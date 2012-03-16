Asia Distillates-Margins steady on Philippines demand

SINGAPORE, March 16 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil prices remained steady as some spot demand emerged from the Philippines, but trading remained thin as crude prices stayed persistently high. Gasoil's crack for April inched up four cents $15.59 a barrel over Dubai crude, while jet fuel's crack went up two cents to $15.92. The Philippines' Petron was seeking up to 200,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur diesel for end-March to early April loading in a tender that closed on Friday. But no details were available. Myanmar has finalised term contracts for the supply of jet fuel and gasoil for one year with Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas and China's leading oil and gas firm PetroChina, industry sources said on Friday. The exact volumes negotiated are not known, but the contracts were settled at premiums of about $4 a barrel above benchmark Singapore quotes on a delivered basis for both jet fuel and gasoil, they said. In the Platts trading window, liquidity was thin on Friday with only 50,000 barrels exchanging hands. Shell sold an April jet derivatives swap to Chevron at $136.65 a barrel. Despite a fall in underlying crude prices, the still high prices were making traders cautious, they said. "Supply and demand (fundamentals) doesn't support the strong paper numbers, so it seems very toppy, like the regrade for example," said a Singapore-based trader, referring to the slight increase in regrade prices this week. Vietnam's Petrolimex is expected to emerge in the spot market to seek gasoil but will likely not buy huge volumes as long as crude prices stay strong, industry sources said. The jet fuel market weakened this week with Formosa selling 300,000 barrels of jet fuel for delivery over Apr. 17-23 at a premium of about 25 cents a barrel, lower than the 30-35 cents a barrel sold earlier for an early April-loading cargo. "The Europe aviation outlook is poor, and thus you see the cuts in refinery runs is a balancing act," said a Singapore-based trader. "But having said that, the flow of jet from the Gulf and India to the west should continue as BP has a big system in the west." For exchange of futures for swaps (EFS) curve, click * TENDERS: No new tenders issued. * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil deal. - Winson Oil bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over Mar. 31-Apr. 4 from Shell at a discount of 30 cents to benchmark Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 136.13 -0.97 -0.71 137.10 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.15 0.07 -31.82 -0.22 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 137.28 -1.04 -0.75 138.32 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.00 0.00 0.00 1.00 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 137.93 -1.09 -0.78 139.02 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.65 -0.05 -2.94 1.70 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 139.23 -1.14 -0.81 140.37 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 2.95 -0.10 -3.28 3.05 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 136.23 -0.99 -0.72 137.22 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.37 0.03 -7.50 -0.40 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 123.42 -1.28 -1.03 124.70 BRENTSGMc1 Gasoil M1 136.32 -1.08 -0.79 137.40 GOSGSWMc1 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.17 0.00 0.00 -0.17 GOSGSPDMc1 Gasoil M2 136.49 -1.08 -0.79 137.57 GOSGSWMc2 Regrade M1 0.33 -0.02 -5.71 0.35 JETREGSGMc1 Regrade M2 0.37 -0.08 -17.78 0.45 JETREGSGMc2 Jet M1 136.65 -1.10 -0.80 137.75 JETSGSWMc1 Jet M1/M2 -0.21 0.06 -22.22 -0.27 JETSGSPDMc1 Jet M2 136.86 -1.16 -0.84 138.02 JETSGSWMc2 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 15.59 0.04 0.26 15.55 GOSGCKMc1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 16.82 0.07 0.42 16.75 GOSGCKMc2 Jet Cracks M1 15.92 0.02 0.13 15.90 JETSGCKMc1 Jet Cracks M2 17.19 -0.01 -0.06 17.20 JETSGCKMc2 East-West M1 -11.17 -1.18 11.81 -9.99 LGOAEFSMc1 East-West M2 -10.27 -1.17 12.86 -9.10 LGOAEFSMc2 LGO M1 1026.75 -6.88 -0.67 1033.63 LGOAMc1 LGO M1/M2 -0.38 0.00 0.00 -0.38 LGOASPDMc1 LGO M2 1027.13 -6.87 -0.66 1034.00 LGOAMc2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.45 0.35 2.48 14.10 LGOACKMc1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.84 0.22 1.50 14.62 LGOACKMc2 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)