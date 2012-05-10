Asia Distillates-Cash premiums increase on demand

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Asian cash premiums inched up slightly on Thursday on the back of stable demand in the region, though traders were keeping a close watch on crude oil prices. Cash differential for the 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil gained two cents to minus 23 cents a barrel while the premium for the 500 ppm sulphur gasoil increased by five cents to $2 a barrel. Recent spot requirements by Vietnam and the Philippines were keeping margins from falling rapidly even though supplies increased as refineries return from maintenance. Singapore onshore gasoil and jet fuel stocks increased by 12 percent to 10.01 million barrels, latest data from the International Enterprise showed on Thursday. Russian gasoil totalling 13,000 tonnes was seen headed into Singapore last week, likely part of a term deal Gunvor has with Rosneft, while imports by the city state from Thailand nearly tripled to about 66,000 tonnes, the data showed. But with Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum planning a shutdown at its 120,000 barrels-per-day refinery from May 25 to June 23, Thai exports of diesel will likely decrease. Meanwhile, arbitrage economics to send gasoil from Asia to both Europe and Chile currently look closed, traders said. Low demand for diesel from Europe has failed to pull cargoes from Asia despite better arbitrage economics on paper in the past week, they added. European refiners have cut product stocks in April to near four-year lows in the face of weak demand and high feedstock costs which have continued to pressure margins, forcing some to idle units, particularly in the Mediterranean. Inter-regional flights have been particularly affected, quashing demand for jet fuel, while reduced demand for consumer goods has hit diesel demand for road haulage. * TENDERS: No new tenders issued. * CASH DEALS: No jet deal, two gasoil deals - Glencore sold 230,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over May 25-29 to JP Morgan at a discount of 25 cents a barrel to the average of May 25-31 Singapore quotes. - BP bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over May 25-29 from SK Energy at a discount of 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 125.46 0.33 0.26 125.13 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.23 0.02 -8.00 -0.25 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 126.79 0.41 0.32 126.38 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.10 0.05 4.76 1.05 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 127.69 0.36 0.28 127.33 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.00 0.05 2.56 1.95 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 128.69 0.31 0.24 128.38 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 3.00 0.00 0.00 3.00 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 126.16 0.38 0.30 125.78 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.25 0.05 -16.67 -0.30 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Brent M1 112.91 0.51 0.45 112.40 Gasoil M1 125.65 0.33 0.26 125.32 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.09 0.05 -35.71 -0.14 Gasoil M2 125.74 0.28 0.22 125.46 Regrade M1 0.72 0.01 1.41 0.71 Regrade M2 0.71 0.04 5.97 0.67 Jet M1 126.37 0.34 0.27 126.03 Jet M1/M2 -0.08 0.02 -20.00 -0.10 Jet M2 126.45 0.32 0.25 126.13 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 16.67 -0.12 -0.71 16.79 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 17.10 -0.04 -0.23 17.14 Jet Cracks M1 17.38 -0.08 -0.46 17.46 Jet Cracks M2 17.90 -0.05 -0.28 17.95 East-West M1 -25.41 -2.79 12.33 -22.62 East-West M2 -16.36 -1.16 7.63 -15.20 LGO M1 961.50 5.25 0.55 956.25 LGO M1/M2 8.38 2.00 31.35 6.38 LGO M2 953.13 3.25 0.34 949.88 Crack LGO-Brent M1 15.03 -0.07 -0.46 15.10 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.92 -0.02 -0.13 14.94 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Manash Goswami)