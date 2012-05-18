Asia Distillates-Diesel spikes on Indian demand

SINGAPORE, May 18 (Reuters) - Asian low sulphur diesel premiums spiked to a one month high on the back of firm demand from India, industry sources said on Friday. The cash premium for the 10 ppm sulphur gasoil increased by 20 cents to $3.30 a barrel over Singapore quotes, as oil major BP bought two cargoes totalling 300,000 barrels during the Singapore trading period. Oman Trading International (OTI) has sold what could be its first diesel cargo into India, as the company looks to expand its trading activities into Asia, industry sources said. OTI was awarded a tender by India's Bharat Petroleum Corp for a combination cargo of 15,000 tonnes of 340 parts-per-million (ppm) sulphur diesel and 15,000 tonnes of 45 ppm sulphur diesel. BPCL paid a premium of $6.50 a barrel over Middle East quotes for the cargo, which is to be delivered into Kandla over May 28-30, traders said. "Oman Trading last sold a kerosene cargo to BPCL in March or April 2011, but has not sold any diesel cargoes to the company," said one of the sources familiar with the matter. Better freight economics from the Middle East to the west coast of India could also have provided an incentive for the company to participate in the tender, another source said. "At the levels that got done for the tender, it looks good for both the buyer and also for the seller as the freight is cheaper from the Middle East compared with from Singapore," he added. Demand for diesel in the west coast of India has been outpacing supply but is expected to stabilise soon, an India-based source said. This could likely be due to supply imbalances within the refineries' stockpile and a higher than projected demand for diesel, a second source said. Diesel demand from Vietnam has also been firm on the back of a refinery shutdown, with Saigon Petro buying 10,000 tonnes (or 74,500 barrels) of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil at a premium of between $1.85 and $1.95 a barrel to Singapore quotes. The cargo was bought on a delivered basis for June 6-10 arrival. This is about 35-45 cents higher than a mid-June delivery cargo that it bought earlier, possibly due to the prompt loading dates, traders said. * TENDERS: No new tenders issued. * CASH DEALS: No jet fuel deals, three gasoil deals. - BP bought two cargoes of 150,000 barrels each of 10 ppm sulphur diesel for loading over June 4-8 from PetroChina at a premium of $3.30 a barrel over Singapore quotes. - Hin Leong sold 250,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over June 12-15 to PetroChina at a premium of $2.20 a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 120.21 -1.90 -1.56 122.11 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.00 0.05 -100.00 -0.05 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 121.52 -1.89 -1.53 123.41 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.30 0.05 4.00 1.25 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 122.47 -1.94 -1.56 124.41 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.25 0.00 0.00 2.25 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 123.52 -1.74 -1.39 125.26 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 3.30 0.20 6.45 3.10 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 120.68 -2.00 -1.63 122.68 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.20 -0.05 33.33 -0.15 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 107.15 -2.34 -2.14 109.49 Gasoil M1 120.20 -1.96 -1.60 122.16 Gasoil M1/M2 0.10 0.09 900.00 0.01 Gasoil M2 120.10 -2.05 -1.68 122.15 Regrade M1 0.70 0.02 2.94 0.68 Regrade M2 0.90 0.17 23.29 0.73 Jet M1 120.90 -1.94 -1.58 122.84 Jet M1/M2 -0.10 -0.06 150.00 -0.04 Jet M2 121.00 -1.88 -1.53 122.88 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.17 0.41 2.60 15.76 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.62 0.31 1.90 16.31 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 16.87 0.43 2.62 16.44 Jet Cracks M2 17.52 0.48 2.82 17.04 East-West M1 -11.26 2.15 -16.03 -13.41 East-West M2 -9.51 1.35 -12.43 -10.86 LGO M1 906.75 -16.75 -1.81 923.50 LGO M1/M2 2.50 -0.13 -4.94 2.63 LGO M2 904.25 -16.63 -1.81 920.88 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.23 0.11 0.78 14.12 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.70 0.22 1.52 14.48 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)