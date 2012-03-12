FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Distillates-Margins fall, supply tight
#Energy
March 12, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 6 years

Asia Distillates-Margins fall, supply tight

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 12 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil margins fell on Monday but traders said
they could firm later on the back of less supply from South Korea and China.	
    Gasoil's crack for April slipped 28 cents to $15.65 a barrel over Dubai crude, shedding some
of the gains garnered on Friday.	
    Margins could firm slightly in the coming weeks as supply remains limited with several
refinery turnarounds scheduled in Asia. 	
    PetroChina Co Ltd plans to shut down a 120,000-barrels per day crude distillation unit at
its largest Dalian refinery for maintenance from March 25 to the end of April. 	
    South Korea's GS Caltex and SK Energy also plan maintenance at their refineries from March
to April. 	
    "The market got ahead of itself and we saw the contango widening to 50 cents a barrel, but
you need to have a lot of oil to have that kind of spread," said a Singapore-based middle
distillates trader.	
    "The timespread is still off from the February level, but the contango is not that deep."	
    The balance March/April gasoil timespread increased by six cents to minus five cents a
barrel, Reuters data showed.	
    Thinning margins could also force refiners to cut run rates, in turn curbing supply, traders
said. 	
    Meanwhile, Trafigura placed a rare bid for a gasoil cargo to be loaded from South Korea, in
the Platts trading window on Monday. It sought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil to
be loaded from Apr. 7-11 at a discount of 50 cents a barrel to the average of April Singapore
quotes.	
    With high sulphur cargoes loaded from South Korea said to be cheaper than a
Singapore-loading cargo, it could make more economic sense for the trader, a Singapore-based
trader said.	
    "If they plan to go long-haul and load the cargoes from Singapore, they could only go to
Tanjong Langsat or to Africa, but if the cargoes are to be loaded from Korea, then there are
more choices," the source added.	
	
    For exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) curve, click     	
    	
    * TENDERS: Ceypetco is seeking a combination cargo of 200,000 barrels of 0.25 percent
sulphur gasoil, 80,000 barrels of 90-octane gasoline and 30,000 barrels of 95-octane gasoline.
The cargo is for delivery over Apr. 9-10.	
    - The company has also re-issued a tender seeking 190,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur
gasoil and 90-octane gasoline for delivery over Mar. 25-26. Both tenders close on Mar. 13 and
are valid until Mar. 16.	
     	
    * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil deal.	
    - BP Singapore bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Mar.
27-31 from Glencore at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to benchmark Singapore quotes.      	
    	
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                                    
 CASH ($/T)                    ASIA CLOSE             Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                            137.25    -0.43      -0.31      137.68  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                                   -0.15    -0.20    -400.00        0.05  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                           138.35    -0.33      -0.24      138.68  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                                   0.95    -0.10      -9.52        1.05  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                           139.05    -0.28      -0.20      139.33  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                                   1.65    -0.05      -2.94        1.70  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                          140.30    -0.23      -0.16      140.53  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                                  2.90     0.00       0.00        2.90  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                                136.83    -0.24      -0.18      137.07  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                                 -0.37     0.00       0.00       -0.37  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                                    
 SWAPS  ($/T)                  ASIA CLOSE (0830 GMT)  Change   % Change   Prev Close  PM (1130 GMT)
 Brent M1                                     125.53     0.32       0.26      125.21  BRENTSGMc1
 Gasoil M1                                    137.37    -0.21      -0.15      137.58  GOSGSWMc1
 Gasoil M1/M2                                  -0.05     0.06     -54.55       -0.11  GOSGSPDMc1
 Gasoil M2                                    137.42    -0.27      -0.20      137.69  GOSGSWMc2
 Regrade M1                                    -0.42    -0.05      13.51       -0.37  JETREGSGMc1
 Regrade M2                                     0.00    -0.04    -100.00        0.04  JETREGSGMc2
 Jet M1                                       136.95    -0.26      -0.19      137.21  JETSGSWMc1
 Jet M1/M2                                     -0.47     0.05      -9.62       -0.52  JETSGSPDMc1
 Jet M2                                       137.42    -0.31      -0.23      137.73  JETSGSWMc2
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1                   15.65    -0.28      -1.76       15.93  GOSGCKMc1
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2                   16.81    -0.33      -1.93       17.14  GOSGCKMc2
 Jet Cracks M1                                 15.65    -0.32      -2.00       15.97  JETSGCKMc1
 Jet Cracks M2                                 16.90    -0.36      -2.09       17.26  JETSGCKMc2
 East-West M1                                  -6.09    -3.31     119.06       -2.78  LGOAEFSMc1
 East-West M2                                  -8.97    -3.64      68.29       -5.33  LGOAEFSMc2
 LGO M1                                      1029.50     1.75       0.17     1027.75  LGOAMc1
 LGO M1/M2                                     -3.25     0.13      -3.85       -3.38  LGOASPDMc1
 LGO M2                                      1032.75     1.62       0.16     1031.13  LGOAMc2
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                            13.09    -0.11      -0.83       13.20  LGOACKMc1
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                            13.90     0.12       0.87       13.78  LGOACKMc2
 	
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by James Jukwey)

