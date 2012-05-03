FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Distillates-Derivatives liquidity up on arbitrage
#Energy
May 3, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

Asia Distillates-Derivatives liquidity up on arbitrage

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - Liquidity on derivatives
trading picked up on Thursday as arbitrage economics to send jet
fuel and gasoil from Asia to Europe improved.	
    At least 1.1 million barrels of middle distillates,
including gasoil and jet fuel, changed hands on Thursday, the
highest volume seen traded for the products since Feb. 29 when
1.5 million barrels traded, Reuters data showed. 	
    Standard Chartered Bank snapped up 650,000 barrels of the
total trades, which were mainly gasoil.	
    Improved arbitrage economics to send gasoil and jet fuel
from Asia to Europe could have prompted the flurry of
derivatives trades in the over-the-counter market, traders said.	
    Traders usually use derivatives to hedge against their
physical cargo movement.	
    In the physical market, Vietnam's Saigon Petro bought 15,000
tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil for June 14-18 arrival at
premiums of about $1.50 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a
cost-and-freight (CFR) basis, slightly weaker than its May
purchase.	
    Of the total volumes, 5,000 tonnes are for Thalexim.	
    It last bought a similar volume of gasoil for delivery in
May at a premium of $1.70 a barrel. 	
    In the Middle East, Qatar International Petroleum Marketing
Co, or Tasweeq, has offered 240,000 tonnes of jet fuel for
loading from Ras Laffan for its July-December term contract.	
    This is in addition to a high sulphur gasoil and a jet fuel
cargo the company is offering in the spot market. 	
    All three tenders close on May 14 and are valid until May
17.  	
    	
    	
    	
    	
    * TENDERS: Tasweeq has offered 60,000 tonnes of jet fuel for
loading over June 5-6 and 40,000 tonnes of 0.2 percent sulphur
gasoil for loading over June 25-26. Both tenders close on May 14
and are valid until May 17.	
    	
    * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil deal	
    -  Hin Leong bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur
gasoil for loading over May 18-22 from Shell at a discount of 30
cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. 	
    	
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                               
 CASH ($/T)                    ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                      131.29    -1.53      -1.15      132.82  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                             -0.25     0.00       0.00       -0.25  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                     132.59    -0.96      -0.72      133.55  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                             1.05     0.00       0.00        1.05  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                     133.44    -1.58      -1.17      135.02  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                             1.90    -0.05      -2.56        1.95  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                    134.44    -1.58      -1.16      136.02  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                            2.90     0.00       0.00        2.90  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                          131.67    -1.47      -1.10      133.14  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                           -0.30     0.00       0.00       -0.30  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                               
 SWAPS  ($/T)                  ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  PM (1130 GMT)
                               (0830 GMT)                                       
 Brent M1                               118.15    -1.50      -1.25      119.65              
 Gasoil M1                              131.48    -1.54      -1.16      133.02             
 Gasoil M1/M2                            -0.21    -0.03      16.67       -0.18              
 Gasoil M2                              131.69    -1.51      -1.13      133.20             
 Regrade M1                               0.42     0.05      13.51        0.37               
 Regrade M2                               0.46     0.07      17.95        0.39               
 Jet M1                                 131.90    -1.49      -1.12      133.39              
 Jet M1/M2                               -0.25    -0.05      25.00       -0.20               
 Jet M2                                 132.15    -1.44      -1.08      133.59              
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1             17.01    -0.17      -0.99       17.18             
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2             17.50    -0.11      -0.62       17.61             
 Jet Cracks M1                           17.47    -0.10      -0.57       17.57              
 Jet Cracks M2                           18.07    -0.10      -0.55       18.17              
 East-West M1                           -20.72    -1.22       6.26      -19.50              
 East-West M2                           -15.28    -0.50       3.38      -14.78              
 LGO M1                                1000.25   -10.25      -1.01     1010.50           
 LGO M1/M2                                3.88     0.50      14.79        3.38              
 LGO M2                                 996.38   -10.75      -1.07     1007.13           
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                      15.59     0.06       0.39       15.53             
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                      15.57    -0.02      -0.13       15.59             
 	
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)

