Asia Distillates-Gasoil dives to nearly 5-mth low

SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil prices sank to a nearly five-month low on a fall in underlying crude prices, which could help stoke demand in the region, industry sources said on Thursday. The Singapore benchmark physical gasoil price fell 81 cents to $122.11 a barrel, lowest since Dec. 20 when it was at $119.95 a barrel, Reuters data showed. "With the absolute prices going down, people would be able to purchase more cargoes," said a trader. Demand from Sri Lanka could likely go up in the coming weeks on the back of the a refinery shutdown lasting two months from July, which could in turn push up premiums for the 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil. More demand is also expected out of Vietnam with importers likely to purchase more spot diesel over the following weeks after the refinery shut down for a month since May 16. The importers are already seeking nearly 130,000 tonnes of diesel and gasoline for delivery in May and June. "Oil importers are enjoying huge profit far about 1,000 dongs/litre (5 cents/litre) so everyone is rushing to maximise imports and sell them in the domestic market," said a source based in Vietnam. The source added that the 500,000 tonnes that an official had given earlier as estimated requirement by Vietnam during the shutdown, could be an over-estimate unless the government freezes import taxes and retail prices for a month despite the continuous fall in crude prices. Pakistan State Oil has cut its total oil product requirements for May to July by 20 percent, after dropping plans to buy a jet fuel cargo and three low sulphur fuel oil cargoes, industry sources said. The company was seeking initially seeking 50,000 tonnes of jet fuel for delivery over May to July through a tender. It ended up buying only half of the jet fuel requirements from Total for delivery in June, skipping its purchase for May, one of the sources familiar with the matter said. "The cargo was sought in anticipation of the supply lines into Afghanistan being re-opened, but since it still hasn't, the company does not need the cargo," the source said. Pakistan closed down the supply lines for the Afghan war effort following the NATO air strike in November that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers. Pakistan and the United States appeared on the verge of clinching an agreement to reopen ground supply lines into Afghanistan, a U.S. official said, as Islamabad confirmed its president will attend a summit of NATO leaders this weekend in Chicago. In the Middle East, Tasweeq's spot sell tenders for jet fuel and gasoil for loading in June had best bids of $1.60-$1.70 a barrel and about $2 a barrel above Middle East quotes respectively, a trader said. But this could not be confirmed. * TENDERS: State-owned Egyptian General Petroleum Corp is seeking 12 cargoes of 34,000 to 36,000 tonnes each of 0.2 percent sulphur gasoil for delivery in Suez over July to September. The tender closes on May 28. * CASH DEALS: No trades reported. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 122.11 -0.81 -0.66 122.92 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.05 0.00 0.00 -0.05 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 123.41 -0.76 -0.61 124.17 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.25 0.05 4.17 1.20 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 124.41 -0.81 -0.65 125.22 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.25 0.00 0.00 2.25 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 125.26 -0.76 -0.60 126.02 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 3.10 0.05 1.64 3.05 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 122.68 -0.59 -0.48 123.27 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.15 0.05 -25.00 -0.20 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Brent M1 109.49 -0.76 -0.69 110.25 Gasoil M1 122.16 -0.80 -0.65 122.96 Gasoil M1/M2 0.01 -0.05 -83.33 0.06 Gasoil M2 122.15 -0.75 -0.61 122.90 Regrade M1 0.68 0.13 23.64 0.55 Regrade M2 0.73 -0.04 -5.19 0.77 Jet M1 122.84 -0.67 -0.54 123.51 Jet M1/M2 -0.04 0.12 -75.00 -0.16 Jet M2 122.88 -0.79 -0.64 123.67 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.76 -0.17 -1.07 15.93 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.31 -0.12 -0.73 16.43 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 16.44 -0.04 -0.24 16.48 Jet Cracks M2 17.04 -0.16 -0.93 17.20 East-West M1 -13.41 -1.46 12.22 -11.95 East-West M2 -10.86 -0.84 8.38 -10.02 LGO M1 923.50 -4.50 -0.48 928.00 LGO M1/M2 2.63 0.25 10.50 2.38 LGO M2 920.88 -4.75 -0.51 925.63 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.12 0.13 0.93 13.99 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.48 0.03 0.21 14.45 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)