Asia Distillates-Gasoil margins at 17-month low

SINGAPORE, May 30 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil margins dived to a nearly 1 1/2 year low on Wednesday as supply increased from North Asia and demand remained lacklustre in the region. The gasoil June crack fell 43 cents to $14.18 a barrel above Dubai crude, the lowest since Dec. 29, 2010 when it was at $14.16, Reuters data showed. Gasoil demand from Indonesia, Asia's top buyer, is expected to drop by up to 25 percent in June from May on the return of the Balongan oil refinery and lower domestic demand. Diesel inventories in Japan increased by 2.56 percent on the week to 2.15 million kilolitres (13.5 million barrels) in the week ended May 26, while exports increased by nearly 5 percent, data from the Petroleum Association of Japan showed. But the average refinery run rate has decreased to 64 percent from 68.4 percent, which could curb increased output of middle distillates and help to support prices again, traders said. South Asian demand for gasoil, however, remained robust with Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) and Pakistan State Oil set to pay higher premiums in recent tenders. BPC has finalised its gasoil contract for the second half of the year at a premium of $3.80 per barrel over Middle East quotes, up nearly 10 percent from the $3.50 per barrel premium for its January-June contract, and up 15 percent from the same period last year. The term contract for jet fuel has been fixed at a premium of $4.80 per barrel over Middle East quotes, up from the current $4.50 per barrel, and from $4.30 per barrel over the same period last year. PSO is set to buy two 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil cargoes of 55,000 tonnes each from Vitol and Glencore at premiums of $5.69 and $4.88 a barrel over Middle East quotes respectively, its first spot purchase in more than a year. The tender closed on May 29 and is valid until June 2. Peak summer demand in the Middle East for the power generation fuel is keeping Middle East-linked quotes supported, traders said. In the jet fuel market, ExxonMobil has offered 35,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading from its joint venture Samref refinery in Yanbu over June 29 to July 1 in a tender that closes on May 31, with same-day validity. If the tender is awarded, the cargo is likely to remain within the Middle East to capitalise on air travel growth in the region, or be sent to the Mediterranean ahead of summer demand, traders said. "It's much cheaper to send the cargoes from Yanbu to the west than from the Gulf to the west, so the buyer will have a big freight advantage," a Gulf-based trader said, adding that the tender will likely attract high premiums. * TENDERS: Turkey's Tupras is seeking 30,000 tonnes of jet fuel for June 1-15 in a tender that closes on May 30, with same-day validity. - ExxonMobil has offered 35,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading over June 29-July 1 from Yanbu. The tender closes on May 31, with same-day validity. * CASH DEALS: No jet deals, one gasoil trade. - BP bought 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over June 23-27 from SK Energy at parity to Singapore quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 117.22 -2.27 -1.90 119.49 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff 0.00 0.04 -100.00 -0.04 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 118.47 -2.36 -1.95 120.83 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.25 -0.05 -3.85 1.30 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 119.42 -2.36 -1.94 121.78 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 2.20 -0.05 -2.22 2.25 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 120.37 -2.31 -1.88 122.68 GO10-SIN 0.001% GO 0.001 Diff 3.15 0.00 0.00 3.15 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 118.24 -2.44 -2.02 120.68 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.25 0.00 0.00 -0.25 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 105.60 -2.11 -1.96 107.71 Gasoil M1 117.19 -2.31 -1.93 119.50 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.15 0.02 -11.76 -0.17 Gasoil M2 117.34 -2.33 -1.95 119.67 Regrade M1 1.26 -0.14 -10.00 1.40 Regrade M2 1.29 -0.09 -6.52 1.38 Jet M1 118.45 -2.45 -2.03 120.90 Jet M1/M2 -0.18 -0.03 20.00 -0.15 Jet M2 118.63 -2.42 -2.00 121.05 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 14.18 -0.43 -2.94 14.61 Cracks M1 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai 15.01 -0.37 -2.41 15.38 Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 15.44 -0.57 -3.56 16.01 Jet Cracks M2 16.30 -0.46 -2.74 16.76 East-West M1 -22.43 -1.20 5.65 -21.23 East-West M2 -17.19 -1.23 7.71 -15.96 LGO M1 895.50 -16.00 -1.76 911.50 LGO M1/M2 4.13 0.13 3.25 4.00 LGO M2 891.38 -16.12 -1.78 907.50 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.05 -0.05 -0.35 14.10 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.26 1.90 15.37 12.36 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by James Jukwey)