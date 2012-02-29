CEE MARKETS 3-Forint leads FX up after ECB boost, yields down

* Currencies gain after ECB's liquidity injection * Copper producer KGHM triples profits in Q4, stock outperforms * Hungarian yields drop further in positive mood * CEE lender Erste sees better 2012, shares rise 6 pct By Krisztina Than and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint rose 1 percent on Wednesday as emerging Europe got a lift from the ECB's cheap liquidity injection while stocks also gained, with shares in Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM surging more than 3 percent on record profits. The Polish zloty also extended gains, hitting a nearly seven-month high against the euro as foreign investors turn more bullish on the currency and its economy, which is holding up stronger than others in central Europe. The European Central Bank's second three-year liquidity injection is seen improving appetite for emerging Europe's riskier assets. Banks borrowed 530 billion euros in what could be the ECB's last such operation to fight the euro zone crisis. The amount was larger than the first tender in December which fuelled a rally in emerging Europe this year - lifting the forint and Polish zloty more than 8 percent. The forint led gains on Wednesday with a 1 percent rise to 287.73 to the euro by 1518 GMT. The Czech crown added 0.2 percent to 24.83 and the zloty was 0.5 percent higher. Both the forint and crown pushed past their 200-day moving averages, which have acted as brakes to further gains in recent weeks. Dealers said it would be important to see whether the currencies closed firmer than the averages. "The whole region is still in a risk-on rally. If euro/dollar holds, we can probably see a move (stronger) but on EUR/CZK the moving average is an important level. But so far it looks like we can get below it if we don't see a euro/dollar correction," a Prague dealer said. Currencies rallied on Tuesday ahead of the ECB tender. Better market sentiment has also made borrowing easier. The Czechs sold what was planned at auctions on Wednesday and at lower yields. "The strong demand was due to Czech debt attractiveness given by stronger credit ratings than many euro zone members," said Dalimil Vyskovky, an interest rate dealer at Komercni Banka. The Romanian leu was flat after the country sold a top-up of a 10-year dollar bond late on Tuesday, pricing a $750 million reopening at a 6.45 percent yield. Hungarian bond yields dropped by a further 4-7 basis points, after falls of around 20 basis points on Tuesday, when the central bank held rates at 7 percent but signalled a more dovish bias, prompting hopes for rate cuts later this year. The Hungarian debt agency's swap bond auction also went well, a dealer said. KGHM SHINES KGHM tripled fourth-quarter net profit, and said Canada's minister of industry agreed to its takeover of Canadian rival Quadra FNX, clearing the last obstacle to the C$3 billion ($3 billion) deal. The Warsaw bourse gained 0.5 percent. Other stock indices in the region also rose, led by Prague. Hungary's OTP Bank announced on Wednesday details of a scheme to cap the exchange rates on foreign currency debt held by Hungary's local governments. Erste Group Bank, emerging Europe's second-biggest lender, forecast improved operating results for this year on Wednesday as provisions for bad debts fall from elevated 2011 levels. Its shares rose 6.5 percent. The economies in most of Erste Group's core markets would grow this year albeit at a slower pace than in 2011, with only Hungary and Croatia set for "a mild negative performance", the bank said. Hungary's economy is expected to shrink by 0.1 percent according to the EU's latest estimate, while the government still sees 0.5 percent growth. Bank lending will have a key role here, and the central bank is expected to publish its survey on bank lending on Thursday. --------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT-------------------- Currency Latest Previous Local Local close currency currency change change today in 2012 Czech crown 24.83 24.886 +0.23% +2.88% Polish zloty 4.108 4.129 +0.51% +8.68% Hungarian forint 287.73 290.61 +1% +9.34% Croatian kuna 7.568 7.572 +0.05% -0.69% Romanian leu 4.346 4.346 0% -0.58% Serbian dinar 110.83 110.22 -0.55% -3.5% Yield Spreads Czech treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond CZ2YT=RR -1 basis points to 110bps over bmk* 7-yr T-bond CZ6YT=RR -8 basis points to +119bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond CZ10YT=RR -12 basis points to +194bps over bmk* Polish treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond PL2YT=RR -3 basis points to +444bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond PL5YT=RR -10 basis points to +404bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond PL10YT=RR -9 basis points to +362bps over bmk* *Benchmark is German bond equivalent. All data taken from Reuters at 1618 CET. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Stephen Nisbet)