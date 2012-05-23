Asia Distillates-Gasoil flips into contango after a week

SINGAPORE, May 23 (Reuters) - The June/July Asian gasoil market flipped into a contango for the first time in more than a week as supply is seen ample amid thin demand in the region, traders said. Contango is when prompt prices are weaker than forward prices, and when the spread is big enough, it can encourage storage activity. The June/July spread fell 7 cents to minus 3 cents a barrel, its lowest since May 15 when the May/June spread was at the same level, Reuters data showed. While demand was seen firm from Vietnam, it is not enough to support prices as supply was seen ample in the region, traders said. Vietnam's Petrolimex emerged in the spot market again to seek 61,000 tonnes of gasoil for June after already purchasing 83,000 tonnes earlier. Trading activity also picked up in the over-the-counter derivatives market for middle distillates with about 1.2 million barrels exchanging hands in price agency Platts' trading platform. This is the highest volume seen since February 29, when a similar volume traded. In the Middle East, Bahrain Petroleum Co has cancelled a jet fuel cargo for loading in late June due to "operational issues", a trader said. It is unclear what the issues were and Bapco could not be reached for comment. Rising domestic demand and refinery problems have prompted Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) to delay the loading of some gasoil cargoes, four industry sources said. The delays triggered KPC to reschedule some cargoes with one of its biggest customers Pakistan State Oil (PSO), which is contracted to buy around 3 million tonnes of gasoil from KPC in 2012. Separately, KPC and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) have finalised the term price for their July-December gasoil contracts at a premium of $2.80 a barrel above Middle East quotes, nearly 10 percent more than their January-June term contract. * TENDERS: Petrolimex is seeking 26,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for June 4-10 and 35,000 tonnes of a similar grade for June 18-24. The first cargo is on a free-on-board (FOB) Singapore, Thailand, South China or Taiwan basis, while the second cargo is on a FOB Singapore, Thailand, South China, Taiwan or South Korea basis. The tender closes on May 24 and valid until May 29. * CASH DEALS: No jet trades, four gasoil deals. - Trafigura bought 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over June 13-17 from Shell at parity to Singapore quotes. - BP bought two cargoes of 150,000 barrels each of 10 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over June 9-13, both from PetroChina at premiums of $3.10 and $3.20 a barrel over Singapore quotes. - Shell bought 250,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over June 11-15 from PetroChina at a premium of $2.30 a barrel to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 119.26 -1.52 -1.26 120.78 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.00 0.00 #DIV/0! 0.00 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 120.51 -1.57 -1.29 122.08 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.25 -0.05 -3.85 1.30 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 121.51 -1.57 -1.28 123.08 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.25 -0.05 -2.17 2.30 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 122.46 -1.67 -1.35 124.13 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 3.20 -0.15 -4.48 3.35 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 120.01 -1.36 -1.12 121.37 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.20 0.00 0.00 -0.20 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 107.01 -1.41 -1.30 108.42 Gasoil M1 119.26 -1.52 -1.26 120.78 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.03 -0.07 -175.00 0.04 Gasoil M2 119.29 -1.45 -1.20 120.74 Regrade M1 0.95 0.16 20.25 0.79 Regrade M2 1.03 0.12 13.19 0.91 Jet M1 120.21 -1.36 -1.12 121.57 Jet M1/M2 -0.11 -0.03 37.50 -0.08 Jet M2 120.32 -1.33 -1.09 121.65 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.61 -0.08 -0.51 15.69 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 16.08 -0.06 -0.37 16.14 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 16.56 0.08 0.49 16.48 Jet Cracks M2 17.11 0.06 0.35 17.05 East-West M1 -17.01 -2.07 13.86 -14.94 East-West M2 -12.41 -0.80 6.89 -11.61 LGO M1 905.50 -9.25 -1.01 914.75 LGO M1/M2 4.38 0.75 20.66 3.63 LGO M2 901.13 -10.00 -1.10 911.13 Crack LGO-Brent M1 13.95 0.07 0.50 13.88 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.36 -0.04 -0.28 14.40 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Jason Neely)