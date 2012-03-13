FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Distillates-Cash premiums stay supported on demand
#Energy
March 13, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 6 years ago

Asia Distillates-Cash premiums stay supported on demand

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 13 (Reuters) - Cash premiums for Asian gasoil remained supported on
Tuesday as demand continued to be steady from Sri Lanka and new demand emerged from South
Africa.	
    Differentials for the 0.5 percent, 0.25 percent and 500 ppm sulphur gasoil grades remained
unchanged at minus 15 cents, 95 cents and $1.65 a barrel respectively even as gasoil refining
margins slipped 61 cents to $15.04 over Dubai crude.	
    Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Co (Ceypetco) is seeking 150,000 barrels of high sulphur gasoil
on top of pending tenders seeking 200,000 barrels for April and 190,000 barrels for late March.	
    South Africa's PetroSA is seeking two cargoes of gasoil totalling 32,000 tonnes for delivery
in April, consistent with its usual monthly requirements, traders said.	
    But gasoil premiums are expected to taper off in line with the deepening contango as demand
is expected to remain weak in Asia, traders said.	
    "It should remain weak for a while as demand is not that good and it's the same with China
as well," one of them said.	
    Low sulphur diesel premiums were supported by oil major BP paying $3.10 a barrel for a 10
ppm sulphur diesel cargo to be loaded in late March. This could likely be to meet Australian
demand, where refinery turnarounds are scheduled. 	
    In the Middle East, however, it appeared to be a different scenario with robust demand
continuing from countries like Iraq, Yemen and Egypt, pushing up premiums to a more than one
year high.	
    Iraq has bought an additional 600,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery between April and
September, for power generation purposes, having already bought 3,400 tonnes of gasoil a day for
2012.     	
    But some reprieve could be seen with Kuwait Petroleum Corp offering a 500 ppm sulphur cargo,
which has recently seen premiums shoot up due to East African demand and limited supply from
refinery turnarounds.	
    In India, Essar Oil has announced the commissioning of its diesel hydrotreater unit, as part
of an expansion project at its Vadinar refinery. Additional supplies of diesel are expected from
once completed. 	
	
    For exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) curve, click     	
    	
    * TENDERS: Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) has issued a second tender this week
seeking a combination cargo of 150,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and 160,000
barrels of jet fuel for delivery over Apr. 20-21. The tender closes on Mar. 21 and is valid
until Mar. 23. 	
    - South Africa's PetroSA is seeking two cargoes of 16,000 tonnes each of 500 ppm sulphur
diesel for delivery over Apr. 6-8 and Apr. 17-19. The tender closed on Monday and was valid
until Tuesday. No details were available yet.	
    -Kuwait Petroleum Corp is offering 40,000 tonnes each of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil and jet fuel
for loading over Apr. 9-10 and Apr. 14-15 respectively. The tender closes on Mar. 15. 	
     	
    * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil deal.	
    -  Morgan Stanley sold 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel for loading over Mar.
27-Apr. 2 to BP at a premium of $3.10 a barrel over Singapore quotes.	
    	
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                               
 CASH ($/T)                   ASIA CLOSE             Change  % Change  Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                           137.21   -0.04     -0.03      137.25  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                                  -0.15    0.00      0.00       -0.15  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                          138.31   -0.04     -0.03      138.35  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                                  0.95    0.00      0.00        0.95  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                          139.01   -0.04     -0.03      139.05  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                                  1.65    0.00      0.00        1.65  GO005-SIN-DI
                                                                                   F
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                         140.46    0.16      0.11      140.30  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                                 3.10    0.20      6.90        2.90  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                               136.82   -0.01     -0.01      136.83  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                                -0.45   -0.08     21.62       -0.37  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)                 ASIA CLOSE (0830 GMT)  Change  % Change  Prev Close  PM (1130 
                                                                                   GMT)
 Brent M1                                    125.85    0.32      0.25      125.53  BRENTSGMc1
 Gasoil M1                                   137.28   -0.09     -0.07      137.37  GOSGSWMc1
 Gasoil M1/M2                                 -0.14   -0.09    180.00       -0.05  GOSGSPDMc1
 Gasoil M2                                   137.42    0.00      0.00      137.42  GOSGSWMc2
 Regrade M1                                   -0.37    0.05    -11.90       -0.42  JETREGSGMc1
 Regrade M2                                    0.14    0.14                  0.00  JETREGSGMc2
                                                               0.00                
 Jet M1                                      136.91   -0.04     -0.03      136.95  JETSGSWMc1
 Jet M1/M2                                    -0.65   -0.18     38.30       -0.47  JETSGSPDMc1
 Jet M2                                      137.56    0.14      0.10      137.42  JETSGSWMc2
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1                  15.04   -0.61     -3.90       15.65  GOSGCKMc1
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2                  16.25   -0.56     -3.33       16.81  GOSGCKMc2
 Jet Cracks M1                                15.18   -0.47     -3.00       15.65  JETSGCKMc1
 Jet Cracks M2                                16.50   -0.40     -2.37       16.90  JETSGCKMc2
 East-West M1                                 -8.35    0.62     -6.91       -8.97  LGOAEFSMc1
 East-West M2                                 -8.58    0.15     -1.72       -8.73  LGOAEFSMc2
 LGO M1                                     1032.13   -0.62     -0.06     1032.75  LGOAMc1
 LGO M1/M2                                    -1.50   -0.62     70.45       -0.88  LGOASPDMc1
 LGO M2                                     1033.63    0.00      0.00     1033.63  LGOAMc2
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                           12.69   -0.40     -3.06       13.09  LGOACKMc1
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                           13.50   -0.40     -2.88       13.90  LGOACKMc2
 	
	
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Alison Birrane)

