's CPC Corp sold up to 250,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Mar 16. To Apr. 30 to an unknown buyer at a premium of 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. In the Middle East, demand for the 500 ppm sulphur diesel continued to be robust with Bahrain Petroleum selling 30,000 tonnes to an unknown buyer at a premium of about $4.50 a barrel over Middle East quotes. This, however, could not be confirmed. For exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) curve, click * TENDERS: No new tenders issued. * CASH DEALS: Two jet deals, no gasoil deal. - Hin Leong bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel from Shell for loading over Mar. 26-30 at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong bought another 100,000 barrels of jet fuel from Morgan Stanley for loading over Mar. 26-30 at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 137.68 1.62 1.19 136.06 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.05 0.06 -600.00 -0.01 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 138.68 1.61 1.17 137.07 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.05 0.05 5.00 1.00 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 139.33 1.56 1.13 137.77 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.70 0.00 0.00 1.70 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 140.53 1.46 1.05 139.07 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 2.90 -0.10 -3.33 3.00 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 137.07 1.65 1.22 135.42 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.37 0.08 -17.78 -0.45 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE (0830 GMT) Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) Close Brent M1 125.21 0.13 0.10 125.08 BRENTSGMc1 Gasoil M1 137.58 1.59 1.17 135.99 GOSGSWMc1 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.11 0.08 -42.11 -0.19 GOSGSPDMc1 Gasoil M2 137.69 1.51 1.11 136.18 GOSGSWMc2 Regrade M1 -0.37 -0.03 8.82 -0.34 JETREGSGMc1 Regrade M2 0.04 0.05 -500.00 -0.01 JETREGSGMc2 Jet M1 137.21 1.56 1.15 135.65 JETSGSWMc1 Jet M1/M2 -0.52 0.00 0.00 -0.52 JETSGSPDMc1 Jet M2 137.73 1.56 1.15 136.17 JETSGSWMc2 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 15.93 1.20 8.15 14.73 GOSGCKMc1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 17.14 1.14 7.13 16.00 GOSGCKMc2 Jet Cracks M1 15.97 1.25 8.49 14.72 JETSGCKMc1 Jet Cracks M2 17.26 1.16 7.20 16.10 JETSGCKMc2 East-West M1 -2.78 2.09 -42.92 -4.87 LGOAEFSMc1 East-West M2 -5.33 2.13 -28.55 -7.46 LGOAEFSMc2 LGO M1 1027.75 9.75 0.96 1018.00 LGOAMc1 LGO M1/M2 -3.38 0.62 -15.50 -4.00 LGOASPDMc1 LGO M2 1031.13 9.13 0.89 1022.00 LGOAMc2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.20 1.10 9.09 12.10 LGOACKMc1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 13.78 0.72 5.51 13.06 LGOACKMc2 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Jason Neely)