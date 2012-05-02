FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Distillates-Margins steady, traders eye arbitrage
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 2, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

Asia Distillates-Margins steady, traders eye arbitrage

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 2(Reuters) - Asian middle distillates margins
remained steady on Wednesday, as traders kept an eye on
arbitrage economics to send gasoil and jet fuel from Asia to
Europe.	
    Gasoil and jet fuel cracks for June each inched up by one
cent to $17.18 a barrel and $17.57 a barrel respectively above
Dubai crude, Reuters data showed. The exchange of futures for
swaps, or EFS, for May slipped six cents to minus $19.50 a
tonne.	
    BP has provisionally booked the Myrtos to carry 90,000
tonnes of diesel from South Korea to Europe for loading in
mid-May, shipping fixtures showed. This, however, could not be
confirmed.	
    While the east-west spread has widened this week, the
arbitrage economics to send gasoil and jet fuel from Asia to
Europe still look unattractive, a Singapore-based trader said.	
    "The oil majors will send the cargoes irrespective of
whether the arbitrage is open or not, but European demand is
simply not enough right now to pull Asian barrels," he said.	
    A weaker Euro against the US dollar coupled with a high
freight rate have made it more expensive for European importers
of oil products, in turn deterring demand, he added.	
    In Sri Lanka, Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) has bought a
combination gasoil and jet fuel cargo for delivery over May 7-8
from Vitol Singapore at premiums of $3.84 and $4.49 a barrel to
Singapore quotes, respectively. Vitol had the lowest of two
offers, with the other placed by ENOC, an industry source said.	
    In India, Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has re-issued a
tender seeking a diesel cargo for delivery into Kochi in May,
after earlier cancelling the tender due to high offers.	
    A shortfall in domestic supply due to refinery shutdowns in
India has caused the spike in BPCL's diesel demand, traders
said. 	
    In Taiwan, CPC has offered gasoil with 1 percent sulphur
content for the first time, ahead of a refinery unit
maintenance, traders said. 	
    The rare 1 percent sulphur gasoil cargo was offered as the
company plans to shut a 60,000 barrels per day (bpd)
hydrotreater for maintenance at its 300,000 bpd Talin refinery
in June, one of the sources said.  	
    A hydrotreater is used to remove sulphur from high sulphur
gasoil to make it a more environmentally friendly transport
fuel.   	
	
    	
    	
    * TENDERS: India's BPCL is seeking 40,000 tonnes of 340 ppm
sulphur diesel for delivery into Kochi over May 24-27. The
tender closed on May 2 and is valid until May 3. 	
    - Taiwan's CPC has offered about 30,000 tonnes of 1 percent
sulphur gasoil and 10,000 tonnes of 2 percent sulphur gasoil for
loading in June. The tender closed on May 2 and is valid until
May 3.	
    	
    * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, two gasoil deals	
    -  Trafigura bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur
gasoil for loading over May 17-21 from Shell at a discount of 30
cents a barrel.	
    - Shell bought 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm sulphur diesel for
loading over May 17-21 from Vitol at a premium of $2.90 a
barrel.	
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                               
 CASH ($/T)                   ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                     132.82     0.18       0.14      132.64  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                            -0.25     0.00       0.00       -0.25  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                    133.55    -0.39      -0.29      133.94  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                            1.05     0.00       0.00        1.05  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                    135.02     0.18       0.13      134.84  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                            1.95     0.00       0.00        1.95  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                   136.02     0.23       0.17      135.79  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                           2.90     0.00       0.00        2.90  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                         133.14     0.21       0.16      132.93  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                          -0.30     0.00       0.00       -0.30  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)                 ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  PM (1130 GMT)
                              (0830 GMT)                                       
 Brent M1                              119.65     0.18       0.15      119.47              
 Gasoil M1                             133.02     0.16       0.12      132.86             
 Gasoil M1/M2                           -0.18    -0.05      38.46       -0.13              
 Gasoil M2                             133.20     0.21       0.16      132.99             
 Regrade M1                              0.37     0.05      15.63        0.32               
 Regrade M2                              0.39     0.00       0.00        0.39               
 Jet M1                                133.39     0.21       0.16      133.18              
 Jet M1/M2                              -0.20     0.00       0.00       -0.20               
 Jet M2                                133.59     0.21       0.16      133.38              
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1            17.18     0.01       0.06       17.17             
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2            17.61     0.01       0.06       17.60             
 Jet Cracks M1                          17.57     0.01       0.06       17.56              
 Jet Cracks M2                          18.17     0.01       0.06       18.16              
 East-West M1                          -19.50    -0.06       0.31      -19.44              
 East-West M2                          -14.78    -0.93       6.71      -13.85              
 LGO M1                               1010.50     1.25       0.12     1009.25           
 LGO M1/M2                               3.38    -1.25     -27.00        4.63              
 LGO M2                               1007.13     2.50       0.25     1004.63           
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                     15.53     0.15       0.98       15.38             
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                     15.59     0.24       1.56       15.35             
 	
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.