CEE MARKETS 4-Poland's Kredyt shares soar, currencies gain

(Updates prices, Hungary c.bank, adds Romania bond) * Hungary's c.bank keeps rates flat, forint stays up on day * Hungarian yields dropped after rate cut discussion * Zloty hits almost six-month high before ECB cash * Shares in Poland's Kredyt Bank soar on takeover news * Romania reopens 10-year USD bond, wants lower yield By Marcin Goettig and Jason Hovet WARSAW/PRAGUE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Poland's Kredyt Bank soared as much as 18 percent on Tuesday on news of a takeover by top euro zone lender Banco Santander while Hungary's forint held onto gains after the central bank left its key interest rates on hold. The Polish zloty jumped to an almost six-month high and other emerging European currencies were up ahead of the European Central Bank's second liquidity injection on Wednesday which is expected to improve appetite for riskier assets. "It looks like the market is already investing funds it is going to get tomorrow," said BRE Bank dealer Jakub Wiraszka. "It is clear that at least some chunk of funds will be allocated in riskier assets that also have growth potential. That includes the zloty." Markets expect European banks to borrow about 500 billion euros of cheap funds on offer from the European Central Bank on Wednesday, although forecasts vary widely. The first liquidity injection in December fuelled a rally in emerging European assets that has helped the forint and zloty gain back about three-quarters of their more than 10 percent falls in the 2011 in the wake of the euro zone crisis. Spain's Santander said it will combine its Polish unit, Bank Zachodni WBK, with Belgian KBC's Kredyt Bank to create a business worth about 5 billion euros ($6.7 billion) and tap growth in Europe's most resilient economy. "Poland's banking sector still looks very attractive on the backdrop of Europe," said Kamil Stolarski, Espirito Santo analyst. Shares of another Polish bank, Bank Millennium, also jumped, fuelled by hopes that the bank's Portuguese parent could also return to the idea of selling it. Banks in the European Union's largest eastern economy survived the financial crisis largely unscathed. But the ongoing euro zone debt crisis has pushed some foreign parents to put up assets for sale to boost capital. Stocks indices in the region mostly rose. Budapest was leading gains with a 0.6 percent increase, helped by a rise of pharmaceutical company Richter after it announced successful drug trial results. RIPE FOR CORRECTION JPMorgan said on Tuesday that it was moving to overweight the zloty in its model portfolio and recommended a short euro/zloty position with a target of 4.04. "We believe that the positive fundamental story should outweigh the pressure from rate cuts," it said. By 1544 GMT, the zloty rose 0.5 percent to 4.14 to the euro, while the Czech crown held on to the strong side of 25 and Romania's leu added 0.2 percent. Romania, hoping to take advantage of better market conditions, reopened a 10-year U.S. dollar bond it sold last month at a yield of 6.875 percent. It was guiding for 6.5 percent at the reopening, said a dealer familiar with the deal. Hungary's central bank left its key interest rate on hold at 7 percent in line with expectations. Analysts expect a rate cut later this year if the government signs a funding deal with the International Monetary Fund and European Union. The central bank said cautious policy remained justified and that it had discussed the option of a cut after earlier hikes. Bond yields dropped at the short end, steepening the curve. The forint cut some gains and was bid up 0.2 percent at 291 to the euro, off a session high of 289.6. The government has said it will not lose access to EU cohesion funds next year as recent new savings steps will enable the country to run a low budget deficit. The currency weakened on Monday after Moody's said the European Commission's proposal to withold development funds to Hungary could hurt the country's credit outlook. Hungary said on Tuesday that it could push a dispute with the EU over changes to the retirement age of judges all the way to the European Court of Justice, underscoring the risk of possible delays in launching talks on aid. --------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT-------------------- Currency Latest Previous Local Local close currency currency change change today in 2012 Czech crown 24.909 24.915 +0.02% +2.55% Polish zloty 4.142 4.162 +0.48% +7.79% Hungarian forint 291.00 291.5 +0.17% +8.11% Croatian kuna 7.571 7.579 +0.11% -0.73% Romanian leu 4.347 4.355 +0.18% -0.6% Serbian dinar 110.22 109.36 -0.78% -2.97% Yield Spreads Czech treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond CZ2YT=RR 0 basis points to 110bps over bmk* 7-yr T-bond CZ6YT=RR 0 basis points to +127bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond CZ10YT=RR +4 basis points to +205bps over bmk* Polish treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond PL2YT=RR -1 basis points to +445bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond PL5YT=RR -3 basis points to +415bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond PL10YT=RR -4 basis points to +370bps over bmk* Hungarian treasury bonds 3-yr T-bond HU3YT=RR -28 basis points to +771bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond HU5YT=RR -18 basis points to +783bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond HU10YT=RR -15 basis points to +691bps over bmk* *Benchmark is German bond equivalent. 