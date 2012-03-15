FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Distillates-Margins supported by low stocks
#Energy
March 15, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 6 years

Asia Distillates-Margins supported by low stocks

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Asian middle distillates margins remained
supported on Thursday as Singapore stocks shrunk on the back of refinery turnarounds in
Asia, industry sources said.	
    Gasoil's crack for April inched up three cents $15.55 a barrel over Dubai crude,
while jet fuel's crack went up eight cents to $15.90. 	
    Singapore's onshore diesel and jet stocks fell nearly nine percent to 10.305 million
barrels, on healthy demand from Vietnam, Africa and the Middle East. 	
    Demand has been steady from Yemen, Sri Lanka, Lebanon and Zambia, as the maintenance
scheduled in the Middle East and South Korea has restricted supply. 	
    Vietnam has also emerged in the spot market to purchase gasoil in the past few
weeks, helping to draw volumes from Singapore. 	
    No exports out of Japan were seen headed to Singapore in the week ended Mar. 14, as
refineries maximised production of kerosene to meet heating oil demand for the domestic
market.  	
    While diesel differentials in Europe have improved, traders have yet to see a pull
from Asia with the east-west spread at minus $10.43. 	
    Diesel in Europe has been supported by lower refinery runs particularly in the tight
Mediterranean market, refinery outages and a slight pick-up in German demand. 	
    "The arbitrage is closed due to the high east-west, so that's the problem... I don't
see (diesel prices) in Singapore getting much stronger," said a Singapore-based trader.	
    Jet fuel demand continued to be lacklustre as airlines are being hit with a mixture
of soaring fuel prices and weak demand, especially in Europe, due to the debt crisis and
burdens from new national taxes on air travel.    	
    	
    For exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) curve, click     	
    	
    * TENDERS: No new tenders issued.	
     	
    * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil deal.	
    -  Trafigura bought 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over
Mar. 31-Apr. 4 from Shell at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. 	
    	
    	
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)               ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                 137.10    -0.56      -0.41      137.66  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                        -0.22    -0.04      22.22       -0.18  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                138.32    -0.43      -0.31      138.75  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                        1.00     0.00       0.00        1.00  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                139.02    -0.43      -0.31      139.45  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                        1.70     0.00       0.00        1.70  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%               140.37    -0.48      -0.34      140.85  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                       3.05    -0.05      -1.61        3.10  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                     137.22    -0.20      -0.15      137.42  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                      -0.40     0.05     -11.11       -0.45  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 SWAPS  ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  PM (1130 GMT)
                          (0830 GMT)                                       
 Brent M1                          125.10    -0.62      -0.49      125.72  BRENTSGMc1
 Gasoil M1                         137.19    -0.49      -0.36      137.68  GOSGSWMc1
 Gasoil M1/M2                       -0.21    -0.10      90.91       -0.11  GOSGSPDMc1
 Gasoil M2                         137.40    -0.39      -0.28      137.79  GOSGSWMc2
 Regrade M1                          0.19     0.34    -226.67       -0.15  JETREGSGMc1
 Regrade M2                          0.35     0.05      16.67        0.30  JETREGSGMc2
 Jet M1                            137.38    -0.15      -0.11      137.53  JETSGSWMc1
 Jet M1/M2                          -0.37     0.19     -33.93       -0.56  JETSGSPDMc1
 Jet M2                            137.75    -0.34      -0.25      138.09  JETSGSWMc2
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai                  15.55     0.03       0.19       15.52  GOSGCKMc1
 Cracks M1                                                                 
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai                  16.75    -0.03      -0.18       16.78  GOSGCKMc2
 Cracks M2                                                                 
 Jet Cracks M1                      15.90     0.08       0.51       15.82  JETSGCKMc1
 Jet Cracks M2                      17.20     0.10       0.58       17.10  JETSGCKMc2
 East-West M1                       -9.99    -1.40      16.30       -8.59  LGOAEFSMc1
 East-West M2                       -9.10    -1.50      19.74       -7.60  LGOAEFSMc2
 LGO M1                           1033.63    -1.50      -0.14     1035.13  LGOAMc1
 LGO M1/M2                          -0.38     0.12     -24.00       -0.50  LGOASPDMc1
 LGO M2                           1034.00    -1.63      -0.16     1035.63  LGOAMc2
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                 13.65     0.43       3.25       13.22  LGOACKMc1
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                 14.10     0.28       2.03       13.82  LGOACKMc2
 	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Jason Neely)

