Asia Distillates-Gasoil strengthens on better demand
#Asia
March 9, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 6 years ago

Asia Distillates-Gasoil strengthens on better demand

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 9 (Reuters) - Asian diesel margins improved on steady demand from Vietnam and
as refinery turnarounds in South Korea constrained supply. 	
    Gasoil's crack for April shot up $1.20 to $15.93 a barrel over Dubai crude, while jet fuel's crack
gained $1.25 to $15.97 a barrel.     	
    Vietnam's Saigon Petro bought 10,000 tonnes or about 74,500 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil
for loading over Apr. 20-24 at a premium of $1.60 a barrel on a cost-and-freight basis.	
    The seller is not known.	
    Vietnam's Petrolimex bought five cargoes of 7,000 tonnes each of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil,
totaling about 260,750 barrels, for loading over April to June from Unipec and Elico Oil, sources said.	
    It paid a premium of about 25 cents a barrel over Singapore quotes, for the cargoes which are to be
shipped to neighbouring Cambodia. 	
    Meanwhile, Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemicals Ltd sold 480,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for
loading over Apr. 14-18 to Japanese trading house Itochu at a premium of $1.30 a barrel, at 36 percent
firmer value than a March loading cargo it sold to Sinochem. 	
    Taiwan's CPC Corp sold up to 250,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Mar 16.
To Apr. 30 to an unknown buyer at a premium of 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes.	
    In the Middle East, demand for the 500 ppm sulphur diesel continued to be robust with Bahrain
Petroleum selling 30,000 tonnes to an unknown buyer at a premium of about $4.50 a barrel over Middle
East quotes. 	
    This, however, could not be confirmed.     	
	
    For exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) curve, click     	
    	
    * TENDERS: No new tenders issued.	
     	
    * CASH DEALS: Two jet deals, no gasoil deal.	
    - Hin Leong bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel from Shell for loading over Mar. 26-30 at a discount
of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. 	
    - Hin Leong bought another 100,000 barrels of jet fuel from Morgan Stanley for loading over Mar.
26-30 at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes.     	
    	
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)                       ASIA CLOSE                Change   % Change   Prev     RIC
                                                                                Close    
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                                  137.68     1.62       1.19   136.06  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                                          0.05     0.06    -600.00    -0.01  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                                 138.68     1.61       1.17   137.07  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                                         1.05     0.05       5.00     1.00  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                                 139.33     1.56       1.13   137.77  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                                         1.70     0.00       0.00     1.70  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                                140.53     1.46       1.05   139.07  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                                        2.90    -0.10      -3.33     3.00  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                                      137.07     1.65       1.22   135.42  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                                       -0.37     0.08     -17.78    -0.45  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                                        
 SWAPS  ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE (0830 GMT)     Change   % Change   Prev     PM (1130 GMT)
                                                                                Close    
 Brent M1                                           125.21     0.13       0.10   125.08  BRENTSGMc1
 Gasoil M1                                          137.58     1.59       1.17   135.99  GOSGSWMc1
 Gasoil M1/M2                                        -0.11     0.08     -42.11    -0.19  GOSGSPDMc1
 Gasoil M2                                          137.69     1.51       1.11   136.18  GOSGSWMc2
 Regrade M1                                          -0.37    -0.03       8.82    -0.34  JETREGSGMc1
 Regrade M2                                           0.04     0.05    -500.00    -0.01  JETREGSGMc2
 Jet M1                                             137.21     1.56       1.15   135.65  JETSGSWMc1
 Jet M1/M2                                           -0.52     0.00       0.00    -0.52  JETSGSPDMc1
 Jet M2                                             137.73     1.56       1.15   136.17  JETSGSWMc2
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1                         15.93     1.20       8.15    14.73  GOSGCKMc1
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2                         17.14     1.14       7.13    16.00  GOSGCKMc2
 Jet Cracks M1                                       15.97     1.25       8.49    14.72  JETSGCKMc1
 Jet Cracks M2                                       17.26     1.16       7.20    16.10  JETSGCKMc2
 East-West M1                                        -2.78     2.09     -42.92    -4.87  LGOAEFSMc1
 East-West M2                                        -5.33     2.13     -28.55    -7.46  LGOAEFSMc2
 LGO M1                                            1027.75     9.75       0.96  1018.00  LGOAMc1
 LGO M1/M2                                           -3.38     0.62     -15.50    -4.00  LGOASPDMc1
 LGO M2                                            1031.13     9.13       0.89  1022.00  LGOAMc2
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                  13.20     1.10       9.09    12.10  LGOACKMc1
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                  13.78     0.72       5.51    13.06  LGOACKMc2
 	
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Jason Neely)

