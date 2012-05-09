Asia Distillates-Margins up on regional demand

SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil margins rose on Wednesday as spot demand emerged from Vietnam and Philippines on lower prices. The gasoil crack climbed 32 cents to $16.79 a barrel above Dubai crude on Wednesday, the highest in nearly a week, Reuters data showed. Vietnam's Petrolimex is seeking gasoil for delivery in May and June as prices slip to the lowest in more than four months, traders said on Wednesday. The company is seeking 18,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for delivery in May and June, as a fall in gasoil prices encourage demand from Asian countries. Benchmark gasoil prices GO-SIN have fallen 5.8 percent since the beginning of May tracking a fall in underlying crude oil prices. Petrolimex is seeking the spot purchase to cover the shortfall from its second-quarter term tender, one of the sources said. The company had only purchased 80 percent of the 179,000 tonnes of gasoil it was seeking for delivery over the second quarter of the year. In Singapore, there appeared to be some congestion at ExxonMobil's Singapore refinery which could have prompted the oil giant to seek prompt diesel in the spot market, traders said. But details on the refinery issues, if any, were unclear. "It's been a very small impact on the market," said a Singapore-based source. The jet fuel market in Asia has weakened with Taiwan's Formosa selling 300,000 barrels (37,500 tonnes) of jet fuel for loading over June 2-8 at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, lower than the premium of 5 cents a barrel it achieved for an April-loading cargo from Gracewood. As refineries return from maintenance in Japan and south Korea, the supply of jet fuel has increased, in turn pushing down spot differentials, traders said. The prompt loading date of the cargo could also be another reason for the sharp fall in differential, one of them said. Jet fuel stocks in Japan in the week to May 5 increased 7.57 percent from the week before, latest data from the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed. In the Middle East, the demand for 500 ppm sulphur gasoil appeared to be waning slightly as summer demand for the power generation fuel is yet to kick in, traders said. Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has failed to award a tender of up to 40,000 tonnes for loading over May 14-17 on low bids, they said. The highest bid could have been about $3.70 a barrel with Bapco hoping to sell the cargo at a premium of at least $4 a barrel over Middle East quotes, they added. Bapco will likely re-issue the tender, one of them said. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) has offered two cargoes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading in June, for the first time since it last sold a February-loading cargo. The additional supply could ease the medium sulphur gasoil market in the Middle East, traders said. * TENDERS: Petrolimex is seeking two cargoes of 9,000 tonnes each of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for delivery over May 26-30 and June 22-28 in a tender that closes on May 10. - Adnoc has offered two cargoes of 40,000 tonnes each for loading from Ruwais over June 6-8 and June 23-25 in a tender that closes on May 11 and valid until May 16. * CASH DEALS: No trades reported. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 125.13 0.13 0.10 125.00 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.25 0.00 0.00 -0.25 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 126.38 0.13 0.10 126.25 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.05 0.00 0.00 1.05 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 127.33 0.13 0.10 127.20 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.95 0.00 0.00 1.95 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 128.38 0.13 0.10 128.25 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.00 0.00 0.00 3.00 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 125.78 0.15 0.12 125.63 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.30 0.00 0.00 -0.30 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 112.40 -0.19 -0.17 112.59 Gasoil M1 125.32 0.13 0.10 125.19 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.14 0.00 0.00 -0.14 Gasoil M2 125.46 0.13 0.10 125.33 Regrade M1 0.71 0.01 1.43 0.70 Regrade M2 0.67 0.02 3.08 0.65 Jet M1 126.03 0.14 0.11 125.89 Jet M1/M2 -0.10 -0.01 11.11 -0.09 Jet M2 126.13 0.15 0.12 125.98 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.79 0.32 1.94 16.47 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 17.14 0.31 1.84 16.83 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 17.46 0.34 1.99 17.12 Jet Cracks M2 17.95 0.32 1.82 17.63 East-West M1 -22.62 -0.54 2.45 -22.08 East-West M2 -15.20 0.84 -5.24 -16.04 LGO M1 956.25 1.50 0.16 954.75 LGO M1/M2 6.38 1.38 27.60 5.00 LGO M2 949.88 0.13 0.01 949.75 Crack LGO-Brent M1 15.10 0.21 1.41 14.89 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.94 0.17 1.15 14.77 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)