FX COLUMN-Gas, rents, clouds may push dollar higher vs yen

- Neal Kimberley is an FX market analyst for Reuters. The opinions expressed are his own -

By Neal Kimberley

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - The dollar’s month-long slide against the yen may grind to a halt below 80.50 as a combination of Japanese energy demand rising U.S. rents and technical factors begin to underpin the greenback.

Of course, many will link the recent slide in dollar/yen to the decline in two-year U.S. bond yields, to 0.275 percent on Monday, that gathered pace after April 6’s disappointing U.S. non-farm payroll data.

But while the slide in the returns on offer in two-year U.S. paper may have deterred yield-hungry Japanese investors, those yields may now steady or even push back higher.

A factor to watch may be a sharp rise in U.S. apartment rents - due in part to a scarcity of new mortgages - that could bolster inflationary impulses and therefore bond yields.

As the U.S. Federal Reserve notes that “the single largest item in most household budgets is payment for shelter”, it gives Owners’ Equivalent Rent (OER) a high weighting in consumer price index (CPI) calculations.

It is therefore notable that on April 3, U.S. real estate research firm Reis Inc said the U.S. apartment vacancy rate in the first quarter fell to its lowest level in more than a decade, and rents posted their biggest jump in four years.

On Wednesday, the Fed’s Beige Book said “apartment rental markets in both New York City and northern New Jersey continue to firm, with inventories tight and rents rising steadily.”

Higher rents should mean a higher OER, possible upward pressure on U.S. CPI, helping to steady or even lift U.S yields, thereby making the paper more attractive to Japanese investors and so helping to underpin dollar/yen.

ENERGY LEVELS

There may also be renewed Japanese energy company demand for dollars as Japan prepares to cope with a sticky summer without nuclear power.

Even before Trade Minister Yukio Edano said on Sunday that Japan’s nuclear plant utilisation was likely to drop to zero temporarily from May 6, Japan’s consumption of fuel oil and direct-burn crude had already more than doubled.

Consumption totalled 23.4 million kilolitres (147.1 million barrels) in 2011/12 compared to 11.1 million kl a year previous.

At the same time, Japan’s 10 utilities consumed just under a third more natural gas in March than a year earlier to generate electricity.

All of these imported hydrocarbons have to be paid for in dollars and help support the dollar/yen exchange rate.

Such is the demand that Asian liquefied natural gas spot prices for May are around $16 per million British thermal units (mmBTU) LNG-AS on Monday.

The contrast with U.S. gas prices is dramatic.

U.S. gas futures prices continue to hover near a 10-year low at just under $2 per mmBtu, with warm weather and high inventories pressuring prices.

Japanese manufacturers are therefore paying some eight times the price of their U.S. competitors for gas.

That clearly gives U.S. manufacturers a big competitive advantage and may lead investors to see renewed value in the dollar against the yen.

Helping to illustrate the point, Thursday’s U.S. trade data showed total U.S. exports to the rest of the world hit a record $181.2 billion in February.

Charts also indicate the dollar may be poised to strengthen against the yen. Dollar/yen is hovering on the base of its widely monitored daily ichimoku cloud (currently 80.49 based on ThomsonReuters chart data) and its weekly ichimoku cloud roof (at present, 80.55)

A technical bounce to at least the 100-week moving average of 81.44 or even the 21-day moving average at 82.20 might be possible. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)