Asia Distillates-Margins supported by low stocks

SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Asian middle distillates margins remained supported on Thursday as Singapore stocks shrunk on the back of refinery turnarounds in Asia, industry sources said. Gasoil's crack for April inched up three cents $15.55 a barrel over Dubai crude, while jet fuel's crack went up eight cents to $15.90. Singapore's onshore diesel and jet stocks fell nearly nine percent to 10.305 million barrels, on healthy demand from Vietnam, Africa and the Middle East. Demand has been steady from Yemen, Sri Lanka, Lebanon and Zambia, as the maintenance scheduled in the Middle East and South Korea has restricted supply. Vietnam has also emerged in the spot market to purchase gasoil in the past few weeks, helping to draw volumes from Singapore. No exports out of Japan were seen headed to Singapore in the week ended Mar. 14, as refineries maximised production of kerosene to meet heating oil demand for the domestic market. While diesel differentials in Europe have improved, traders have yet to see a pull from Asia with the east-west spread at minus $10.43. Diesel in Europe has been supported by lower refinery runs particularly in the tight Mediterranean market, refinery outages and a slight pick-up in German demand. "The arbitrage is closed due to the high east-west, so that's the problem... I don't see (diesel prices) in Singapore getting much stronger," said a Singapore-based trader. Jet fuel demand continued to be lacklustre as airlines are being hit with a mixture of soaring fuel prices and weak demand, especially in Europe, due to the debt crisis and burdens from new national taxes on air travel. For exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) curve, click * TENDERS: No new tenders issued. * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil deal. - Trafigura bought 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Mar. 31-Apr. 4 from Shell at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 137.10 -0.56 -0.41 137.66 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.22 -0.04 22.22 -0.18 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 138.32 -0.43 -0.31 138.75 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.00 0.00 0.00 1.00 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 139.02 -0.43 -0.31 139.45 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.70 0.00 0.00 1.70 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 140.37 -0.48 -0.34 140.85 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.05 -0.05 -1.61 3.10 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 137.22 -0.20 -0.15 137.42 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.40 0.05 -11.11 -0.45 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Brent M1 125.10 -0.62 -0.49 125.72 BRENTSGMc1 Gasoil M1 137.19 -0.49 -0.36 137.68 GOSGSWMc1 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.21 -0.10 90.91 -0.11 GOSGSPDMc1 Gasoil M2 137.40 -0.39 -0.28 137.79 GOSGSWMc2 Regrade M1 0.19 0.34 -226.67 -0.15 JETREGSGMc1 Regrade M2 0.35 0.05 16.67 0.30 JETREGSGMc2 Jet M1 137.38 -0.15 -0.11 137.53 JETSGSWMc1 Jet M1/M2 -0.37 0.19 -33.93 -0.56 JETSGSPDMc1 Jet M2 137.75 -0.34 -0.25 138.09 JETSGSWMc2 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.55 0.03 0.19 15.52 GOSGCKMc1 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.75 -0.03 -0.18 16.78 GOSGCKMc2 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 15.90 0.08 0.51 15.82 JETSGCKMc1 Jet Cracks M2 17.20 0.10 0.58 17.10 JETSGCKMc2 East-West M1 -9.99 -1.40 16.30 -8.59 LGOAEFSMc1 East-West M2 -9.10 -1.50 19.74 -7.60 LGOAEFSMc2 LGO M1 1033.63 -1.50 -0.14 1035.13 LGOAMc1 LGO M1/M2 -0.38 0.12 -24.00 -0.50 LGOASPDMc1 LGO M2 1034.00 -1.63 -0.16 1035.63 LGOAMc2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.65 0.43 3.25 13.22 LGOACKMc1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.10 0.28 2.03 13.82 LGOACKMc2 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Jason Neely)