FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Distillates-Margins steady on Philippines demand
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 16, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 6 years

Asia Distillates-Margins steady on Philippines demand

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 16 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil prices
remained steady as some spot demand emerged from the
Philippines, but trading remained thin as crude prices stayed
persistently high.	
    Gasoil's crack for April inched up four cents $15.59 a
barrel over Dubai crude, while jet fuel's crack went up two
cents to $15.92. 	
    The Philippines' Petron was seeking up to 200,000 barrels of
500 ppm sulphur diesel for end-March to early April loading in a
tender that closed on Friday. But no details were available.	
    Myanmar has finalised term contracts for the supply of jet
fuel and gasoil for one year with Malaysia's state energy firm
Petronas and China's leading oil and gas firm PetroChina,
industry sources said on Friday.  	
    The exact volumes negotiated are not known, but the
contracts were settled at premiums of about $4 a barrel above
benchmark Singapore quotes on a delivered basis for both jet
fuel and gasoil, they said.  	
    In the Platts trading window, liquidity was thin on Friday
with only 50,000 barrels exchanging hands. Shell sold an April
jet derivatives swap to Chevron at $136.65 a barrel.	
    Despite a fall in underlying crude prices, the still high
prices were making traders cautious, they said.	
    "Supply and demand (fundamentals) doesn't support the strong
paper numbers, so it seems very toppy, like the regrade for
example," said a Singapore-based trader, referring to the slight
increase in regrade prices this week.	
    Vietnam's Petrolimex is expected to emerge in the spot
market to seek gasoil but will likely not buy huge volumes as
long as crude prices stay strong, industry sources said.	
    The jet fuel market weakened this week with Formosa selling
300,000 barrels of jet fuel for delivery over Apr. 17-23 at a
premium of about 25 cents a barrel, lower than the 30-35 cents a
barrel sold earlier for an early April-loading cargo.	
    "The Europe aviation outlook is poor, and thus you see the
cuts in refinery runs is a balancing act," said a
Singapore-based trader.	
    "But having said that, the flow of jet from the Gulf and
India to the west should continue as BP has a big system in the
west."	
    	
    For exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) curve, click
     	
    	
    * TENDERS: No new tenders issued.	
     	
    * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil deal.	
    -  Winson Oil bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur
gasoil for loading over Mar. 31-Apr. 4 from Shell at a discount
of 30 cents to benchmark Singapore quotes.     	
    	
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                           
 CASH ($/T)                    ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev     RIC
                                                                    Close    
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                      136.13    -0.97      -0.71   137.10  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                             -0.15     0.07     -31.82    -0.22  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                     137.28    -1.04      -0.75   138.32  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                             1.00     0.00       0.00     1.00  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                     137.93    -1.09      -0.78   139.02  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                             1.65    -0.05      -2.94     1.70  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                    139.23    -1.14      -0.81   140.37  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                            2.95    -0.10      -3.28     3.05  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                          136.23    -0.99      -0.72   137.22  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                           -0.37     0.03      -7.50    -0.40  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                           
 SWAPS  ($/T)                  ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev     PM (1130 GMT)
                               (0830 GMT)                           Close    
 Brent M1                               123.42    -1.28      -1.03   124.70  BRENTSGMc1
 Gasoil M1                              136.32    -1.08      -0.79   137.40  GOSGSWMc1
 Gasoil M1/M2                            -0.17     0.00       0.00    -0.17  GOSGSPDMc1
 Gasoil M2                              136.49    -1.08      -0.79   137.57  GOSGSWMc2
 Regrade M1                               0.33    -0.02      -5.71     0.35  JETREGSGMc1
 Regrade M2                               0.37    -0.08     -17.78     0.45  JETREGSGMc2
 Jet M1                                 136.65    -1.10      -0.80   137.75  JETSGSWMc1
 Jet M1/M2                               -0.21     0.06     -22.22    -0.27  JETSGSPDMc1
 Jet M2                                 136.86    -1.16      -0.84   138.02  JETSGSWMc2
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1             15.59     0.04       0.26    15.55  GOSGCKMc1
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2             16.82     0.07       0.42    16.75  GOSGCKMc2
 Jet Cracks M1                           15.92     0.02       0.13    15.90  JETSGCKMc1
 Jet Cracks M2                           17.19    -0.01      -0.06    17.20  JETSGCKMc2
 East-West M1                           -11.17    -1.18      11.81    -9.99  LGOAEFSMc1
 East-West M2                           -10.27    -1.17      12.86    -9.10  LGOAEFSMc2
 LGO M1                                1026.75    -6.88      -0.67  1033.63  LGOAMc1
 LGO M1/M2                               -0.38     0.00       0.00    -0.38  LGOASPDMc1
 LGO M2                                1027.13    -6.87      -0.66  1034.00  LGOAMc2
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                      14.45     0.35       2.48    14.10  LGOACKMc1
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                      14.84     0.22       1.50    14.62  LGOACKMc2
 	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.