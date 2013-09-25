CEE MARKETS - FX mostly stable, market awaits Polish debt sale

WARSAW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Polish bonds and the zloty were stable early on Wednesday as markets awaited the government’s first long-term debt sale in four months, which will indicate investor appetite for the country’s debt.

Other Central European currencies were also little changed, with Hungary’s forint staying slightly weaker after the country’s central bank cut interest rates again and signalled further easing on Tuesday.

Poland’s finance ministry will offer floating-rate bonds maturing in January 2019 and a benchmark fixed-rate paper due October 2023 at a switch auction with results of the tender expected later in the day.

Traders said that last week’s surprise decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to continue its bond-buying stimulus programme should support demand at the tender.

“This is the first test of investors’ appetite for Poland’s debt after the Fed’s dovish statement,” said Maciej Popiel, fixed income dealer at PKO BP.

“And since it (the 10-year bond) is the most popular paper among foreigners, the tender may also affect the zloty.”

The switch auction is a non-cash transaction at which the ministry exchanges papers nearing their maturity for those with a longer one.

By 0724 GMT the zloty was 0.1 percent lower at 4.217 to the euro while Polish bond yields were flat.

The forint eased 0.2 percent, while Romania’s leu and the Czech crown were both 0.1 percent lower against the euro.

Market participants are looking to a Czech central bank meeting on Thursday. With interest rates close to zero, policymakers are mulling intervening against the currency to further ease policy.

“According to recent statements from board members, the (vote on possible intervention) will be very close,” Ceska Sporitelna said in a research note. “We are still leaning toward the opinion that intervention will not happen.”

On the equities front, shares in Hungarian drugmaker Egis jumped more than 30 percent after an offer by French Servier on Tuesday to buy all outstanding shares in the company that Servier does not already own.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0924 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2013 Czech crown 25.899 25.874 -0.10% -3.29% Hungarian forint 299.810 299.170 -0.21% -2.95% Polish zloty 4.217 4.213 -0.11% -3.40% Romanian leu 4.474 4.470 -0.09% -0.69% Croatian kuna 7.612 7.614 +0.03% -0.79% Serbian dinar 114.600 114.570 -0.03% -2.01% Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1600 GMT **************************** STOCKS **************************

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2013 Prague 961.52 962.02 -0.05% -7.43% Budapest 18649.18 18389.32 +1.41% +2.62% Warsaw 2383.84 2393.06 -0.39% -7.71% Bucharest 5927.87 5916.44 +0.19% +15.11% ***************************** BONDS **************************

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.287 +0.032 +10bps +3bps 5-year 1.223 +0.012 +38bps +2bps 10-year 2.429 +0.004 +59bps +1bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************

3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.440 0.440 0.470 0.45 Hungary 3.290 3.300 3.380 3.75 Poland 2.770 2.850 2.980 2.67 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Susan Fenton)