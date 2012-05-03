Asia Distillates-Derivatives liquidity up on arbitrage

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - Liquidity on derivatives trading picked up on Thursday as arbitrage economics to send jet fuel and gasoil from Asia to Europe improved. At least 1.1 million barrels of middle distillates, including gasoil and jet fuel, changed hands on Thursday, the highest volume seen traded for the products since Feb. 29 when 1.5 million barrels traded, Reuters data showed. Standard Chartered Bank snapped up 650,000 barrels of the total trades, which were mainly gasoil. Improved arbitrage economics to send gasoil and jet fuel from Asia to Europe could have prompted the flurry of derivatives trades in the over-the-counter market, traders said. Traders usually use derivatives to hedge against their physical cargo movement. In the physical market, Vietnam's Saigon Petro bought 15,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for June 14-18 arrival at premiums of about $1.50 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis, slightly weaker than its May purchase. Of the total volumes, 5,000 tonnes are for Thalexim. It last bought a similar volume of gasoil for delivery in May at a premium of $1.70 a barrel. In the Middle East, Qatar International Petroleum Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, has offered 240,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading from Ras Laffan for its July-December term contract. This is in addition to a high sulphur gasoil and a jet fuel cargo the company is offering in the spot market. All three tenders close on May 14 and are valid until May 17. * TENDERS: Tasweeq has offered 60,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading over June 5-6 and 40,000 tonnes of 0.2 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over June 25-26. Both tenders close on May 14 and are valid until May 17. * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil deal - Hin Leong bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over May 18-22 from Shell at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 131.29 -1.53 -1.15 132.82 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.25 0.00 0.00 -0.25 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 132.59 -0.96 -0.72 133.55 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.05 0.00 0.00 1.05 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 133.44 -1.58 -1.17 135.02 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.90 -0.05 -2.56 1.95 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 134.44 -1.58 -1.16 136.02 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 2.90 0.00 0.00 2.90 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 131.67 -1.47 -1.10 133.14 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.30 0.00 0.00 -0.30 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Brent M1 118.15 -1.50 -1.25 119.65 Gasoil M1 131.48 -1.54 -1.16 133.02 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.21 -0.03 16.67 -0.18 Gasoil M2 131.69 -1.51 -1.13 133.20 Regrade M1 0.42 0.05 13.51 0.37 Regrade M2 0.46 0.07 17.95 0.39 Jet M1 131.90 -1.49 -1.12 133.39 Jet M1/M2 -0.25 -0.05 25.00 -0.20 Jet M2 132.15 -1.44 -1.08 133.59 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 17.01 -0.17 -0.99 17.18 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 17.50 -0.11 -0.62 17.61 Jet Cracks M1 17.47 -0.10 -0.57 17.57 Jet Cracks M2 18.07 -0.10 -0.55 18.17 East-West M1 -20.72 -1.22 6.26 -19.50 East-West M2 -15.28 -0.50 3.38 -14.78 LGO M1 1000.25 -10.25 -1.01 1010.50 LGO M1/M2 3.88 0.50 14.79 3.38 LGO M2 996.38 -10.75 -1.07 1007.13 Crack LGO-Brent M1 15.59 0.06 0.39 15.53 Crack LGO-Brent M2 15.57 -0.02 -0.13 15.59 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)