Asia Distillates-Margins up on spot demand
#Energy
May 24, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Distillates-Margins up on spot demand

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 24 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil margins increased as spot demand
continued from Vietnam and Pakistan, which provided support to an otherwise
well-supplied market.	
    Vietnam's importers have sought over 200,000 tonnes of gasoil and gasoline
for delivery in May and June as the country's sole refinery remains shut.
Pakistan emerged in the spot market seeking over 100,000 tonnes of gasoil, which
is also providing support, traders said.	
    Trafigura picked up another 150,000 barrels of high sulphur gasoil in the
Singapore trading window on Thursday, which also helped to keep prices steady.
The trader's latest purchase brings their total tally of May purchase of gasoil
to over 2 million barrels.  	
    But the destination of the cargoes is not certain.	
    "Right now, the only supporting factors are Vietnam, Pakistan and Trafigura
buying in the market, otherwise everything else is bearish," said a
Singapore-based trader.	
    Also showing support, Singapore onshore diesel and jet fuel stocks fell by
about 8.5 percent to reach a three-week low of 9.832 million barrels. Healthy
demand for diesel from Indonesia, Australia, and Malaysia were among the factors
behind the drawdown of stocks.   	
    In the Middle East, Kuwait Petroleum Corp. has sold a jet fuel cargo for
loading in mid-June at a premium of about $2.55 to $2.60 a barrel above Middle
East quotes, industry sources said on Thursday.	
    This is nearly a third higher than a late-May loading cargo sold by KPC
earlier. 	
    Firm demand from within the Middle East and workable arbitrage economics to
send the cargoes from Middle East to the west were supporting prices, traders
said.
 	
    	
    * TENDERS: No new tenders issued.	
    	
    * CASH DEALS: No jet trades, one gasoil deal.	
    -  Shell sold 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over
June 8-12 at parity to the average of June 6-12 Singapore quotes.    	
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                  
 CASH ($/T)          ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev     RIC
                                                          Close    
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%            118.07    -1.19      -1.00   119.26  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                    0.02     0.02   #DIV/0!      0.00  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%           119.30    -1.21      -1.00   120.51  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                   1.25     0.00       0.00     1.25  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%           120.30    -1.21      -1.00   121.51  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                   2.25     0.00       0.00     2.25  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil                 121.25    -1.21      -0.99   122.46  GO10-SIN
 0.001%                                                            
 GO 0.001 Diff                  3.20     0.00       0.00     3.20  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                118.90    -1.11      -0.92   120.01  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                 -0.20     0.00       0.00    -0.20  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                  
 SWAPS  ($/T)        ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev     PM (1130 GMT)
                     (0830 GMT)                           Close    
 Brent M1                     105.26    -1.75      -1.64   107.01              
 Gasoil M1                    118.05    -1.21      -1.01   119.26             
 Gasoil M1/M2                  -0.03     0.00       0.00    -0.03              
 Gasoil M2                    118.08    -1.21      -1.01   119.29             
 Regrade M1                     1.05     0.10      10.53     0.95               
 Regrade M2                     1.13     0.10       9.71     1.03               
 Jet M1                       119.10    -1.11      -0.92   120.21              
 Jet M1/M2                     -0.11     0.00       0.00    -0.11               
 Jet M2                       119.21    -1.11      -0.92   120.32              
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai             15.97     0.36       2.31    15.61             
 Cracks M1                                                         
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai             16.45     0.37       2.30    16.08             
 Cracks M2                                                         
 Jet Cracks M1                 17.02     0.46       2.78    16.56              
 Jet Cracks M2                 17.58     0.47       2.75    17.11              
 East-West M1                 -17.03    -0.02       0.12   -17.01              
 East-West M2                 -12.55    -0.14       1.13   -12.41              
 LGO M1                       896.50    -9.00      -0.99   905.50           
 LGO M1/M2                      4.25    -0.13      -2.97     4.38              
 LGO M2                       892.25    -8.88      -0.99   901.13           
 Crack LGO-Brent M1            14.51     0.56       4.01    13.95             
 Crack LGO-Brent M2            14.78     0.42       2.92    14.36             
 	
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
