Asia Distillates-Margins improve on Indian demand
#Energy
May 31, 2012 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

Asia Distillates-Margins improve on Indian demand

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil margins improved
slightly on Thursday, paring losses from previous sessions, as
India emerged in the spot market seeking diesel cargoes,
industry sources said on Thursday.	
    The June gasoil crack inched up nine cents to $14.27 a
barrel above Dubai crude, though well below its high of 2012
high of $18.76 on Feb. 8, Reuters data showed.	
    Indian Oil Corp., India's biggest refiner, is
seeking 60,000 tonnes of diesel in the spot market as it plans
to shut a crude unit and a fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU)
at its 150,000 barrels-per-day unit at Haldia plant in June for
maintenance.	
    IOC will also shut a vacuum distillation unit (VDU) at its
274,000 bpd Gujarat refinery during June-July for maintenance.  	
    IOC is expected to seek diesel during the shutdown period to
fill domestic shorts, though volumes could be limited as India
enters monsoon season from June when demand for diesel reduces.	
    Middle distillates stocks in Singapore fell to a five-month
low in the week ended May 30, data from the International
Enterprise showed, which is also supporting prices.	
    Healthy demand for diesel from Australia, Sri Lanka,
Malaysia and Vietnam were among the factors behind the drawdown
of stocks, the data showed.   	
    Arbitrage volumes from the Middle East and South Korea to
Europe for May to June loading has been healthy, which has
supported premiums for jet fuel in North Asia, traders said.	
    But if Europe is unable to absorb all the incoming cargoes,
the market could weaken just as rapidly, one of the traders
said.	
    The east-west spread increased by $2.40 to minus $20.03 a
tonne, Reuters data showed. This could indicate a weakening in
Europe prices, traders said.     	
   
 	
    	
    * TENDERS: Indian Oil Corp is seeking 60,000 tonnes of 320
ppm sulphur gasoil for delivery into Chennai, Vizag or Paradip
over June 19-21. The tender closes on June 6 and is valid until
June 7.	
    	
    * CASH DEALS: No trades reported.    	
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                      
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev     RIC
                                                             Close    
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               115.77    -1.45      -1.24   117.22  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                       0.05     0.05     NA         0.00  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              116.97    -1.50      -1.27   118.47  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                      1.25     0.00       0.00     1.25  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              117.92    -1.50      -1.26   119.42  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                      2.20     0.00       0.00     2.20  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             118.87    -1.50      -1.25   120.37  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                     3.15     0.00       0.00     3.15  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   116.47    -1.77      -1.50   118.24  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.25     0.00       0.00    -0.25  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                      
 SWAPS  ($/T)           ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev     PM (1130 GMT)
                        (0830 GMT)                           Close    
 Brent M1                        103.71    -1.89      -1.79   105.60              
 Gasoil M1                       115.70    -1.49      -1.27   117.19             
 Gasoil M1/M2                     -0.09     0.06     -40.00    -0.15              
 Gasoil M2                       115.79    -1.55      -1.32   117.34             
 Regrade M1                        0.98    -0.28     -22.22     1.26               
 Regrade M2                        1.07    -0.22     -17.05     1.29               
 Jet M1                          116.68    -1.77      -1.49   118.45              
 Jet M1/M2                        -0.18     0.00       0.00    -0.18               
 Jet M2                          116.86    -1.77      -1.49   118.63              
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai                14.27     0.09       0.63    14.18             
 Cracks M1                                                            
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai                15.23     0.22       1.47    15.01             
 Cracks M2                                                            
 Jet Cracks M1                    15.25    -0.19      -1.23    15.44              
 Jet Cracks M2                    16.30     0.00       0.00    16.30              
 East-West M1                    -20.03     2.40     -10.70   -22.43              
 East-West M2                    -15.49     1.70      -9.89   -17.19              
 LGO M1                          882.00   -13.50      -1.51   895.50           
 LGO M1/M2                         3.88    -0.25      -6.05     4.13              
 LGO M2                          878.13   -13.25      -1.49   891.38           
 Crack LGO-Brent M1               14.16     0.11       0.78    14.05             
 Crack LGO-Brent M2               14.44     0.18       1.26    14.26             
 	
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
