Asia Distillates-Gasoil margins lowest in 2 months

SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil margins slipped to their lowest in two months as demand in Asia remained muted despite persistent spot requirements from Vietnam, industry sources said on Monday. The June gasoil crack slipped 39 cents to $15.04 a barrel above Dubai crude, lowest since March 27 when it was at $14.96, Reuters data showed. Demand for gasoil in June has been low from Indonesia and China, with only Vietnam supporting cash premiums from falling drastically, traders said. Chinese imports of gasoil have fallen on the back of a cut in domestic diesel prices earlier this month, a source with a refiner said. Indonesia's gasoil imports for June are expected to dip up to 25 percent from May on reduced demand from mining companies and the return of the country's 125,000 barrels-per-day plant in Balongan. India's demand for diesel is also expected to reduce ahead of the country's monsoon season which is expected to hit the southern coast on June 1, and expected to take up to four months. Its fire-damaged 60,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Numaligarh refinery is in the process of being restarted and is expected to be fully operational in 2-3 days, a company official said on Monday. This is also expected to ease demand from the northern parts of India, to which Numaligarh refinery supplies to. But, prompt demand from Vietnam and continued import requirements from Sri Lanka stemmed the slide in gasoil margins. Vietnam's 130,500 bpd Dung Quat oil refinery will restart between June 25-30 after a five-to-six-week shutdown, a senior executive said on Monday. This is longer than the initial estimate of 3-4 weeks of shutdown, which could encourage more imports, in turn supporting prices. Vietnam's importers have either bought or are seeking a total of up to 231,000 tonnes of diesel since the refinery shut in mid-May. Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking 620,000 barrels of gasoil, jet fuel and gasoline for delivery in June ahead of a planned refinery shutdown in July, traders said on Monday. Ceypetco's spot requirements for gasoil are expected to rise as its 50,000 barrels-per-day refinery completely shuts for a planned maintenance for two months from July. * TENDERS: Sri Lanka's Ceypetco seeks a combination cargo of 190,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and 120,000 barrels of jet fuel for delivery into Colombo over June 21-22. - The company is also seeking a combination cargo of 190,000 barrels of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and 90-octane gasoline for delivery into Colombo over June 26-27. Both tenders close on May 30 and are valid until June 1. - The Philippines' Petron is seeking two cargoes of 80,000 barrels each for delivery over June 21-25 and June 30-July 4. The tender closes on May 30, with same-day validity. - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has offered 40,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over July 1-3. The tender closes on May 31 and is valid until June 1. * CASH DEALS: No jet trades, one gasoil deal. - Hin Leong bought 250,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over June 16-20 from BP at a premium of 10 cents a barrel to the average of June 15-21 Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 119.54 0.43 0.36 119.11 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.04 -0.06 -300.00 0.02 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 120.88 0.48 0.40 120.40 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.30 0.00 0.00 1.30 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 121.83 0.48 0.40 121.35 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.25 0.00 0.00 2.25 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 122.73 0.48 0.39 122.25 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 3.15 0.00 0.00 3.15 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 120.76 0.68 0.57 120.08 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.20 0.00 0.00 -0.20 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 107.56 0.49 0.46 107.07 Gasoil M1 119.55 0.45 0.38 119.10 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.17 -0.14 466.67 -0.03 Gasoil M2 119.72 0.59 0.50 119.13 Regrade M1 1.40 0.22 18.64 1.18 Regrade M2 1.33 0.10 8.13 1.23 Jet M1 120.95 0.67 0.56 120.28 Jet M1/M2 -0.10 -0.02 25.00 -0.08 Jet M2 121.05 0.69 0.57 120.36 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.04 -0.39 -2.53 15.43 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.76 -0.10 -0.63 15.86 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 16.44 -0.17 -1.02 16.61 Jet Cracks M2 17.09 0.00 0.00 17.09 East-West M1 -20.35 -0.89 4.57 -19.46 East-West M2 -14.96 -0.35 2.40 -14.61 LGO M1 911.00 4.25 0.47 906.75 LGO M1/M2 4.13 -0.50 -10.80 4.63 LGO M2 906.88 4.75 0.53 902.13 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.17 0.15 1.07 14.02 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.40 0.05 0.35 14.35 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)