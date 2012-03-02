CEE MARKETS 3-Forint, zloty give up some ground

* Forint, zloty retreat after the week's rally * ECB cash injection keeps liquidity good * Econ slowdown, Hungary's aid talks maintain risks (Recasts with new prices and comments) By Dagmara Leszkowicz and Sandor Peto WARSAW/BUDAPEST, March 2 (Reuters) - Central European currencies ceded some of the week's gains on Friday as an economic slowdown in the region and the slow progress of Hungary's international credit talks prompted caution. Asset prices in the region continued to rise this week, adding to gains posted since last year as the European Central Bank continued to pump cheap money into euro zone markets. whetting risk appetite increased in European markets. Five-year credit default swaps for Hungary, which is regarded as the most risky Central European economy - fell below 500 basis points by Thursday and traded at 495 basis points on Friday, their lowest levels since October. These swaps are purchased to insure buyers against default. They rose to over 720 basis points in January before Budapest pledged that it was ready to accept the conditions of a financial backstop from the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission. Hungary's forint eased 0.9 percent against the euro on Friday, giving up most of the week's gains, but was still firmer by near 9 percent from its end-2011 levels. Hungarian government bonds also retreated, tracking the forint. Ten-year bonds traded at yields around 8.45 percent, up 14 basis points from Thursday. "The dollar's retreat against the euro triggered the (forint) weakening," one Budapest-based currency dealer said. "Investors do not really want to do too much with the forint before the IMF talks conclude," the dealer said, adding that the forint could trade between 287 and 291 in the next days. Analysts expect the government to reach a credit deal by the middle of the year, potentially months later then the originally expected date around the end of March. "We still see external markets as being favourable, but Hungarian assets might continue to underperform the region as the date of the international aid becomes ever vaguer," Raiffeisen said in a note on the region. ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN A RISK FACTOR Assets in Poland, meanwhile, could continue to strengthen, benefitting from Wednesday's liquidity injection from the European Central Bank to European markets and strong GDP figures reported by Poland this week. The Polish zloty eased 0.2 percent on Friday, but remains 1.2 percent firmer over the week and almost 9 percent stronger from last year. "As the data schedule is light the risk party on Polish markets may continue for some days, although we have the feeling that the detachment from fundamentals gets bigger and bigger," Raiffeisen said. A strong domestic economy is expected to help Poland to increase output further, but manufacturing figures released this week showed that economic activity is stagnating or rising only modestly across the region. A rise in oil prices further weighs on the economic outlook, while a firming of currencies in the region over the past year could keep the inflation impacts muted, Capital Economics said. Commerzbank said in a note that it expected inflation to surprise to the downside in the coming quarter in the region, and that could lead to more dovish rhetoric by central banks. It said it expected no monetary policy change in the Czech Republic which has the lowest interest rates in the region. The Czech crown crossed a key technical line, its 200-day moving average of 24.86 against the euro earlier this week. It firmed mildly further on Friday to 24.693, 0.2 percent stronger from Thursday,gaining 1.7 percent over the week. The region's most stable unit, the Romanian leu was flat at 4.35. Stocks across the region were mixed after strong gains in the past two months. Bucharest's main index rose 0.7 percent, while Warsaw shed 0.2 percent. --------------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT-------------------- Currency Latest Previous Local Local close currency currency change change today in 2012 Czech crown 24.693 24.736 +0.17% +3.45% Polish zloty 4.111 4.101 -0.24% +8.6% Hungarian forint 289.62 287.1 -0.87% +8.63% Croatian kuna 7.565 7.566 +0.01% -0.65% Romanian leu 4.35 4.348 -0.05% -0.67% Serbian dinar 110.61 110.63 +0.02% -3.31% Yield Spreads Czech treasury bonds 2-yr T-bond CZ2YT=RR +20 basis points to 136bps over bmk* 7-yr T-bond CZ7YT=RR +8 basis points to +158bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond CZ9YT=RR +13 basis points to +187bps over bmk* Hungarian treasury bonds 3-yr T-bond HU3YT=RR +15 basis points to +795bps over bmk* 5-yr T-bond HU5YT=RR +21 basis points to +761bps over bmk* 10-yr T-bond HU10YT=RR +14 basis points to +665bps over bmk* *Benchmark is German bond equivalent.All data taken from Reuters at 1720 CET.Currency percent change calculated from the daily domestic close at 1700 GMT. (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; writing by Dagmara Leszkowicz/Sandor Peto; Editing by Patrick Graham; editing by Ron Askew)